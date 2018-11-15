British sportsbook provider William Hill wants to have a presence in “every state” in the United States, it has been revealed.

Since the repeal of the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May, which prohibited most sports betting in states apart from Nevada, William Hill has wasted no time in forging partnerships that have allowed it to bring its sports book to US players.

Having a steady foothold in Nevada, Delaware, New Jersey and Iowa, William Hill has partnered with Penn National Gaming to bring its sportsbook to Pennsylvania players.

“We are the only company to be taking sports bets in the first five states to have regulated,” said Philip Bowcock, CEO of William Hill in a recent trading statement.

“Our goal is to be in every state. Supported by the extensive experience of our US Existing business in Nevada, we’re building a network of market access agreements, including our strategic partnerships [...] and expanding our relationships,” he went on to say.

Bowcock also revealed that the company had plans to create a “new technology solution for 2019” that would incorporate “a bespoke Player Account Management system from NeoGames, whose solution is more feature-rich than any sports betting platform currently live in the US.”

Montana and Maryland are very much in William Hill’s sights “subject to enabling legislation within these states,” having signed a partnership agreement with Golden Entertainment in early October that will see the pair working together to bring the William Hill platform to US players.

“Since entering the United States, William Hill has had an excellent relationship with Golden Entertainment and we look forward to continuing it for many years to come in Nevada and elsewhere as opportunities arise,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US.

Sports Betting Progressing in PA

Land-based casinos in Pennsylvania are also moving forward with readying their partnerships so that they can bring sports betting to PA residents.

Rivers Casino, SugarHouse Casino, Harrah’s Chester Down and Marina, Parx Casino and Mount Airy all got the go-ahead from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to offer sports bets to players in Pennsylvania.

Parx Casino also wants to break into the New Jersey market and plans to become the “market leader” in PA.