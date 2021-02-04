Online Sportsbook Promotions You Need to Know About Before the Big Game on Sunday

The Big Game is quickly approaching, with only a few more days to go. Even if you bet on sports just casually, this Sunday is one day of the year that no one will want to miss.

On February 7, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will come head to head in Super Bowl 2021, and US sportsbooks are offering a host of valuable promotions to make your bets more exciting and entertaining.

Get $10 Free With Big Game Parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook

Place a One Game Parlay bet on the Big Game of at least $25, and BetMGM will give you $10 in free bets to use on any sports.

To participate, simply log in to your BetMGM account, opt in to the promotion, and place a wager of at least $25 before the start of the game. Win or lose, you will receive your free $10.

The One Game Parlay is a new type of bet added to BetMGM, allowing you to make a parlay wager on a single game by combining the winner, player props, or the total.

The free bet can only be used in one go and it must be used within 30 days. However, the amount of the original bet will not be included in the winnings.

Bet on Either Team to Score and Get 10x Your Bet up to $100 at FOX Bet

FOX Bet is offering an interesting promotion for new bettors. If you do not have an account with the bookie as of yet, you can open one before the Big Game and get involved with this promo where you can get 10 times your original bet when you bet on either team to score. And since this game cannot end in a scoreless tie, you are assured to win!

To take advantage of this valuable promo, just:

Register a new FOX Bet account

Make a real money deposit

Place a wager up to $10 on either team to score in the Big Game

There is no opt in required, but the offer is only available to new customers making their very first bet with FOX Bet.

If your bet comes in, i.e. either the Chiefs or the Buccaneers score at least one point, you will receive 10 times the amount wagered in free bets, up to the maximum of $100 within 24 hours.

Claim $10 Free Live Bet by Betting on the Big Game with FOX Bet

Another promotion that FOX Bet is running for the Big Game gives you a chance to claim a $10 free live bet when you bet $10 or more on the Big Game.

You can take your pick, but it must be a single bet with odds of at least -200. You will need to opt in via the Challenges’ window and you can even get involved with this one after the game kicks off via the live betting section.

Once you place the bet, you will instantly receive another $10 free bet that can only be used during the Big Game. Any winnings will be paid in cash with no restrictions. The amount of the free bet will be deducted before the winnings are paid out.

Unibet Offering $21 Free Bet – No Deposit Required

Bettors from New Jersey and Pennsylvania who have access to Unibet can get their hands on a $21 free bet for Sunday’s Big Game without even having to make a real money deposit.

The offer is available to all bettors, not just new accounts. As long as you have an active and verified Unibet account, you will see the $21 free bet that you can use to bet live on any Big Game wager during the game.

There are no odds restrictions, so you are free to use your free bet as you see fit. However, any potential winnings will not include the free bet amount.

Take Advantage of the Big Game Bundle Welcome Bonus at Unibet

For new players that do not have an account with Unibet as of yet, there is a special welcome offer tailored with the Big Game in mind.

As soon as you register and verify the account, you will receive two $10 free bets that you can use on any events and markets of your choosing. No deposit is required.

You will also get the $21 free live bet for the Big Game like the rest of existing customers.

Finally, you can claim two free bets worth up to $250 each on your very first two real money wagers. To claim this offer, you will need to deposit and place two bets. If your first bet is a multiple, two first picks will count for this promo.

If one or both of your bets lose, you will receive free bet(s) equaling your original wagered amount up to the maximum of $250 for each bet.

More Fun with Unibet Touchdown Bonuses

Unibet has really gone all out for the Big Game. If you are looking for offers that will keep you entertained throughout the game, there are two different touchdown bonuses to check out.

Bet at least $20 on the First Touchdown Scorer & get $1 extra for every point that your selected team scores during the game.

Quarterback Touchdown Bonus: Wager $50 or more on any quarterback to get over the 2.5 passing touchdowns line and receive $6 extra for every touchdown they throw during the game.

Huge Welcome Offer at BetRivers

BetRivers has come up with a big offer for all new bettors who do not have an account with the bookie as of yet. Namely, you only need to deposit and bet $100 or more on the Big Game to qualify for the big $400 bonus.

To qualify for this promotion, your initial wagers must have odds of at least -200 and cannot be any house specials. Also, you must ride out the bet, i.e. no cashouts are allowed.

Once the wager settles, you will qualify for the $400 bonus, which will be issued in four $100 increments, starting with February 8. After that, you will get one more $100 free bet every week for the next three weeks.

To claim the offer, use the bonus code ‘*BIGGAME500*’ and place the qualifying wager. Bonus bets need to be turned over just one time on wagers with odds of at least -200 or casino games excluding baccarat and roulette.

Claim Additional $55 in Free Bets at BetRivers

If you are not a new customer but would still like to get something going for the Big Game, BetRivers is offering a chance to get up to $55 in free bets.

For every $55 wagered on the Big Game with odds of at least -200, you will qualify for $11 in free bets. The maximum you can get from this promotion is $55.

Free bets will be issued in $11 increments on a weekly basis over the maximum of five weeks for those taking full advantage of this offer.