888 New Jersey Online Casino Review

888 Casino was among the first operators to offer real money online casino games to players located in New Jersey when the market first opened up back in November 2013.

888 Casino NJ is fully licensed and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), offering a rich and diverse spread of various card games, slots, roulette, blackjack, and live dealer games.

It is owned and operated by 888 Holdings, a Gibraltar-based gambling giant which also runs 888Poker and 888Sport. 888 is a pioneer in the world of online gambling with over 20 years of experience. The company has grown to become one of the largest online gambling brands in the world, operating licensed online gambling services in several countries.

The company has won multiple awards including the Casino of the Year in 2012 and the EGR Award for Best Online Casino of the Year in 2013 and then again in 2015.

In New Jersey, 888 has a partnership with Caesars Entertainment Interactive, allowing them to bring their casino and poker brands to New Jersey. In fact, 888 is the only network to operate in the first three US states (Delaware, Nevada, and New Jersey) that regulated online gambling.

It is expected to launch its online casino and poker brand in the newly launched Pennsylvania and Michigan markets soon.

888 Casino NJ No Deposit Bonus

888 Casino in New Jersey offers $20 free no deposit bonus to all new players who sign up at the casino. Once players sign up, they can claim their bonus via email.

To qualify, you need to complete your registration and verify the account by clicking the link in the verification email and going through the steps. Once complete, you will get a second email with a “claim link” in it. Click this link with 48 hours and receive the $20 bonus.

You can use this money to try out any casino games. The only rule is that you must wager or “turn over” the bonus 30 times to be able to withdraw it and any winnings you generate from it. Also note that table games contribute less towards the wagering requirement.

So, that means you need to wager a total of $600. However, you have 60 days to do this, so it is a pretty leisurely place and more than enough time to try out the various games 888 has to offer, entirely on 888’s dime.

Deposit Match Bonus

In addition to the free sign up bonus, 888 Casino NJ also offers a 120% deposit match bonus up to $500. You can deposit anything from $20 upwards, and 888 will match this with 120% up to $500.

Key points:

No bonus code required—your first deposit will be your qualifying deposit.

If you deposit $20, 888 will match this with an extra $24.

Deposit $417 to maximize the offer. That will trigger a 120% bonus of $500, the maximum permitted.

30x wagering requirement on the bonus—but not that some games contribute less to the clearance rate.

Like the no deposit bonus, to withdraw the bonus, players must wager 30x the bonus amount. And each of the online casino games has a different playthrough requirement to clear a bonus.

Game Type Wagering Contribution Poker table games 20% All versions of Blackjack, Live Casino Games, Video Poker, all versions of Baccarat, all versions of Roulette 10% Craps 5% Video Slots & Slots, Arcade, Dice, and all other games not mentioned above 100%

888 Casino NJ Loyalty Rewards and Promotions

As of 2021, the operator does not have an ongoing loyalty program for its casino in New Jersey.

However, it does have regular reload bonuses and promotions that can frequently be very generous. Keep an eye on here, on official emails and on the site and you should get some pretty generous ongoing bonuses.

Software Provider

888 Casino New Jersey is powered by its own in-house software. Recently, the New Jersey casino platform went through a major overhaul by launching a lightweight platform, Orbit.

The new platform boasts a range of new features improving user experience by enhancing audio-visuals, giving the casino a fresh new design, improving response time by three times. Furthermore, the new platform no longer requires players to download any software as the online casino can now be run directly from the browser.

When it comes to online casino games, giants like IGT, NetEnt, NextGen provides their games on the 888 New Jersey casino.

888 casino software is available for both Mac and PC users. It is also compatible with iPad, iPhone and Android devices.

Mobile App

The 888 Casino App is available to both Android and iOS devices.

Recently, the company added several new games to its mobile library supporting over 150 slot games including Cleopatra, Wolf Run, Gonzo’s quest, KISS, Davinci Diamonds and Starburst. The download link for the mobile apps is only available from 888 Casino website.

Furthermore, 888’s casino app also allows players to enjoy 888’s other gaming brands such as Poker and sports betting. Players can enjoy these games using the same username and password combination.

888 Casino NJ Games

888 Casino via its new gaming platform, Orbit, offers a unique slot selection with over 230 slot games most of which are not available on other platforms in New Jersey. These slot games include Adventures in Orbit, Irish Riches, City Life, Knights and Maidens and Panda Manga.

The casino also offers 15 table games and 13 live dealer tables including four versions of Roulette, four versions of Blackjack, Baccarat as well as four versions of video poker.

Banking Options

888 Casino NJ offers dozens of options for deposits and withdrawals. They include Visa, Mastercard, online banking transfers, electronic checks, cash at Caesars in Atlantic City’s cage. Besides, the casino also supports several eWallets including Neteller, PayPal.

The table below provides an overview of the deposit and withdrawal methods available at 888 Casino NJ.

888 Casino NJ Banking Options

Banking Option Deposit Withdrawal Bank Transfer ( ACH ) Yes Yes VISA Yes No VISA Debit Yes No MasterCard Yes No Bank Draft/Cheque No Yes Online Bank Transfer Yes No Cash Yes Yes Neteller Yes Yes PayPal Yes Yes PayNearMe Yes No

Latest News on 888Casino New Jersey: