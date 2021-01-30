BetMGM and BetRivers have joined the sports betting market in Virginia. Both brands already have a strong presence in other regulated US states like New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and most recently, Michigan.

With this move, both companies will have a chance to get a great starting position, being one of the first operators to offer online and mobile betting in the state. The only bookmaker to go live in Virginia before them was FanDuel.

Variety of Betting Options Available at BetMGM

Using the BetMGM mobile app for iOS or Android or via the desktop site, players can access a full range of betting options with ease. This includes:

Pre-game betting

Parlays

In-play (live) betting

Futures

On top of this, all players will also get to experience benefits of the M life Rewards Program by collecting points for placing real money wagers and using them to purchase a variety of amenities at MGM National Harbor in Maryland as well as other MGM resorts scattered across the US (like Las Vegas, Mississippi, and New Jersey).

Jorge Pereze, MGM National Harbor President, also announced that the venue stands ready to add sports betting to its offering, should Maryland allow casino operators to add betting to the range of gaming activities.

As a part of its expansion plans, BetMGM has recently partnered up with The Athletic, one of the leading digitals sports media companies in the US. The partnership will see exclusive BetMGM offers and live odds incorporated into The Athletic’s betting hub, looking to engage the company’s large and very loyal readership.

BetRivers Goes Live With Rivers Casino Portsmouth

BetRivers, owned and operated by Rush Street Interactive (RSI), has launched in Virginia via its partnership with Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a fresh gaming destination scheduled to soon open its doors.

The initial agreement allows RSI to offer online sports betting services for 20 years, as well as to launch an in-house sportsbook when Rivers Casino officially opens.

The casino project is scheduled to kick off on November 3, 2020, and should create 1300 new permanent jobs and 1400 temporary construction jobs, bolstering the state’s economy.

In addition to the ability to place different types of sports wagers via the BetRivers.com Virginia platform, users can also enjoy live streaming of many events via the simple, player-friendly RSI betting platform.

RSI President Richard Schwartz did not try to hide his enthusiasm over adding another state to the roster of states where the company operates.

“Our leadership position in the markets in which we operate, including the two largest states with legalized online gaming, Pennsylvania and Illinois, where we were #1 in 2020, is a testament to the strength of the BetRivers.com brand and betting platform.”

Mr. Schwartz emphasized that the success came thanks to focusing on what bettors across the US value most. In addition to a wide array of betting options, these are things like generous bonuses, engaging promotions, quick withdrawal approvals, and a dedicated customer support team.