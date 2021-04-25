PokerStars went live in Pennsylvania in November 2019, having acquired the necessary license from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and partnering up with Mount Airy Casino as their land-based center of operations.

The company has launched all three of their products on the same day, giving players access to the PokerStars PA online poker room, casino games on Stars Casino PA, and sports betting via their FOX Bet PA sports book.

With this, Pennsylvania has become the second US state to feature full access to the company’s range of services, together with PokerStars NJ. It has also since launched all three in Michigan.

In this article, we will provide you with all the information you need to play on Stars Casino PA. You will find answers to questions about bonuses and promotions, available banking options, games on offer and much more. Of course, we will do our best to keep this FAQ page fresh and up to date with any important changes that come along.

Stars Casino PA: Key Facts First deposit bonus #1 Deposit $1, get $50 First deposit bonus #2 Up to $2500 in extra funds on your first three deposits Apps Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android Last verified April 2021

Stars Casino PA Welcome Bonuses

Welcome Bonuses 4.8 Very Good

If you are looking for an online casino with a great bonus program in Pennsylvania, the Stars Casino PA Welcome Bonus is the right one for you. Having been a major player in online poker for years, PokerStars knows how to create a great bonus program for their online casinos as well.

In fact, the Welcome Bonus package at Stars Casino Pennsylvania includes two categories of bonuses: an instant bonus and a Welcome Bundle consisting of group of three deposit match bonuses and two Slots bonuses.

Stars Casino PA Instant Welcome Bonus

Stars Casino PA will give you an instant $50 bonus as soon as you wager $1 on a casino game of your choice. This means that no matter how high your first deposit is, the first dollar you wager will be rewarded with $50 extra in your account! It is not a no deposit casino bonus per se, but as an instant casino bonus for $1, it is pretty close.

Now you might ask why this is a good bonus when other online casinos offer higher welcome bonuses? The point is that these bonuses are match bonuses, so you have to wager a certain amount of money to release parts of the bonus. While this is possible, especially if you are a high roller, you will probably only be able to redeem at least a part of theses bonuses.

The Stars Casino PA bonus, however, you can definitely redeem quickly, since it only needs a single wager to do so. If you are a recreational player, this might actually be a better bonus offer than a large match bonus.

To trigger the welcome bonus, all you need to do is sign up, go to “My Stars” > Challenges and opt in to the bonus offer. Now wager $1 on any game and the $50 bonus automatically appears in your account. Just make sure you do it within five days from signing up.

$50 Instant Bonus redemption procedure

Create a new account

Make a real money deposit (see deposit match bonus info below for additional bonuses)

Opt in via the My Stars > Challenges section of the lobby

Make at least a $1 wager within 5 days of signing up

Once you have received your bonus, you can use the money to collect redemption points which in turn can be used to buy cash prizes.

You can collect these points playing any casino game, but you will find that games with low return-to-player rates earn redemption points quicker than those with high return-to-player rates.

This is not unusual for an online casino, since a bonus is not meant to be simply withdrawn but used for actual play. You can withdraw winnings from your bonus money wagers, though, as long as you have enough redemption points.

In addition to the instant bonus, Stars Casino PA by PokerStars offers a huge package of deposit match bonuses for new players consisting of several different bonuses with a potential total value of $2500!

First Depositors’ Package Worth up to $2500

More serious players with bigger bankrolls can get a lot of extra funds when they first join Stars PA Casino. The total offer is worth $2500 and it is available across several bonuses:

Three 100% match bonuses worth up to $500 each

Two special bonuses worth up to $1000 and available for all slots

To trigger this offer, new players need to make their very first deposit of $25 or more using the bonus code WELCOME1 . You will immediately receive a 100% match on your full deposit up to the maximum of $500.

On your next deposit, you will receive another 100% match bonus up to $500. However, there will also be a Mystery Chest awaiting, containing a slots-only bonus worth up to $500. To claim this offer, simply use the bonus code WELCOME2 on your second deposit.

Finally, on your third deposit worth $25 or more, you can get the final 100% match up to $500 and another mystery bonus for slots. The bonus code you will need to use is, you guessed it, WELCOME3 .

After you claim the first deposit bonus, you will have two weeks to take advantage of the second bonus. The same applies for the third deposit bonus, which remains available for fourteen days after making your second deposit.

Overall, the Welcome Bundle gives you a chance to receive $2500 in welcome bonuses. If you want to play high volumes, this is one of the best offers you can find in the online casino world.

It is important to note here that the mystery chest prizes can only be redeemed through playing slots, but again, any winnings you gain by playing your favorite online slots with your bonus money can be withdrawn.

You have 28 days to clear each of the bonuses from the day of your deposit.

Stars Casino PA Deposit Bonus Codes for New Players

Code Min Deposit Max Deposit Bonus WELCOME1 $25 $500 100% up to $500 WELCOME2 $25 $500 100% up to $500 + Mystery Chest with slots bonus up to $500 WELCOME3 $25 $500 100% up to $500 + Mystery Chest with slots bonus up to $500

The action is always fast and furious at Stars Casino by PokerStars.

