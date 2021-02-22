BetMGM Leads All Michigan Internet Gaming Operators in the Largest Online Gaming Launch in US History

Online gaming in Michigan got off to a strong start late last month as operators in the state racked up $29.4 million in revenue from online poker and casino games in the final 10 days of January, according to figures released last week by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Online sportsbooks added an additional $13.3 million to bring the total of all revenue generated from internet gaming in the state to $42.7 million.

“Internet gaming operators are off to a good start in Michigan,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “The taxes and payments from online gaming will provide funding for K-12 students, the city of Detroit and Michigan tribal communities.”

By the end of the month, a total of 11 operators were offering legal regulated online gambling in the state making Michigan the home of the largest igaming launch in US history.

In all, the state of Michigan collected $4.4 million in taxes and payments from the operators offering online casino games and internet sports betting.

Leading the pack in both categories was Roar Digital under its flagship igaming brand BetMGM. The operator generated $11 million from its online casino games and another $5.1 million in revenue from online sports wagers.

DraftKings MI notched the second most revenue in each category, with a combined total of $10.3 million in revenue. DraftKings edged out its old rival FanDuel MI pulling in $7 million from its casino games compared to FanDuel’s $6.6 million, and its $3.4 million in online sports betting revenue just exceeded that of its newest rival Barstool Sportsbook by less than $50,000.

Michigan Internet Gaming Revenue

Online Operator Land-Based Casino Partner Revenue BetMGM/Roar Digital MGM Grand Detroit $11,075,980 DraftKings Michigan Bay Mills Indian Community $6,922,607 FanDuel MotorCity Casino $6,633,735 Fox Bet/PokerStars MI Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians $1,975,021 Rush Street Interactive Little River Band of Ottawa Indians $1,352,748 Wynn Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians $721,916 Golden Nugget Keweenaw Bay Indian Community $489,631 William Hill Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians $122,014 TwinSpires Hannahville Indian Community $60,642

Michigan Online Sportsbook Revenue

Online Operator Land-Based Casino Partner Revenue BetMGM/Roar Digital MGM Grand Detroit $5,096,934 DraftKings Bay Mills Indian Community $3,377,189 Barstool Sportsbook Greektown Casino $3,330,772 FanDuel MotorCity Casino $622,372 PointsBet Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians $388,380 Rush Street Interactive Little River Band of Ottawa Indians $191,261 William Hill Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians $125,659 FOX Bet MI/ TSG Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians $70,737 Wynn Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians $60,232 TwinSpires Hannahville Indian Community $39,792 Golden Nugget Keweenaw Bay Indian Community $29,698

Only One Michigan Online Poker Room So Far

Michigan first went live with its online gaming market on January 22, 2021, but online poker did not debut in the state until a week later when PokerStars MI dealt its first virtual cards in the Wolverine State on January 29.

Unfortunately, the MGCB only reports online gaming revenue generated through partnerships by each land-based casino and does not break out online poker in its reporting. The revenue amounts from poker are combined with revenue from casino games such as blackjack and roulette.

PokerStars generated $2 million from its online poker room and casino games, while its sister company FOX Bet brought in an additional $71k in revenue from its sportsbook.

But another online poker room is expected to launch in the state soon.

Currently, the only state in the US that is home to multiple online poker networks is New Jersey where, along with PokerStars NJ, players in the state have access to three skins on the partypoker US Network (BetMGM Poker, partypoker NJ and Borgata Poker) and two skins on the 888poker Network (WSOP NJ and 888 NJ).

With BetMGM and Roar Digital already licensed to offer online gaming in the state and 888 still not approved, it is expected that BetMGM will launch the next online poker room in the state—making Michigan only the second state to house multiple online poker networks.