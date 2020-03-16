The Chip Race – Season 11 Episode 6 – Adrian Mateos The Poker Guys Jack Sinclair Louise Butler

It’s our 5th Birthday and Dara and David are celebrating with a star-studded show that includes Spanish poker prodigy Adrian Mateos, YouTube sensation ‘The Poker Guys’, Irish poker pro and ambassador Louise Butler and strategy with Jack Sinclair. There will also be a news round-up from Ian Simpson including the announcement of the €1100 buy-in Unibet Open online which will be on Unibet Poker in May.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →

226 – Unkilled Mike and Unquarantined Steve

Did Steve run the marathon? Will WSOP ’20 be cancelled? Has Mike finally made a profit? This week’s episode will answer all of your questions. The dynamic duo are meeting up, remotely, to give their well-informed-but-not-expert-level opinion on today’s world and poker affairs. We have returning guest, Alex Fitzgerald. Alex gives away for FREE his 3 Hour Training Pack on 3 betting.

View the complete archives of Heads Up Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 03/14/2020 – Temporarily Suspended

(Topic starts at 0:13:17 mark): Important warning to those who take blood pressure medication – you may be in danger of coronavirus complications!.... (0:36:29 mark): Commerce Casino employee tests positive for coronavirus, casino to shut down along with 3 others in LA…. (1:02:20 mark): Various east coast casinos close due to coronavirus…. (1:10:22): When will Las Vegas casinos close due to coronavirus?.... (1:32:05 mark): Stock markets crash amid panic, and cruise industry shuts down…. (1:59:38 mark)

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

E024: Venetian Rake Increase | Poker Out Loud | HPT Nit Roll?

In this episode of The Rake podcast, our hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter discuss the Venetian’s newest rake increase, a potential vloggers episode of Run It Up’s Poker Out Loud series, the recent Twitter outing of a supposed nit roll at HPT, and much more.

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

March 13th, 2020 – More WSOP Main Event Final Table Hand Analysis

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton continues his review of key hands from the World Series of Poker Main Event final table.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

Are You Folding Too Much?

Welcome to Season 3 of the Red Chip Poker podcast! Zac and James are back to discuss the topic of folding — are you doing it too much? Most players are. They cover everything from managing standard ranges to the psychological aspect of the game.

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

#44 Norman Chad: The Voice of Poker’s Most Memorable Moments

Aloha and hello my friend and welcome to the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast. As always, this is your host the founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com Brad Wilson and today’s guest is a LEGEND in the poker media arena Norman Chad.Before we jump into the conversation, I want you to take a second to imagine a time when NO poker was on television and it wasn’t even a given that the WSOP would continue on a year-to-year basis.It was in this environment that Norman was asked to be a commentator for a thing that he or almost anybody else on the planet even knew needed commenting on.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Episode 176 – 13/03/2020 – Jonathan Little (and special guest J.D. Shapiro)

This week’s episode focuses on the 2nd Annual Global Poker Awards, held in Las Vegas. The boys run through the winners in the major categories, and speak to Jonathan Little, who was named People’s Choice for Poker Personality of the Year. Plus, Joe tells more stories from the set of ‘The Card Counter’ and James rants about having to watch ‘Battlefield Earth’ for the Superfan quiz. But Joe has a surprise in store, as he invites J.D. Shapiro, one of the movie’s writers, to make a special guest appearance on the show! Finally, the aforementioned Superfan, Darrin Curtis, tries to win #PokerInTheEars merch by answering questions about one of the worst films ever made. Please don’t forget to comment, like and subscribe to the podcast.

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

Table Select for High Profit Potential

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod282 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Poker Action Line 03/12/2020

With the 10th Anniversary of the show approaching, BIG Dave turns back the clock to the 5th Anniversary Show from March 2015, the guys remember the early days of the program and discuss many people that have contributed to the show over the years, including dozens of outstanding guests and the movers and shakers of the poker world.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

Should Mercier Look Up Duhamel With Ace High?

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

Jason Mercier ends up with a pretty weak holding in a 3-bet pot, but should he still put the chips in the middle against the world champ? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: 10h 8s 4d TURN: 4h River: 5c

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

114 – Daniel Dvoress – Winning the Super High Roller Bowl

Daniel Dvoress, a super high roller, shares how he became “numb” to the crazy variance of online $25Ks. He explains how playing online prepared him for his Super High Roller Bowl win in the Bahamas. Elliot and Daniel talk about dealing with pressure, spotting weak mindsets, and controlling your emotions when experiencing big swings. Listen in to hear Daniel break down the secret to effective learning – and find out how to get the most out of your study time. Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

View the complete archives of The Mindset Advantage Podcast in the directory →

Ep 49 – 10 Interviews in 50 Minutes!

The Cracking Aces Podcast is now nearly 1 years old! We cannot thank everyone enough for the support you’ve given us. And we also cannot thank our guests enough for taking time to come on the show. So on today’s show, we highlight 10 of the best guests from the early days of the show. Little clips from each interview so if you dig the convo, you can go back and listen to the full thing. We highlight: Ryan Riess (Ep 3), Scott Blumstein (4), Greg Merson (5), Maria Ho (8), Galen Hall (13), Jessica Dawley (15), Jaime Staples (18), Alex Rocha (20), Jeff Platt (23), and Daniel Negreanu (27). 10 interviews in 50 minutes, boom. Thanks to all our guests and to you for listening. Enjoy!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Coronavirus and Poker, Global Poker Awards, and Mike Postle Update

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast. Topics include the Coronavirus and poker, the Global Poker Awards, and an update on the Mike Postle situation.

View the complete archives of The Fives Poker Podcast in the directory →

Episode 45: Coronavirus Causes Poker Event Cancellations, PokerStars and partypoker Report 2019 Financials and the Global Poker Awards!

The poker world is not immune to the coronavirus as poker operators cancel a slew of live events. Nick and Mike run down which upcoming events have been cancelled so far and speculate on the fate of some of the bigger events happening later in the year.The full year financial reports for the parent companies of PokerStars and partypoker are out, the guys bring you the top line figures and discuss what might impact online poker’s success in 2020.The Global Poker Awards were handed out last week in Las Vegas, and members of Team pokerfuse were in attendance. Find out what the guys thought of the event as they highlight some of the notable awards.

View the complete archives of Pokerfuse Podcast in the directory →

Episode 45: Coronavirus Causes Poker Event Cancellations, PokerStars and partypoker Report 2019 Financials and the Global Poker Awards!

The poker world is not immune to the coronavirus as poker operators cancel a slew of live events. Nick and Mike run down which upcoming events have been cancelled so far and speculate on the fate of some of the bigger events happening later in the year.The full year financial reports for the parent companies of PokerStars and partypoker are out, the guys bring you the top line figures and discuss what might impact online poker’s success in 2020.The Global Poker Awards were handed out last week in Las Vegas, and members of Team pokerfuse were in attendance. Find out what the guys thought of the event as they highlight some of the notable awards.

View the complete archives of Pokerfuse Podcast in the directory →

Ante Up Spring Poker Classic

MARCH 13 POKERCAST RECAP: The Ante Up Spring Poker Classic at Vee Quiva in Phoenix kicks off this weekend, plus Scott will be a Thunder Buddy and there’s news out of the GPA and Stones Gambling Hall. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and there’s Part II of Jonovan’s Hand of the Week submission; this time he has 9-8 offsuit in the blind.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

Making Perfect Folds in Poker – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 3-11-2020

Gather information, make good reads, and you’ll start making perfect folds! POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael…(Visited 14 time, 1 visit today)

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

More Coronavirus/ WSOP Cancellation Discussion & GPI Awards Recap – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #66

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel and Terrence are back together (no Adam this week) to update you on the wild week that was. The odds for the WSOP to happen drastically shifted as Coronavirus panic spreads and other notable tournament stops have been cancelled as well. The guys discuss recent developments and predictions as more non poker events are cancelled too. Terrence also travelled to the GPI awards last weekend and the guys discuss the notable winners and nominees. Leave us a voicemail for a future show at 1.775.434.2932

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Breaking Down Coronavirus & the Global Poker Awards

Chad Holloway joins Jeff Platt as co-host for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they talk about the latest Coronavirus (COVID-19) news in the poker world and offer a category-by-category breakdown of the 2nd Annual Global Poker Awards. They also take a look at the partypoker Live Millions Sochi and WSOPC Ameristar St. Charles complete with a Zach Mullenix winner interview. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once. Photo: revolutionpix/Global Poker Index

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Ep. 183 The Impact of the Coronavirus on Poker

Brent Hanks and Remko Rinkema break down the cancellation of major events due to the coronavirus and the impact it could have on the World Series of Poker and other major events. The guys also review the Global Poker Awards and discuss who’s on their Mt. Rushmore of Poker! 01:35 – How will the spread of the coronavirus impact live poker tournaments and most importantly the World Series of Poker? 06:40 – Cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus in the world of poker.

View the complete archives of Poker Central Podcast in the directory →

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #350: Ashley Adams

Bruce and Robbie welcome popular veteran poker strategy author Ashley Adams to the show to talk about his new book Winning Poker in 30 Minutes a Day, published by D&B Poker. They discuss the book’s target audience, main messages, and Ashley’s goal of having written it, his third book on poker.

View the complete archives of Top Pair Poker Podcast in the directory →

#43 K.L. Kleeton: How-To Effectively and Efficiently Learn Your MTT Ranges

Welcome my friend to the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast! As always this is your host Brad Wilson, the founder of EnhanceYourEdge.com, and today’s special guest is K.L. Kleeton.Born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1, K.L. Cleeton of Southern Illinois, has played poker at some level for the last 10 years and has considered himself a professional for the last 2 1/2. In 2017, he won a contest from Daniel Negreanu and lived his dream of playing in the WSOP Main Event, ultimately cashing for $16,000. For the last year he has been coached by one of the best in the industry, former Chasing Poker Greatness guest Ryan LaPlante, and is a gladiator for one of the most prestigious backing groups in the world, Team651.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show with Guest Maria Ho

Maria Ho, hostess of the 2nd Annual GPI Awards, is Bernard Lee’s guest.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Ep 170 – Bernard Lee

This two-part episode includes an interview with Bernard Lee, host of the Bernard Lee Poker Show and fellow member of the Cardplayer Lifestyle Family of Podcasts along with RecPoker and the Top Pair Home Game Podcast. Following that interview is a hand history breakdown using a hand played by Kou Vang in the World Series of Poker Main Event.

Check out http://rec.poker/train-connect/ for information on joining our membership site or discord channels. http://rec.poker/homegame/ has all the info to join in our home games on the first and second Wednesdays of each month.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Ep 48 – Jake vs LeBron And This Is Our Flu Episode

Welcome to episode 48. Nate has the flu (regular, not corona…maybe). Jake has a broken back. Cracking Aces is strong as ever! We debate if LeBron could beat Jake in tennis if LeBron trains for a year. Nate says obviously, Jake says it’s impossible and 1000% no. We talk some weekend poker results, coronavirus canceling events around the globe, and our current conditions. It’s a fun show, enjoy!

View the complete archives of Cracking Aces in the directory →

Did Alex Foxen Go Too Far With Thin Value?

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

Alex Foxen is one of the very best tournament players win the world, but did he get too fancy with a value raise in a super high roller? Grant and Jonathan break it down.

FLOP: 5c 8s 10d TURN: 7d River: 9s

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →