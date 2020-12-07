89. I Get Interrogated. FT. Hunter.

In this Episode, Pete’s long-term student interviews him about his career choices, weaknesses as a poker player, and more.

View the complete archives of Carrot Poker in the directory →

Ep 223 – Forum on Facing Aggression Postflop (@Jamin96)

This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by @Jamin96 about facing aggressive postflop action with marginal holdings. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel manages to ALMOST nail the audio cues and discusses positional advantage, ranging your opponents, and bet sizing!

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

Dan Bilzerian Signs With GG – High Stakes Feud: Doug Takes The Lead – DAT Poker Podcast Episode #89

This Week On DAT Poker Pod: Daniel, Adam and Terrence are back with: 0:57 Canadian Snacks 3:45 Heads Up Feud Updates 14:30 Aces Deep Hand Review 26:25 DNegs and other poker players Venmo hacked 28:45 Poker Hall Of Fame 2020 44:30 Bilzerian Signed By GG Poker 1:00:19 Tweets – Bilzerian’s Skill Level 1:02:58 VoiceMail – Qanon Attacks & The Poker GOAT Voicemail Line(1.775.434.2932)

View the complete archives of DAT Poker Podcast in the directory →

Poker Fraud Alert Radio – 12/04/2020 – The GG Hoedown

(Topic starts at 0:31:50 mark): Dan Bilzerian signs as GGPoker ambassador, immediately gets into hot water after calling Vanessa Kade a “hoe”.... (1:29:52): Update: Daily Mail claims Tony Hsieh accidentally died after passing out while doing nitrous oxide whippets…. (2:19:50): Update: Cheating Cubans CAUGHT at Dallas-area cardroom, thanks to PFA listener…. (2:28:35): 2+2 strangles own forum with obnoxious, persistent ad at bottom of screen…. (2:57:01)

View the complete archives of Poker Fraud Alert in the directory →

HUforRolls – Andrew Neeme & Brad Owen – Episode 1 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Roland is joined by Andrew Neeme and Brad Owen on the premiere episode of HU4ROLLS. The GPI Global Poker Award winners are content kings on YouTube. The duo share how they formed their association amongst other things on HU4ROLLS.

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

December 4th, 2020 – Broke Poker Grinder Michael Sneideman

On this episode of the Tournament Poker Edge Podcast, Clayton is joined live/online grinder and long time friend of the TPE crew, Michael Sneideman. They discuss playing cash vs. tournaments, variance, downswings and of course cover some strategy.

View the complete archives of The Tournament Poker Edge Podcast in the directory →

Episode 200 – 04/12/2020 – Phil Hellmuth, Aaron Sorkin & Joshua Malina (with Maria Ho, Jennifer Shahade & Spraggy)

James and Joe present the 200th episode of the podcast, available in audio AND video form (watch the show at psta.rs/YT or psta.rs/YTUK). In this special extended edition of #PokerInTheEars, the boys reflect on making it to the double century, and share some of their personal highlights from the previous 199 episodes. They’re joined by Jennifer Shahade and Benjamin ‘Spraggy’ Spragg to talk poker and pop culture, recapping the recent #SundayMillion live streams and reviewing the Netflix series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (Jen provides an expert view as a Woman Grandmaster). There’s also the chance for them to congratulate Spraggy on his engagement to Marle Cordeiro.

View the complete archives of Poker In The Ears in the directory →

How to Play Draws in NLHE – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-2-2020

PokerCoaching.com/cyberweek POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade, Alex Fitzgerald, and Evan Jarvis! Let me know if you have any questions! If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, start your FREE PokerCoaching membership HERE … How to Play Draws in NLHE – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-2-2020 Read More »

The post How to Play Draws in NLHE – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 12-2-2020 first appeared on Jonathan Little.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

#99 Trevor Savage Part 2: Improve Efficiently, Poker Surprises and Balancing Family & Poker

In today’s episode of the Chasing Poker Greatness podcast I am once again joined by cash game crusher, Youtuber, and podcaster Trevor Savage.I got so consumed by Trevor’s story in our first conversation that I forgot to ask him any questions other than “Tell me about your poker journey”.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

The Simple and Efficient Way to Study Your Online Poker Hands #320

Show Notes for this episode: https://www.smartpokerstudy.com/StudyYourHands Hosted by Sky Matsuhashi, poker player, coach and author. Check out my YouTube Poker Training Channel Enable my “Daily Poker Tips” Alexa Skill for a daily 30-second poker tip in your Flash Briefing. United States Canada United Kingdom Australia India Daily Poker Tips is also a podcast, so look for it wherever you listen to podcasts. Twitter @smartpokerstudy

View the complete archives of Smart Poker Study Podcast in the directory →

Reaching the Apotheosis – Episode 191

More Great Poker Content!Sign Up for Solve for Why poker training and get 5% off using coupon code: JUSTHANDSJust Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes.https://www.patreon.com/justhands300/60090k effectiveChris Kruk (Apotheosis) opens AJo to 1500 from UTG, Bob Bright calls CO, Matt Berkey calls KcTc from BU. 6k AcJc3sChris bets 2k, Bob folds, Berkey calls.10k Turn 9sChris bets 12k, Berkey calls. 34k River JChris all-in for ~70k, Berkey calls.

View the complete archives of The Just Hands Poker Podcast in the directory →

PokerNews Podcast: Holiday Gift Guide Top Five, Poker Hall of Fame & WSOP Update

In the latest edition of the PokerNews Podcast, Sarah Herring, Jeff Platt, and Chad Holloway sit down to talk about the upcoming holidays and offer their top five gift ideas for either yourself or the poker player in your life. In last week’s episode, they offered gift picks No. 6-10, which you can listen to by clicking here. Check out the full PokerNews Holiday Gift Guide here.

View the complete archives of PokerNews Podcast in the directory →

Poker HOF , Ungar and movies

DEC. 4 POKERCAST RECAP: Poker Hall of Fame nominees sought, Ungar’s daughter speaks out, a Casino Royale mistake, Molly’s Game rant and another Queen’s Gambit item. We complete an O’Mally’s Move and Mark Kelly has the Hand of the Week with K-8.

View the complete archives of Ante Up! Pokercast in the directory →

This Play Made Jonathan FLIP OUT – 11:30:20, 11.32 AM

It’s the final table of a $1k EPT online event, and one player makes a decision that may haunt Jonathan for the rest of his days.

FLOP: Ac 2s Qh TURN: 3c River: Kc

Don Johan: Qc Jh drupa-lucker: As Ah

For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610

***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get “How Can He Fold???” here: www.thepokerguys.net

View the complete archives of The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys in the directory →

WPH #332: AGGRESSION on the FINAL Table!

Weekly Poker Hand #332: In this hand from bestbet Jacksonville we are given a great example of how to put pressure on players during a final table where the pay jumps start to become quite significant.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

Postflop Poker Podcast – Episode 113 – Poker and Everything

After a short discussion on one of Merv’s favourite themes, prime numbers, Ben provides some information about his new book Poker and Everything, which is due for release in early December. Two strat-chat hands follow: one tournament (18:39) and one cash (41:00). We wrap things up with a minor rant from Ben on the 2020 WSOP Main Event hybrid format.

View the complete archives of Postflop Poker Podcast in the directory →

E061: Joey Ingram Is Back In The Poker Content Streets & He’s Got Big Plans!

This week on The Rake: The glorious return of poker content legend Joe Ingram! Hosts Jamie Kerstetter & Marle Cordeiro chat with Joey about his return to the spotlight, his plans and aspirations for future content creation, his role in the Daniel Negreanu vs Doug Polk challenge, and much more!

View the complete archives of The Rake in the directory →

CardsChat with Joe Stapleton

On episode #16 of the CardsChat podcast, we have the pleasure of welcoming veteran comedian, poker commentator, and inventor of poker terminology; the “captain of the catchphrase” Joe Stapleton. Joe’s been a beloved and familiar face and voice to all of us in poker fandom for years, and he’s always a pleasure to speak with. We discuss some of his career highlights on stage, in the booth, and at the felt, and in general just get to know him a bit better.

View the complete archives of Cards Chat in the directory →

Ep 222 – 3-Betting Seminar Sample

We thought it would be fun to share a bit of sample from the RecPoker Seminars, specifically from June around 3-betting. These seminars are held monthly, with the archives available to our premium members. You can check that out at rec.poker or reach out with any questions. Chris Jones, RecPoker’s Content Director does an amazing job of putting these seminars together and leading the discussions.

View the complete archives of Rec Poker Podcast in the directory →

#98 JNandez Part 2: Daily Routines, Addressing Weaknesses & Daily Improvement

In today’s episode Twitch legend JNandez is BACK with your promised follow-up Part 2 conversation and you ought to prepare yourself for a relentless onslaught of Greatness Bombs.Since Part 1 was an exploration of Fernando’s poker origin story (And if you missed that episode, I highly suggest you go check it out right now), today Fernando is going to be going deep answering some of your favorite Chasing Poker Greatness questions.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Tactical Tuesday #3: Ain’t No Fun When the Rabbit’s Got the Gun

On today’s show Coach Thomas and Coach Brad go deep on two $500 NL cash game hands they recently played on Ignition.As eluded to in the title, things don’t go super well in today’s hands but both coaches manage to find an exploitable decision on the river that saves them their stack.Enjoy.

View the complete archives of Chasing Poker Greatness in the directory →

Getting Started with Preflop GTO

James and Chris are joined by “kenaces” to discuss how you actually get GTO preflop ranges, how you can use them and everything you need to know to get started trying out GTO.

View the complete archives of Red Chip Poker in the directory →

First Flag – Roberto Romanello – Episode 3 – GPITHM Podcast Network

Welsh All-Time Money List leader Roberto Romanello joins us to talk about the First Flag he captured, the flag of his native land he collected back in 2014.The newly anointed Triple Crown winner talks to us about a poker journey that has taken him all of the world – including a missed opportunity in Brazil.

View the complete archives of GPITHM Podcast Network in the directory →

The Bernard Lee Poker Show 12-01-20 with Guests Joseph Hachem Pt.1 & Nick Binger

Bernard is joined by Joseph Hachem for Part 1 of an interview, and Learn-WPT’s Nick Binger.

View the complete archives of Bernard Lee Poker Show in the directory →

Poker Action Line 11/30/2020

The guys discuss ways to pick up tells in online play to evaluate opponents. Also the WSOP Hybrid Main Event is underway, and BIG Dave runs down some major tournaments returning to South Florida in December & January.

View the complete archives of Poker Action Line in the directory →

I stood there, speechless…

Find out how this question on love left Andrew speechless. You’ll also hear Black Friday strategies you didn’t know you needed and learn about a clothing company that doubles as a concierge service.

The post I stood there, speechless… appeared first on Tells Podcast.

View the complete archives of Tells in the directory →

Episode 84 – Self Help Books and Bluffing the River

Welcome to Episode 84! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset! This episode includes a hand history and some chatting about a couple of interesting self-help books. Topics covered include:•The 5 AM Club (get it at: https://amzn.to/2IMHUl2 )•

View the complete archives of Poker On The Mind in the directory →

Playing the River in No-Limit Hold’em – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-30-2020

PokerCoaching.com/cyberweek POKER COACHING: PokerCoaching.com has grown and now offers top-level coaching from myself, Jonathan Jaffe, Matt Affleck, Faraz Jaka, Michael Acevedo, Lexy Gavin, Tristan Wade, Alex Fitzgerald, and Evan Jarvis! Let me know if you have any questions! If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, start your FREE PokerCoaching membership HERE … Playing the River in No-Limit Hold’em – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-30-2020 Read More »

The post Playing the River in No-Limit Hold’em – A Little Coffee with Jonathan Little, 11-30-2020 first appeared on Jonathan Little.

View the complete archives of Weekly Poker Hand with Jonathan Little in the directory →

The Chip Race – Season 14 Episode 1 – Olivier Busquet Gillian Epp Padraig O’Neill Zachary Elwood

Buckle up for our Season 14 curtain raiser as David and Dara are joined by heads-up Adonis Olivier Busquet and Twitch streaming hustler Gillian Epp. There’s also a strategy segment from Unibet Open champion Padraig ‘Smidge’ O’Neill, a discussion on reading people with author and podcaster Zachary Elwood and news from Ian Simpson.

View the complete archives of The Chip Race Poker Podcast in the directory →

88. Politics at the Poker Table??? FEAT . Jake

Is it acceptable to talk politics at the poker table? Let’s ask a 5/10 live pro who does it whenever he can.

View the complete archives of Carrot Poker in the directory →