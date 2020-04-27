229 – Dylan Thomassie

Another log from the quarantine days! This time, we get a unique first-hand perspective of Las Vegas under the quarantine from Dylan Thomassie. The trio discusses everything under the sun and keeps our poker brains ticking for another hour!

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 04/25/2020 – And So Cometh the Jews

(Topic begins at 0:23:33 mark): Eric “Sheets” Haber joins us to talk about his experiences in the New York area during COVID-19 times…. (01:22:23): WSOP officially postponed at least until the fall…. (1:42:57): Phony gambling coach Christopher Mitchell brags about his Martingale system, and more is unearthed about his past…. (

The Grid 035 ft. Kara Scott – Seven-Six Offsuit

ESPN Anchor Kara Scott steps into the GRID to talk about a dramatic three-bet hand from the 2009 Irish Open, where she held seven-six offsuit. Kara ended up winning over $400,000 at the event a life-changing amount of money which relieved her of her debts and took her in a new direction. Kara, now an…

119 – Jon Pardy – Forging A New Path

Click Here To Enroll In Elliot Roe’s A-Game Poker Masterclass Jon Pardy is a Big Brother Canada winner who fell on hard times and found himself deep in drugs and forced to couch surfing. All that changed when he got a call from Bill Perkins. Jon shares the story of completely turning his life around after blowing his bankroll right before his big Thirst Lounge break. After reshaping his mindset, he’s now a successful poker player and Twitch streamer – and has a new lease on life. Listen to this episode to hear what it took for Jon to get out of a $20,000 debt, win some incredibly ambitious prop bets, and forge a new path for his life – all in the past year. Click here to gain access to all of the show notes for this episode

April 24th, 2020 – Ten Year Anniversary Tournament Winner TheDylan186

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined by Dylan Thomassie, winner of the TPE Ten Year Anniversary tournament to discuss some key hands that were played on the way to victory.

86. Catching up with the Backgammon Guy

Pete interviews former backgammon pro turned poker pro, Tuvya, about his journey rising to the top of the live 2/5 Vegas world while battling bipolar disorder and marrying PIO Solver.

Episode 181 – 24/04/2020 – Poker & Pop Culture with Martin Harris

This week, James and Joe are joined by respected writer, teacher and poker reporter Martin Harris to talk about his award-winning book ‘Poker & Pop Culture’, specifically the sections on poker in the movies and poker on TV. Elsewhere, the boys have a brief #EPTRetro recap and celebrate being back on TV in the UK, as episodes of the #PSPC start to air on Channel 4 (every Thursday night for the next nine weeks).

Your 8-Hour Daily Poker Routine #288

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pokerroutine Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

WSOP ppd., PPC settled, future of poker

APRIL 24 POKERCAST RECAP: We give you a longer show this week as the WSOP is postponed, the PPC case is settled and we pontificate on what we think poker will be like in the future. Plus, we complete the latest O’Mally’s Move and the last of the Vic G. Hands of the Week plays out for us with 6-6 in the small blind.

Bicknell Did WHAT Against Mateos In A High Roller???

Kristen Bicknell and Adrian Mateos are two of the best tournament players in the world – and Bicknell is making above the rim decisions. What do we think of her unconventional plays? The Poker Guys break it down.

Ivey/Jordan Comparisons & Stories, WSOP Officially Postponed – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #71

This Week On DAT Poker Podcast: Daniel is back after ducking last weeks show and the guys talk about that and the new Michael Jordan documentary. Daniel made a comparison of Phil Ivey to Jordan on twitter explains that, as well as shares a couple of juicy Ivey stories. The WSOP has been officially postponed which comes as a surprise to no one and the mayor of Las Vegas had a bizarre and unfortunate interview with Anderson Cooper. GGPoker will be hosting some WSOP circuit events and has signed Elky and…Boris Becker!

Ep 56 – The WSOP is Postponed, The Vegas Mayor Is Crazy, NFL Draft Talk, And Stealthmunk Chat

Welcome back! Today’s show we talk about the Vegas mayor being a crazy person, the WSOP being postponed, the legend of Justin “Stealthmunk” Schwartz, the upcoming NFL Draft, feeding your dogs, and some other shenanigans. Oh, and how to play pocket Jacks. Always fun, rate/subscribe if you dig it. Enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast: Sarah Herring Returns & Breaking Down WSOP Postponement

She’s back! Chad Holloway and Jeff Platt are joined by Sarah Herring for the latest episode of the PokerNews Podcast. This week they discuss Sarah having a baby and suffering a horrific injury. Find out what it is and how it happened. They then dive headfirst into the World Series of Poker (WSOP) postponement. Toss in a recap of the PASCOOP plus an update on the PPC Poker Tour Ponzi scheme legal battle and it’s another great show. Warning: We apologize for the audio issues in the second half of the episode beginning at the 25:44 mark. This week’s sponsors: GG Poker, Oddschecker US, and Run It Once.

Ep. 187 The Voice of Poker – Norman Chad

Poker commentary legend Norman Chad joins the Poker Central Podcast to talk about his life during the quarantine, owing money to a Ukrainian bag man, pizza choices, and stories from the past regarding the World Series of Poker and his own life as a gambler and poker player. 01:23 – What has Norman Chad been up to during the quarantine? 06:05 – The story of Norman Chad’s last ever sports bet back in 1984 when he nearly bankrupted himself betting on various different sports in a one-week stretch.

Circumventing Governmental Restrictions – Episode 174

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JustJackJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhands$500 “Survivor Tournament“Cantebury Park, MinnesotaVillain 1 is a young aggressive reg, villain 2 is an older loose passive player. Villain 1 ($850) opens LJ to $15, Hero (covers) 3bets to $45 from CO with AhJc, Villain 2 ($550) cold calls from SB, Villain 1 calls. $140 Flop AcQc6dChecks to hero who bets $85, Villain 2 folds, Villain 1 calls.$310 Turn TcVillain 1 checks, Hero?

Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast Ep. #353: Linda Johnson & Jan Fisher

Bruce and Robbie welcome back the very first guests to ever have appeared on the Top Pair Home Game Poker Podcast, Jan Fisher and Linda Johnson. Jan and Linda are individuals who have practically been synonymous with the game of poker for decades now. Both of them are founding members of the TDA (Tournament Directors Association) and members of the inaugural class of the Women in Poker Hall of Fame, and Linda is also a WPT Honors recipient and member of the Poker Hall of Fame. Much home game poker talk ensues among the fab foursome, which we know you’ll love. Plus, Ben Ludlow ends off the show with another great One Outer.

Poker Action Line 04/21/2020

The World Series of Poker has finally been postponed. BIG Dave and Joe discuss how the attendance and the number of events could be affected with the possible move to the fall. The guys also talk about how the bet-sizing of bluffs against certain players can induce a much needed fold.

2020 WSOP Postponed

Big news dropped this week, as the World Series of Poker announced that the 2020 WSOP would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters discuss the news and much more.

Ladies Knight with Jen Shahade Featuring Humpy Koneru LK016

Our April edition of Ladies Knight features Grandmaster Humpy Koneru, the 2020 Cairns Cup Champion and our May 2020 Chess Life Magazine cover star. She is the reigning World Women’s Rapid Champion, and the second woman in history to break the 2600 barrier. She also defeated Judit Polgar’s record as the youngest woman to achieve…

3 Ways to Adjust to Fishy Tables

Very soft games can often be harder to manage and require different strategies than what you’re used to. James and Zac go over what you need to know to maximize your winrate in these games.

#54 Anton Wigg: $11+ Million in Online & Live MTT Cashes

Today’s guest is Swedish poker BEAST Anton Wigg.At just 33 years of age, Anton has managed to rack up $10.8 million in combined online and live MTT cashes.Some of his career highlights include:- A $672k EPT main event victory in Copenhagen in 2010.- Victories in the Sunday Milly and Sunday 500 on Stars.- And recently vanquishing past Chasing Poker Greatness guest Ari Engel at LAPC back in the good ole days of February when live poker was still a thing.

Ep 176 – Zach Elwood Discusses Tells

The crew chats with Zach Elwood, author of Reading Poker Tells, Verbal Poker Tells, and Exploiting Poker Tells. He also hosts the podcast, “People Reading People.” We have a chance to discuss several specific areas of tells ending with a dive into what we can use when playing online poker.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 04-21-20 with Guest Anthony Zinno

3x WPT Champion and 2x WSOP Bracelet Winner Anthony Zinno is Bernard Lee’s guest.

E029: Bill Perkins on The Galfond Challenge, COVID Life & His New Book 'Die With Zero’

On this week’s episode of The Rake Podcast, hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro talk to hedge fund manager, media producer, and much-loved high stakes recreational poker player Bill Perkins about being the second contender in the Galfond Challenge, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his life and the world at large, his thoughts on the success and potential future of his Thirst Lounge project, and his upcoming book “Die With Zero”.

He’s Face Up. There Are 4 Left. Should He Hero?

Two thoughtful players who know each other well battle it out in a fascinating hand with 4 players remaining in the $5k 6-Max 2019 WSOP bracelet event. Grant and Jonathan break it down.

Not leaving the house until…

In this episode of the podcast, we’re stoked to answer some listener questions. Andrew shares his pre-conditions for leaving the house.

The Chip Race – Season 12 Episode 2 – Bryan Piccioli Tricia Cardner Niall Farrell Kat Arnsby

This week, David and Dara deliver yet another jam-packed show starring WSOP Main Event 6th place finisher Bryan Piccioli and poker author, podcaster and mindset coach Tricia Cardner. They’ve got strategy with the inimitable Niall Farrell, an illuminating chat with Kat Arnsby and in lieu of news, they play a clip from their new YouTube Web-Series ‘The Lock-In’.

