Hollywood Casino, run by Penn National is set to go live to players in Pennsylvania looking to place sports bets at 11am on Saturday November 17.

Prior to the Saturday launch date, Hollywood Casino, under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), will run test wagers from 2pm to midnight local time in the hopes that everything is running as it should be.

All being well with those tests, Hollywood Casino will then go live the next day.

“We are extremely appreciative for the tireless effort and support of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board,” said Dan Ihm, General Manager at Hollywood Casino. “They moved heaven and earth to get us to this point and we couldn’t be more excited to be Pennsylvania’s first sportsbook.”

PA Gaming expansion continues. Hollywood Casino at Penn National along with the PGCB conducting sports wagering tes… https://t.co/ufwBzqWil6— PGCB (@PAGamingControl) November 16, 2018

Hollywood Casino is partnered with British sportsbook provider William Hill in order to bring its sportsbook to life for PA players.

“When you partner with one of these large operations it really allows you to normalize the bets across all the operations they run,” Justin Carter, General Manager at Penn National Gaming said when asked about the William Hill partnership at the recent G2E conference.

This will mark the fifth US state in which the company will have a sportsbook, if the test run goes well on Friday.

William Hill has grand plans for the US market, already having a clear market presence in Nevada, New Jersey, Iowa and Delaware, but the company definitely wants to go further and ideally sees itself in every US state.

Beating The Competition

If everything goes to plan over the next 48 hours, Hollywood Casino will have beaten its competition to market.

Rivers Casino, SugarHouse Casino, Harrah’s Chester Downs and Marina, Parx Casino and Mount Airy all got the go-ahead from the PGCB to offer sports bets to players in Pennsylvania.