233 – Steve and Mike

The Sneideman-Barton duo delivers yet another episode jam-packed with though-provoking comedy and commentary.

July 10th, 2020 – WSOP Online Update, Mike Matusow Blowup and Strategy

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton discusses the ongoing WSOP Online 2020 series, examines the recent Mike Matusow controversy and digs in to some strategy from a recent deep run in a tournament on Betonline.

#65 Brian “The Golden Blazer” Frenzel: Rolling Up His Stake and Moving to Vegas

In today’s episode we have up-and-coming poker star, Twitch streamer, and MTT pro Brian “The Golden Blazer” Frenzel.Brian’s going to tell his story step-by-step from mascotting in college (true story), to becoming an educator, to discovering the game of poker and heartbreak, and finally putting all of his earthly possessions into his car, moving to vegas, and taking his shot.In today’s episode you’ll learn:- How Brian’s Twitch community helped him overcome a brutal personal struggle.

From ThePokerForge.com: Listen to What They’re Telling You #299

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/pod299 Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter smartpokerstudy Instagram smartpokerstudy

Cheating concerns for WSOP?

JULY 10 POKERCAST RECAP: With the WSOP.com online poker series under way, some are asking what the likelihood of cheating is. Also, the Poker Brat is trying to sell his house and he’s getting roasted for it. We also have a new O’Mally’s Move and O’Mally has our Hand of the Week, too, with A-A.

Should He Call $200k With Second Pair?

Wai Kin Yong finds himself facing a massive bet against known aggressive player Tan Xuan. Does he have the right hand in the right situation to call the wild player down?

FLOP: Ah Ad Ks TURN: 4h River: 7h

Episode 76 – Information Overload

Welcome to Episode 76! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! The start of the episode finds Gareth talking about how he changed his schedule up in order to attain better performance and it is working!

Ep 67 – WSOP Superstar Jeff “The Plattman” Platt

Jeff F’ing Platt. That is all we gotta say about this one. The legend makes his return to the CA podcast to talk about his 7th place finish in the online WSOP event while streaming the entire thing. Poker beast and all around great guy. Plus we talk about staying in shape, fitness, and how difficult it is to maintain that stuff. Enjoy!

PokerNews Podcast: Phil Ivey & Borgata Settle, Matusow Controversy and Guest Matt Bode

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway break down the first week of World Series of Poker online bracelet events. They even welcome guest Matt “Bodeyster” Bode, who won a bracelet in Event #4: $500 No-Limit Hold’em Super Turbo for $97,091. They also discuss the settlement in the long-running legal battle between Phil Ivey and Borgata, offer their thoughts on Mike “The Mouth” Matusow’s controversial live stream comments after busting an online bracelet event, and breakdown deep runs by both Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu.

E040: Kristen Bicknell on Confidence, Criticism, and Crushing as a Woman in Poker

On this week’s episode of The Rake podcast, our hosts Marle Cordeiro & Jamie Kerstetter talk to Kristen Bicknell about mitigating the vicious cycle of self-criticism, maintaining personal confidence, finding her place in the poker world, and the community’s perception of women in the field.

#64 Jason Su: Using Presence to Unlock Your Poker Greatness

Today’s guest is longtime cash game pro, Poker Detox mental game coach, and the author of the greatness bomb dripping book “Poker with Presence”, Jason Su.It’s always a little tough for me to make these intros with cash game crushers. Normally I read out my guest’s HendonMob results, wow you with the millions of dollars they’ve cashed for in poker tournaments, list off their highlight reel, and hop into the show.

Student Hand History Review! – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 7-8-2020

Yes, there is overlap. Get your 4-handed charts now at HERE POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael…No visits yet

Poker Action Line 07/07/2020

With the WSOP Online series underway, the guys look at some of the early action, including a blow-up by Mike “The Mouth” Matusow. BIG Dave closes the show by bringing on producer Joe Castello to talk about the weekend passing of former Neil Rogers producer Jorge Rodriguez – the two reminisce about their early days in South Florida radio.

Destroying Lines – Episode 180

Ep 186 – Adam Friedman

The RecPoker panel of Steve Fredlund, Jim Reid, Chris Jones, Rob Washam, John Somsky, and Andrew Feist chat with Adam Friedman, three-time WSOP bracelet winner, all in mixed games, including back to back in 2018-19 in the $10k Dealers Choice event. We talk mixed games, WSOP, and advice for recreational players.

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 07-07-20 with Guest Eli Elezra

Bernard Lee goes down memory lane by revisiting an earlier interview with Eli Elezra.

WSOP Online Begins! Plus: Matusow Unhinged – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #78

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 1:22 Daniel WSOP Content Updates, Fitness Prop Bets & More 19:07 Matusow Loses It 35:15 WSOP Online Updates & News 49:50 Short Deck Hand Review 104:58 Voicemail Questions: Travelling for WSOP, Grinding for a living, Daniel’s plans for the future.

First WSOP Winners and Matusow Gets Out of Line

Lance Bradley and Donnie Peters return for a new episode of The Fives Poker Podcast to discuss the opening events of the 2020 World Series of Poker. They also discuss Mike Matusow getting out of line on a live stream of one of the events.

Could Andy Have Played This One Weirder?

Andy flops incredibly well against Art and goes on to play some very strange poker. Does it work out for him? Should it work out for him? The guys break it down.

FLOP: As Kc 10d TURN: 4c River: 4h

#63 Bryan Paris: $12m+ In Online Poker Cashes & 2nd Human Ever To Hit $10m

Today’s guest on Chasing Poker Greatness is Bryan Paris.Bryan has over 12 million dollars in online cashes (And was the 2nd human in poker history to crack the 10 million dollar mark) and has been crushing the poker tournament scene for the last 14 years.

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 07/05/2020 – bracelet.com

tradershky co-hosts. (Topic beings at 0:28:00 mark): Mount Charleston fire threatens PFA rotary phone…. (0:32:23): Player claims that he got the “duplicate IP error” when trying to register for event from Caesars…. (0:43:13): Some players reporting issues getting money onto WSOP.com to play events….

I’m not taking responsibility

Andrew shares his love of pizza, while Busi has become quite intrigued by earthquakes. Healthy habits abound as Busi and Andrew have taken up running in 100 degree weather.

