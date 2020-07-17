After two months of playing second fiddle to PokerStars NJ in the state of New Jersey, WSOP NJ reclaimed the lead from its top rival.

WSOP.com along with 888poker – its partner on the All American Poker Network – combined to report nearly $1.4 million in revenue in June, according to figures released this week by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Coming in second place was PokerStars NJ with revenue of just over $1.2 million, marking the first time in the past three months that the online poker room fell short of generating the most online poker revenue in the state.

The partypoker US Network, which operates in New Jersey with partypoker, BetMGM and Borgata Poker branded online poker rooms, reported $915,000 in revenue to bring the market total to $3.5 million.

Tournament Series in New Jersey Online Tell the Tale

Looking back at the promotions and tournament series offered in New Jersey can offer some insights into the successes of the various poker rooms in the state.

Helping it reclaim the market lead, WSOP NJ hosted a $1.5 million guaranteed Online Finale Circuit Series last month which awarded 12 WSOP Circuit Rings. The site also ran a $100,000 guaranteed Player Appreciation tournament with added cash prizes and various freerolls, and deposit bonuses throughout the month.

Meanwhile, PokerStars New Jersey hosted its Summer Series which featured 40 tournaments with a combined guarantee of $500,000, only a third of the guarantee offered by its biggest competitor in the market. That disparity is likely to have been a significant contributing factor to the poker room losing its top status.

The partypoker US network ramped up its online poker tournament presences in the state with the first-ever WPT Online Poker Open featuring $300,000 in guaranteed prize money. The network also hosted partypoker US Network Online Series with $338,000 guaranteed across 21 events.

It was revealed last week that the partypoker US network is close to launching in the neighboring state of Pennsylvania, and pending a favorable outcome to the Wire Act case, partypoker PA could begin sharing player liquidity with its network in New Jersey as soon as later this year.

New Jersey Online Poker on Record Pace in 2020

With revenue figures for half of the year already in the books, 2020 is on pace to be the year with the highest amount revenue from online poker.

Currently, 2014 (the first full year of regulated online poker in New Jersey) holds the record for the most revenue in a single year with $29 million generated.

Last year, online poker operators combined to collect $20,934,966 in revenue. Through the first six months of this year, those same operators have already generated 20,460,106 – less than $500 from outperforming all of 2019.

In every year since the regulated market launched, revenue from the first half of the year exceeded the revenue from the latter half of the year, but given the volatility of 2020 so far, that trend could end this year.

To become the year with the highest revenue on record, operators need only generate an average of just over $1.4 million per month. To put that number into perspective, in its more than 6 years of operations, the market as a whole has never failed to surpass that figure, making it a virtual certainty that 2020 will be the best year on record for New Jersey online poker.