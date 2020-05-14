Online poker continues to be a popular choice for people in New Jersey who are under stay-at-home orders from Governor Phil Murphy as the state takes measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

According to figures released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement, online poker revenue reached another record high during the month of April.

The three online poker networks in the state combined to generate $5.15 million, surpassing the previous record high of $3.63 million set in March 2020 by 42%.

Governor Murphy issued the statewide stay-at-home order on March 21, yet with just over a week remaining in the month, online poker soared to the then-record high and doubled the revenue generated in the month prior.

With the people of New Jersey still under lockdown, it was no surprise to see New Jersey set another record for online poker in April. In fact, pokerfuse predicted such after the March revenue figures were released.

New Jersey Online Poker Revenue for April 2020

PokerStars NJ – $2,066,293

WSOP NJ – $1,862,004

partypoker NJ – $1,220,076

Prior to March 2020, the record high revenue total for the New Jersey market was reached in January 2014, just months after the market launched.

PokerStars NJ and WSOP NJ Set Record Highs

Even though the New Jersey market as a whole set a new high-water mark in March 2020, only one of the three online poker networks in the state reached its individual best.

WSOP NJ, in conjunction with its partner 888poker NJ on the All American Poker Network (AAPN), recorded its highest revenue total ever in March, $1.6 million. That figure ranked third all-time among all operators in the market.

But in April, WSOP NJ surpassed its March performance with nearly $1.9 million in revenue. And while that would have been enough to give it the nod for the highest amount collected in a month by any operator in March, it turned out to be second best after all online poker rooms reported revenue last month.

PokerStars NJ posted the first-ever $2 million month in New Jersey in April 2020, giving it the record for revenue generated in a single month. PokerStars’ previous high came in April 2016, its first full month following its launch in mid-March that year.

The partypoker US Network, operating under the license issued to Borgata, was the only operator not to have set a record high in April.

The network previously held the record for revenue in the market, when it collected $1.8 million in January 2015, just months after the market launched. But last month, the network consisting of BetMGM, partypoker NJ and Borgata Poker collected just $1.2 million in revenue.

Unlike its competitors that both posted record high revenue amounts last month, the amount collected by the partypoker US Network ranks just 8th overall for the operator.

Top Revenue Months for New Jersey Online Poker Networks