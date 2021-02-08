PartyCasino New Jersey Online Casino Review

In March of 2014, PartyCasino opened its virtual doors for the residents of New Jersey, giving them an opportunity to try their luck on a safe and regulated online gambling platform.

Although party was already present in the NJ market, the launch of a new, standalone casino site marked an important milestone for the operator. A fresh interface offering a variety of gaming options, various promotions, and much more, gave players plenty to get excited about.

Party is also one of the legal online poker options in the state. The poker room launched back in 2013 and it’s still active, albeit trailing the competition. The poker room is completely separate from the PartyCasino site.

PartyCasino NJ Welcome Bonus

Players from New Jersey have a chance to claim a fairly generous welcome bonus when first joining PartyCasino. The offer entails a 100% match on the first real money deposit up to the maximum of $1000 as well as 25 free spins for NetEnt’s classic Starburst slot.

Players can claim it by simply registering an account with NJ PartyCasino and verifying their personal information (name, date of birth, and SSN). The minimum deposit required to claim this offer is $10.

When making their first deposit, players need to use the code WELCOMEBONUS to redeem the offer.

The PartyCasino welcome bonus is subject to wagering requirements of 15x the full amount (deposit and bonus). As for any free spins winnings, these need to be wagered only once before the money is released to the player’s account. To meet the wagering, players can play a majority of games on offer excluding video poker, table games, and certain specifically restricted titles.

PartyCasino NJ Welcome Offer Key Details

Promotion Bonus Code Minimum Deposit Wagering Requirements Last Verified First Deposit Match up to $1000 WELCOMEBONUS $10 15x playthrough within 30 days 25 free spins WELCOMEBONUS $10 1x within seven days 6-Sep-20

Loyalty Program and Rewards

In the competitive online gambling market, casinos wanting to stay on top don’t focus just on attracting new players. They also try to keep their existing customers happy through various loyalty programs that reward their patronage.

PartyCasino New Jersey has kept things pretty straightforward as far as the loyalty scheme is concerned. The VIP program features four different tiers and players can qualify for the next tier based on the amount of points accumulated during a month.

Bronze (starting level)

Silver (50 monthly points)

Gold (750)

Palladium (top tier, requiring 2000 monthly points)

The points’ accumulation happens automatically as players wager real money on different casino games. When playing slots, players will earn one point for every $25 wagered. For baccarat and roulette play, one point is awarded for $125 worth of bets, while play on blackjack is counted at the rate of one point for $250 in bets.

After reaching the Gold status, players can start cashing in their points, exchanging them for straight up money or bonuses. Those who manage to get to the Palladium tier will enjoy even better conversion rates and receive more value for their play.

Casino Game Providers

Party has been part of the iGaming industry for a long time and they’ve secured numerous valuable partnerships with game development companies in this period. Thus, it’s no surprise the casino offers titles from several leading suppliers such as:

NetEnt

Thunderkick

Gamevy

Edict

Play’n GO

Bit Time Gaming

2by2 Gaming

PartyCasino Mobile App

For those players who prefer playing on their mobile devices, Party offers a couple of options. The online platform can be accessed from a variety of different browsers so users can play on the go from Android and iOS phones without any downloads.

There is also a standalone app available for iPhones and iPads. The app isn’t as comprehensive as the site, though. Players have access to the basic selection of gaming options. However, to enjoy the full scope of PartyCasino, it is pretty much necessary to use the mobile site.

Games on Offer at PartyCasino NJ

Thanks to the cooperation with a great number of game developers, PartyCasino is able to offer a long list of games from different categories.

Currently, there are more than 350 video slots offered on the platform, which is a rather impressive number. The operator is also quite proactive with adding new titles so their gaming library is constantly refreshed. Some of the most popular slots currently on offer include:

Raging Rhino Megaways

300 Shields Extreme

Vikings

Lost Relics

China Shores

Zeus III

Those looking for options other than slots will find an excellent range of electronic table games as well. PartyCasino New Jersey offers a variety of options in the table games department, including:

Blackjack

Roulette

Craps

Casino Hold’em

Let It Ride

Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker

There is also a quality range of video poker variations that includes titles like Jacks or Better, Double Bonus Poker, Deuces Wild, Destiny Poker, etc.

PartyCasino Live Games

On top of all the electronic games, Party New Jersey also offers a very solid live dealer section. For the players who prefer more lifelike action with actual dealers and physical cards and roulette wheels, this is a great way to try their luck.

The live dealer casino is powered by Rabcat and provides several interesting gaming options like:

American Roulette

Blackjack

Casino Hold’em

Baccarat

The only slight drawback of the live dealer section is that it’s not available around the clock. Every day, there is a three-hour break during which there is no live action. This happens between 5 AM and 8 AM local time, though, so it shouldn’t represent too much of an issue.

Banking Options

PartyCasino offers a variety of convenient options for the players to fund their accounts and withdraw their winnings. With the range of methods on offer, there should be no issues whatsoever in the banking department. As is usual, deposits are instant for the most part while withdrawal times may vary depending on the selected method.

Here’s an overview of payment methods available at PartyCasino New Jersey.

Banking Method Deposit Withdrawal VIP Preferred ( ACH / e-checkl) Immediate Up to 5 business days MasterCard Immediate Not available Visa Immediate Not available American Express Immediate Not available Discover Immediate Not available PayNearMe Immediate Not available Skrill Immediate Up to 5 business days PayPal Immediate Up to 5 business days Electronic transfer Immediate Not available Play+ Immediate Up to 5 business days Check by mail Not available Up to 5 business days

Latest News on PartyCasino NJ: