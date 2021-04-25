As of January 29, 2021, PokerStars joined the regulated online gambling market in Michigan. The operator kicked things off with all three verticals: the PokerStars MI online poker room, Stars Casino MI, and the FOX Bet MI online sports book, all regulated by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

If you are looking for some online casino action, Stars Casino MI is a great choice. It offers a variety of gaming options, some interesting promotions, and a sleek and modern platform available on mobile and desktop devices alike.

One unique advantage with Stars Casino is that it has an integrated rewards program across all three gaming verticals. This means you get rewards for all play across poker, casino and sports.

So, if you’re mostly a casino player, but dip into the odd sports bet or poker hand—or if you’re an an online poker grinder, but now and then like a flutter in the sports book or casino—you know that you’ll working towards the same rewards for all your play. This makes Stars Casino by PokerStars the best bet for any player who might be interesting in more than one form of entertainment.

We have compiled a comprehensive review along with a list of the some frequently asked questions about Stars Casino and online gambling in Michigan to help you get started.

Stars Casino Michigan: Key Facts Freeplay bonus N/A Deposit match bonus Deposit $1, get $50 to play with Apps Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android Last verified April 2021

Stars Casino MI Welcome Bonuses

The Welcome Bonus at Stars Casino Michigan is definitely something most players will want to take advantage of when creating a new account.

The promotion for new players is pretty good. You can get a $50 Instant Bonus for making a real money deposit and placing a wager of at least $1 on any casino game on the site within 5 days of signing up.

As far as bonuses go, this one is simple and easy to complete. And $50 free is something that every casino player will want regardless of how much of a high roller they may be.

But our average rating for the Welcome Bonus at Stars Casino Michigan is based on what is not on offer: a deposit match bonus.

Online casino sites often entice players to play for real money by offering a bonus equal to the amount of their first deposit, but the Stars Casino does not have such a bonus. Other operators are offering First Deposit Match Bonuses as high as $1000. And even though those bonuses have playthrough requirements that require a high amount of play on the site, most players will be able to redeem at least part of the bonus.

Overall, the Stars Casino MI Welcome Bonus offers good value ($50 free) and is easy to redeem (just make a real money deposit and wager $1), but the lack of a deposit bonus to accompany the free $50 is the reason for our average rating.

For more information about the $50 Instant Bonus, see our FAQ section.

All your favorite casino games in one place.

Stars Casino MI Promotions

Though Stars Casino MI is still relatively new, so far its selection of promotions for casino players has been limited compared to what one might expect from the global online gaming giant.

Besides the Welcome Bonus, the way to get some extra value from the casino is through its Casino Races. While Stars Casino categorizes these contests as games on its site, they are more like promotions as there is no fee to enter, yet they award prizes.

The smallest of these contests that we have observed are offering $50 to be divided among the top 10 finishers with the first-place finisher getting $15. Keep in mind that these contests run 24/7 and do not charge an entrance fee.

On the higher end, we have seen a $1000 Race that pays $150 for first with the reminder of the money split up between the players that finish 2nd through 9th.

When Stars Casino by PokerStars had first launched in Michigan, it ran a lucrative promotion that offered players the chance to win prizes and instant bonuses up to $500 each day.

With only a small number of promotions being offered by Stars Casino MI at this time, we have rated their promotions at 3 stars and gave them a the characterization of “Limited”.

Rewards Program

The loyalty program for Stars Casino Michigan is the same program used for its online poker offering. Stars Rewards provides personalized rewards for each player based on their play on Stars MI Casino.

Play on your favorite online casino games as well as at the online poker tables and through the online sportsbook at FOX Bet count towards your progress earning rewards.

Stars Rewards requires players to earn Rewards Points at real money games across all of the online gaming verticals offered by PokerStars, Stars Casino, and FOX Bet. Each Rewards Point earned advances your Progress Bar towards completion after which you will receive a Chest containing your reward.

The color of the Chest determines the amount of the reward it contains.

To get the most out of Stars Rewards, we have compiled a list of important information about the loyalty program, and sections on the primary components of the program.

You can keep on top of your rewards by tracking them in the Stars Casino MI lobby under the My Stars section.

section. In the My Stars section of the lobby you will find your Progress Bar which shows you how close you are to getting your next reward.

section of the lobby you will find your which shows you how close you are to getting your next reward. To advance your Progress Bar towards completion, you need to earn Reward Points

Earn Reward Points by playing real money games in the casino, the poker room and in the FOX Bet sportsbook.

by playing real money games in the casino, the poker room and in the Bet sportsbook. Completing a Progress Bar gets you a Chest with a prize inside. The prizes come in the form of Free Play and StarsCoin.

with a prize inside. The prizes come in the form of Free Play and StarsCoin. StarsCoin is the currency used in the Stars Rewards program. You can redeem StarsCoin in the Rewards Store for tournament tickets, branded merchandise, electronics, and you can even exchange StarsCoins for cash.

Rewards Points

Stars Rewards boils down to one simple concept: the more Reward Points you earn the more rewards you can receive. However, the number of Reward Points you earn varies depending on a number of factors including the games you play and how often you play them.

Based on our understanding of the terms and conditions posted on the Stars Casino MI site, we compiled a general guide that you can use to estimate how many Reward Points you can earn at your favorite games.

Reward Points earned from play at the Stars Casino MI varies based on which casino games you play. Slots and table games offer different rates for earning Reward Points.

At the Poker tables you will earn 100 Reward Points for every $1 in rake and tournament fees that you pay.

For sports bets at FOX Bet MI you will earn 1.7 Reward Points for every $1 in wagers on single bets. For multiple bets, you can get 4.7 Reward Points for each $1 bet.

Chests

After you complete a Progress Bar, you get a Chest that contains a reward which can be a tournament ticket, a promotional item, or StarsCoin which can be redeemed at the Rewards Sore for merchandise or cash.

The value of the reward is determined by the color of the Chest you receive.

There are six colors of Chests corresponding to the six levels of the Stars Rewards program. The higher the level, the more valuable the reward. The levels and corresponding Chest colors are documented below:

Level Chest Color Reward Range 1 Blue $0.25 to $5 2 Bronze $0.60 to $12 3 Silver $1.50 to $30 4 Gold $5 to $100 5 Diamond $12.50 to $250 6 Black $35 to $700

Chests are valid for up to three calendar months after they are awarded. If you do not open the Chests before they expire, you will lose the reward inside.

Games

The selection of games at Stars Casino Michigan is comprised of popular and exclusive Video Slots and Table Games that are available in both single and multi-player versions.

Stars Casino MI by PokerStars also offers players a way to win through a competition it calls Races.

Races

Races are free-to-enter contests that award cash bonuses to players that top a leaderboard at a particular game during a specified period of time. Because these contests have no entry fee, they are essentially promotions that return value to players based on their play.

Players earn leaderboard points by playing the required real money games. The top players on the leaderboard win instant prizes. It is that simple.

Here is how Races work:

You need to opt-in and register for Casino Races.

for Casino Races. To earn Leaderboard Points , place winning bets in any of the eligible games.

, place winning bets in any of the eligible games. Points are awarded based on how much you win on a spin relative to how much you bet, and then multiply that by 100. For example, if you bet $1 on a spin and won $5, your win would be 5x your bet, so that would be 5 × 100, so you would get 500 points. Similarly, if you bet $10 on a spin and won $50, you would have the same 5x win on your bet, again awarding you 500 points. This way the size of you bankroll doesn’t give you an advantage in the game.

The players with the most points win prizes based on their place on the Leaderboard.

There are a variety of different races available around the clock 7 days a week. Race are available for different games, they last various periods of time, and award varying amounts in prize money, but they never require an entry fee.

Slots

Slots are perhaps the most popular casino game played online and Stars Casino MI offers players a choice of popular and exclusive slots.

In the popular category, titles such as Jumanji, Guns N’ Roses, Narcos, and Gonzo’s Quest are on offer. Exclusive slot titles include Lion Storm, Frog of Fortune and Wilbur’s Wild Wonderland.

The selection of slot titles isn’t the widest we have seen, but the library of titles does offer a good mix between well-known branded games and exclusive games.

Table Games

The Table Games at Stars Casino Michigan are available in both single player and multi-player modes. The games currently offered include:

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Heads Up Hold’em

Overall, the selection of table and card games is on the smaller side. Other popular games such as Video Poker and Live Dealer games have yet to be added to the Stars Casino offering. Once more games are added and the site starts offering Live Dealer games, our Games rating will likely increase.

Banking

Getting people to trust in electronic payment used to be a big hurdle for online casino companies, but these days it is hard to imagine not sending and receiving payments over the internet.

When it comes to deposits and withdrawals, Stars Casino Michigan gets our highest rating because it offers fast and easy service. Depending on the banking method you choose, you can make deposits and withdraw your funds instantly.

But that is not the only reason that we like the banking options at MI Stars Casino by PokerStars. Speedy processing does nothing for you if the online casino that you want to play at does not offer your preferred method of banking. Well, there is no need to worry about that with Stars Casino.

Deposits

There are plenty of ways to make a deposit into your online casino account. Stars Casino offers the following methods of deposit:

Skrill

PayPal

MasterCard

Visa

Paysafecard

Bank Transfer ( ACH and eChecks)

Stars Casino does not charge a fee for any of these methods, but check with your financial institution to determine if they will charge you a fee. In many instances they won’t, making your deposit free and easy.

Stars Casino also has a feature called Fast Deposit which ensures that when you make a deposit, the funds will be instantly available for you to use. It is so fast and easy that you can do it while you are playing.

To enable the Fast Deposit feature just:

Make a successful deposit

Select your preferred method with the Fast Deposit logo

Click the Fast Deposit button on display while playing and your funds will be added to your Stars account instantly

Withdrawals

One of the most important considerations for banking options is to be able to get your money out when you want it. The options that Stars Casino offers to get your cash out quickly is another reason that they received such a high rating.

It is important to note that you are required to withdraw by the same method you used to deposit (if that method supports withdrawals) up to the amount you deposited. If you have used multiple methods to deposit, the system will apply your withdrawal request to the oldest method of deposit first with the newest deposit methods used last. Once your withdrawal amount exceeds your deposited amount, you may choose any withdrawal method.

This policy is in place to protect players from fraudulent banking activities.

There are three ways to take money out of your Stars account:

Instant eChecks

Skrill

PayPal

Mobile App

Stars Casino MI is available on you phone and other mobile devices making playing when and where you want so much easier than if you had to be in front of your computer.

The Stars Casino Mobile App is available for iOS and Android devices. All of its great games are available right on your phone or tablet.

Yes, Stars Casino MI is available on all sorts of mobile devices. You simply need to visit the casino site from your phone or tablet and download the appropriate app (Android or iOS).

If you prefer playing on the go instead of sitting in front of your computer, the good news is that you will not have to compromise in terms of experience. The full slate of games offered via the desktop site is also available on the Stars Casino mobile platform.

To download the Stars Casino Mobile App, simply use your phone or tablet to click on this link, follow the registration process, and download the app from the Stars Casino site. In addition, iOS users can get the app directly from the App Store.

Stars Casino Michigan Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a welcome bonus for new players at Stars Casino MI?

Yes. New players can claim a welcome bonus of $50 with a real money deposit and place a wager of just $1.

To get this offer, you will need to opt in using the Challenges window inside the Stars Casino software. Once opted in, make a real money deposit and make a bet of at least $1 on any casino game on offer. You will need to do this within five days from making your initial deposit.

After this, go back to Challenges, where your $50 Instant Bonus will be waiting for you. Opt in to claim the money and start playing.

You will have seven days to meet the wagering requirements of this bonus. In this instance, you will need to accumulate a total of 100 redemption points for the bonus funds and any related winnings to become eligible for withdrawals.

Are there any interesting promotions for existing players?

At launch, Stars Casino MI by PokerStars is running an interesting promo that could be very lucrative to players: Mystery Mega Prize. Every day, you can win prizes and instant bonuses up to $500 by just opting in and playing.

Daily rewards on offer include deposit offers, bonus cash, “bonus back next bet,” which offers partial refunds on losing bets, “risk free next bets” and challenge bonuses.

To claim your mystery prize once every day, sign into your Stars Casino account and opt in. After that, just wager $1 or more on any casino game, and you will trigger the promo.

You will receive a Mystery Chest containing one of the random prizes listed above.

This promotion started on February 1 and runs through to February 28.

What kind of loyalty program does Stars Casino Michigan offer?

By playing for real money at Stars Casino, you will automatically become a part of the Stars Rewards program, which counts your points across all verticals: casino, poker, and sports betting.

You will collect points towards filling your Challenge bar, and every time you fill it you will receive a chest with a mystery prize tailored to your gaming preferences.

As you move up through the levels, chests become harder to unlock, but the prizes inside of them also become increasingly better and more valuable.

What payment options can I use at Stars Casino?

Stars Casino Michigan provides players with a solid number of deposit and withdrawal options. You will find that the variety of methods on offer is similar to that found with other operators in the state and in the US in general.

Payment Method Deposit Withdrawal Skrill Yes Yes PayPal Yes Yes MasterCard Yes No Visa Yes No Paysafecard Yes No Bank Transfer Yes Yes

What types of games are on offer at Stars Casino MI?

At the moment, Stars Casino in Michigan offers a decent number of video slots and some electronic table games. They will likely expand to include more options in the future.

Slots

If slots are your cup of tea, you will find a few dozen popular titles featured on the site. Games such as Dead or Alive, Mercy of the Gods, Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest should keep you entertained. You cannot play games in the demo mode without logging in, but you can get all the information about a particular slot, such as the number of paylines, RTP, etc.

The casino also offers slots races around the clock. There are smaller races with a $50 prize pool kicking off every two hours, as well as weekly races with $1000 up for grabs.

Table Games

At the moment, Stars Casino Michigan by PokerStars does not have a big library of table games. There are a few variations of blackjack and roulette on offer, as well as baccarat and Heads Up Hold’em. What is quite interesting is that you can choose to play these games alone or in the multiplayer mode with other players.

What companies provide games for Stars Casino Michigan?

As of right now, the only games on offer are powered by NetEnt and in-house developed titles like Fire Bull and Thunder Bear. More game suppliers will likely join the mix in the future.

Does Stars Casino Michigan Use Geolocation to Track Players?

Yes. In accordance with state laws and provisions of their gaming license, Stars Casino can only allow players to play for real money if they are physically located within Michigan borders.