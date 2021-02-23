PokerStars went live in Pennsylvania in November of 2019, having acquired the necessary license from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and partnering up with Mount Airy Casino as their land-based center of operations.

The company has launched all three of their products on the same day, giving PA players access to online poker, casino games, and sports betting via their FOX Bet brand.

With this, Pennsylvania has become the second US state to feature full access to the company’s range of services, together with PokerStars NJ. It has also launched all three in Michigan.

In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to play on PokerStars Casino PA. You will find answers to questions about bonuses and promotions, available banking options, games on offer and much more. Of course, we will do our best to keep this FAQ page fresh and up to date with any important changes that come along.

PokerStars Casino is 100% legal and regulated in Pennsylvania! is 100% legal and regulated in Great deal for new players : Wager $1 and get $50 to play with in the casino — no bonus code neccessary.

: Wager $1 and get $50 to play with in the casino — Massive introductory offer : Welcome package worth up to $2500 across your first three deposits — start with code WELCOME1 .

: Welcome package worth up to across your first three deposits — start with code . Great list of casino titles with slots, video poker and live dealer casino on offer.

Do I have to be in Pennsylvania to play at PokerStars Casino PA?

Yes, like with all regulated US casinos, you do need to be physically present in the state of Pennsylvania to play for real money. PokerStars uses geolocation trackers to make sure all players adhere to this rule.

Even if you were somehow able to get around this restriction, this is not something you should do. If the casino determines you played for real money from another state, they can confiscate all your winnings and ban your account.

Do I need a different account to play casino games if I already have a poker account?

You do not need a different account to play on PokerStars Casino. If you already have an account with PokerStars PA, you can and should use it for the casino gaming as well. In fact, it is against the casino terms of service to have more than one account, so you should not try to open another one under any circumstances.

What kind of the first deposit bonus can I get at PokerStars Pennsylvania casino?

PokerStars Casino PA features a couple of interesting welcome offers for new players. Depending on your bankroll and gaming habits, you can select the one that works better for you.

Wager $1 & Get $50 to Play With

The first option is targeted at more casual players. With it, you can get $50 worth of bonus money as soon as you make a real money deposit and wager just $1 on any casino game.

To qualify for the offer, you will need to wager the required amount within the first five days from opening the account. Once done, open the challenges section on your PokerStars PA account and opt in to claim the bonus.

To convert bonus funds into real money you can withdraw, you need to accumulate twice the amount in player points. For this offer, you will need to collect 100 points within five days from activating the bonus.

First Depositors’ Package Worth up to $2500

More serious players with bigger bankrolls can get a lot of extra funds when they first join PokerStars PA Casino. The total offer is worth $2500 and it is available across several bonuses:

Three 100% match bonuses worth up to $500 each

Two special bonuses worth up to $1000 and available for all slots

To trigger this offer, new players need to make their very first deposit of $25 or more using the bonus code WELCOME1. You will immediately receive a 100% match on your full deposit up to the maximum of $500.

On your next deposit, you will receive another 100% match bonus up to $500. However, there will also be a Mystery Chest awaiting, containing a slots-only bonus worth up to $500. To claim this offer, simply use the bonus code WELCOME2 on your second deposit.

Finally, on your third deposit worth $25 or more, you can get the final 100% match up to $500 and another mystery bonus for slots. The PokerStars PA bonus code you will need to use is, you guessed it, WELCOME3.

After you claim the first deposit bonus, you will have two weeks to take advantage of the second bonus. The same applies for the third deposit bonus, which remains available for fourteen days after making your second deposit.

PokerStars Casino PA Deposit Bonus Codes for New Players

Code Min Deposit Max Deposit Bonus WELCOME1 $25 $500 100% up to $500 WELCOME2 $25 $500 100% up to $500 + Mystery Chest with slots bonus up to $500 WELCOME3 $25 $500 100% up to $500 + Mystery Chest with slots bonus up to $500

What casino games can I play at PokerStars PA?

PokerStars Casino Pennsylvania offers a very good selection of games from different categories. Whether you are into slots, table games, or something else, there are ample options to choose from.

PokerStars PA Slots

Like most quality online casinos, PokerStars Pennsylvania offers a good variety of video slots. Some of the titles you will find here are in-house developed games, meaning you will not find them at other places.

In addition to their own creations, the casino also features games from well-known developers, with NetEnt taking the most prominent position. You can even try your luck at winning one of progressive jackpots with games like Divine Fortune and Mercy of the Gods.

Video Poker Games

Fans of more traditional gambling entertainment will find a decent number of video poker machines at PokerStars PA. You can try your luck and test your skills with games like Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, Triple Bonus Poker, All American, Aces & Eights, Jacks or Better, and Aces & Faces.

Live Casino Games at PokerStars PA

PokerStars Pennsylvania Casino also features a decent live dealer section. At this point in time, you can play the most popular live games like blackjack and roulette. It’s likely the casino will be looking to add more games in the near future.

How can I deposit money to and withdraw winnings from PokerStars Casino Pennsylvania?

PokerStars Pennsylvania features a decent number of convenient deposit and withdrawal methods. Some of them, like credit cards, suffer from the usual problems that players at regulated US sites have to deal with (banks blocking and restricting transactions), but, for the most part, you should have no problems getting money to and from your casino account.

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Visa Yes No Mastercard Yes No Skrill Yes Yes PayPal Yes Yes PayNearMe Yes No VanillaDirect Yes No Bank transfers Yes Yes Instant Bank Transfers Yes No

PokerStars PA offers convenient responsible gambling tools, which allow you to set your deposit limits. If you need to use these to have better control over your gaming habits, they are readily available at all times.

Who is PokerStars’ land-based partner in Pennsylvania?

PokerStars has teamed up with Mount Airy Casino to bring online gambling to Pennsylvania. It was a mutually beneficial partnership, allowing both companies to achieve their goals. For Mount Airy, the partnership with PokerStars enabled them to diversify their offering and better cater to their players’ expectations.