Stars Casino PA Promotions

Promotions 4.6 Generous

Stars Casino PA offers a wide selection of promotions for its casino players, and usually there are several bonuses available at the same time making it one of the best in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the hefty Welcome Bonus Package, that includes up to $2500 in bonuses for new players and the $50 instant bonus for betting $1, the casino is offering a Mystery Mega Prize that gives casino players a chance to get a Free Casino Bonus up to $500 every day through the end of 2021 simply for placing a $1 wager. This instant bonus is one of the best that we have seen in PA.

Plus, there are usually other promotions running along all of the ones we mentioned above – some of which do not even require players to log in to be eligible.

As the Pennsylvania online casino market matures and more competitors enter the market, we expect the promotions from Stars Casino to get even better.

Stars Rewards Program

Rewards 4.0 Good

Stars Casino PA features a loyalty program for returning players called Stars Rewards.

Every time you play, you automatically collect reward points – note that these are not the same as redemption points. the number of points you earn depends on the game and the stakes you play.

PokerStars and Stars Casino use a six-tier system where you earn higher prizes the higher you climb in it. Every time you reach a certain amount of points, you will get a mystery chest with either Stars Coins, free spins, tournament tickets or similar. You can watch your progress and find out how far you are away from the next mystery chest by checking the Progress Bar in your “My Stars” section of the lobby.

Overall, this is a clever and highly rewarding system which is good for recreational and high-volume players alike.

Rewards Points

Reward points are not limited to the casino section. You can also earn points by playing online poker or betting on your favorite sports team in the FOX Bet PA sportsbook. In the PA casino, you earn points simply by playing any of the games.

The number of points you earn depends on your investment and the return-to-player (RTP) rate. If you play slots, blackjack or roulette, the more you wager, the more points you receive. However, the number of points will vary between these three games since they have different RTP rates.

Playing slots will earn you more points for the same money than roulette, and roulette will earn you more points than blackjack.

If you don’t know what the return-to-player rate is, it’s basically just a different way to describe the house edge. The higher the house edge, the lower the RTP rate, and the quicker you can earn reward points.

Chests

The mystery chests at Stars Casino PA come in six different colors corresponding to the six tiers. To move up into the next level, you need to unlock ten chests of your current level within 28 days.

These are the potential values of the mystery chests:

Level 1: Blue, 25c to $5

Level 2: Bronze, 60c to $12

Level 3: Silver, $1.50 to $30

Level 4: Gold, $5 to $100

Level 5: Diamond, $12.50 to $250

Level 6: Black, $35 to $700

As mentioned above, the progress bar will always show you how far you are away from reaching the next level, as well as where you are in your hunt for the next chest.

Games

Games 4.3 Exclusive Slots

Pa Stars Casino by PokerStars offers you a wide selection of casino table and card games as well as classic and video slots.

Races

Races are competitions, of course. To win a race, you need to top the leaderboard of a specific promotion or game. There is no buy-in or entry fee for these races, making them essentially free-to-play promotions that give you extra value for the game you were going to play anyway.

There will be a time limit for each race, and the top players will be awarded instant prizes. Races are on almost all the time, and they run across all sorts of games. Just opt in to them in the lobby.

Slots

There is no game in the casino world that attracts more players than slot machines. Consequently, Stars Casino in Pennsylvania offers a wide range of both classic slots and popular video slots with and without progressive jackpots.

Progressive jackpots grow over time until one player wins the whole thing. Some jackpots are known to reach seven digit numbers.

Stars Casino regularly adds new games to their offering, so that there will often be something new to try out.

Table Games

You’ll find all the classic table games that you expect at Stars Casino PA – from roulette to blackjack and from baccarat to casino Hold’em variants. If you get tired of these classics, there are also scientific games to discover which present completely different and new challenges.

Banking

Banking 5 Quick and Easy

You can transfer your money in and out from your PA Stars Casino account in several different ways.

The operator is known for top quality customer service, so it is no surprise that money transfers happen quicker here than in many other online casinos. Depending on the payment methods, transfers can be carried out almost instantly.

Deposits

Make your deposit choosing one of the following payment methods – Skrill, PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, PaySafeCard or bank transfer. Stars Casino PA will not charge any fees for your deposit.

Once you have deposited money, you can also select your preferred method and use the Fast Deposit feature. When that is activated, you can deposit money in real time with the click of a button.

Withdrawals

How can I withdraw my winnings? That is the question all new players ask themselves. At Stars Casino PA, you will get your money faster than in most other casinos.

You can use one of the following options to cash out – PayPal, Skrill, or eChecks.

You need to choose the same method for your withdrawals that you used for your deposits, so keep that in mind before you make your first transfer. This is a safety feature that Stars Casino by PokerStars implemented to protect their players from fraudulent activities.

Once you are able to withdraw more money than you deposited, the restrictions will be lifted and you can choose any withdrawal method you like.

Mobile App

Software 5 World Class

PA Stars Casino is available for all mobile devices including tablets and smart phones. No matter if you are using Android or iOS, you will be able to play your favorite games everywhere you go.

To get the Stars Casino PA on your phone, just visit the casino website and download the app from there. If you are using iOS, you can also get the app from the App Store.

Today, mobile versions are just as good as the software for your laptop or computer, so you won’t miss any of the fun when you’re playing mobile casino. All the games available in the standard version are also available on your mobile device.

In comparison, the Stars Casino PA app is one of the top offers on the market.

Stars Casino Pennsylvania Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to be in Pennsylvania to play at Stars Casino PA?

Yes, like with all regulated US casinos, you do need to be physically present in the state of Pennsylvania to play for real money. Stars Casino by PokerStars uses geolocation trackers to make sure all players adhere to this rule.

Even if you were somehow able to get around this restriction, this is not something you should do. If the casino determines you played for real money from another state, they can confiscate all your winnings and ban your account.

Do I need a different account to play casino games if I already have a poker account?

You do not need a different account to play on Stars Casino. If you already have an account with PokerStars PA, you can and should use it for the casino gaming as well. In fact, it is against the casino terms of service to have more than one account, so you should not try to open another one under any circumstances.

Looking for information about PokerStars’ online poker games in PA? Check out our special FAQ »

What kind of the first deposit bonus can I get at Stars Pennsylvania Casino?

Stars Casino PA features a couple of interesting welcome offers for new players. Depending on your bankroll and gaming habits, you can select the one that works better for you.

Wager $1 & get $50 to Play

The first option is targeted at more casual players. With it, you can get $50 worth of bonus money as soon as you make a real money deposit and wager just $1 on any casino game.

To qualify for the offer, you will need to wager the required amount within the first five days from opening the account. Once done, open the challenges section on your Stars PA Casino account and opt in to claim the bonus.

To convert bonus funds into real money you can withdraw, you need to accumulate twice the amount in player points. For this offer, you will need to collect 100 points within five days from activating the bonus.

Welcome Bundle – Deposit and slot bonuses

A total of $2500 in bonuses is available through the Stars Casino PA Welcome Bundle which includes three deposit match bonuses (up to $500 each) and two slots bonuses (worth up to $1000).

The first bonus is a 100% match bonus for first time depositors that make a real money deposit of $25 or more. Stars Casino will match your first deposit with a bonus of equal amount up to $500 when you use the bonus code WELCOME1 .

You can then make a second deposit using the bonus code WELCOME2 within 14 days of your first deposit and you will get another 100% match bonus up to $500. In addition, you will get a Mystery Chest containing a slots-only bonus worth up to $500.

When you make a third deposit using the bonus code WELCOME3 , you will get yet another 100% match bonus up to $500 with another Mystery Chest containing a slots-only bonus. But, be sure to make your third deposit within two weeks of the second in order to qualify.

What casino games can I play at Stars Casino PA?

Stars Casino Pennsylvania offers a very good selection of games from different categories. Whether you are into slots, table games, or something else, there are ample options to choose from.

Stars Casino PA Slots

Like most quality online casinos, Stars Casino Pennsylvania offers a good variety of video slots. Some of the titles you will find here are in-house developed games, meaning you will not find them at other places.

In addition to their own creations, the casino also features games from well-known developers, with NetEnt taking the most prominent position. You can even try your luck at winning one of progressive jackpots with games like Divine Fortune and Mercy of the Gods.

Video Poker Games

Fans of more traditional gambling entertainment will find a decent number of video poker machines at PA Stars Casino. You can try your luck and test your skills with games like Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, Triple Bonus Poker, All American, Aces & Eights, Jacks or Better, and Aces & Faces.

Live Games at PA Stars Casino

Stars Pennsylvania Casino also features a decent live dealer section. At this point in time, you can play the most popular live games like blackjack and roulette. It’s likely the casino will be looking to add more games in the near future.

How can I deposit money to and withdraw winnings from Stars Casino Pennsylvania?

Stars Casino Pennsylvania features a decent number of convenient deposit and withdrawal methods. Some of them, like credit cards, suffer from the usual problems that players at regulated US sites have to deal with (banks blocking and restricting transactions), but, for the most part, you should have no problems getting money to and from your casino account.

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Visa Yes No Mastercard Yes No Skrill Yes Yes PayPal Yes Yes PayNearMe Yes No VanillaDirect Yes No Bank transfers Yes Yes Instant Bank Transfers Yes No

PA Stars Casino by PokerStars offers convenient responsible gambling tools, which allow you to set your deposit limits. If you need to use these to have better control over your gaming habits, they are readily available at all times.

Who is Star Casino’s land-based partner in Pennsylvania?

Stars Casino has teamed up with Mount Airy Casino to bring online gambling to Pennsylvania. It was a mutually beneficial partnership, allowing both companies to achieve their goals. For Mount Airy, the partnership with Stars Casino in PA enabled them to diversify their offering and better cater to their players’ expectations.