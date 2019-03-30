WSOP.com has revealed yet another new online MTT series—the Spring Online Championships for the New Jersey and Nevada players.

Starting this Sunday, the spring series boasts a total guaranteed prize pool of $1.3 million spread over 48 tournaments.

Every tournament has at least a five-figure guarantee. Standouts include a $100,000 NLH Sunday Special, an $85,000 guaranteed high roller and the $200,000 guaranteed Main Event featuring a $525 buy-in re-entry tournament held on the last day of the series.

Buy-ins range from $11 and go up to $1000. A vast variety of formats have been included: Freeze out tournaments, rebuy & add-ons, knockouts, deep stacks as well as a couple of Pot Limit Omaha events. The average guarantee per tournament stands at close to over $27,000.

The series kicks off with a $25,000 guaranteed rebuy event costing just $30. It is followed by a $215 Sunday special NLH re-entry event boasting a $100,000 guaranteed prize pool. The tournament starts at 4 pm in New Jersey and 1 pm in Nevada.

On Tuesday, a $50,000 guaranteed Special Tuesday Showdown has been scheduled. The tournament carries a buy-in of $500. The following Sunday, another Sunday Special tournament has been scheduled but this time with a guarantee of $125,000 and a $320 buy-in.

The series culminates in a $525 buy-in Main Event boasting a $200,000 prize pool. It starts at 5 pm in New Jersey and 2 pm in Nevada.

The Spring Online Championships will be the network’s fourth online tournament series this year. Last month, the network ran its Winter Online Championships guaranteeing $1.5 million throughout the series.

PokerStars New Jersey is expected to schedule its flagship, New Jersey Spring Championship of Online Poker (NJSCOOP) soon. Last year, NJSCOOP started April 14 and ran for a couple of weeks guaranteeing $1.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Borgata/partypoker network has yet to schedule its staple online tournament series, Garden State Super Series (GSSS). The series is usually held twice a year in spring and in fall. In 2018, GSSS ran from March 18 for eight days guaranteeing $365,000 in prize pool. The series was a success as it paid out over $446,000. However, this year, the network opted not to run GSSS for unknown reasons.

The Spring Online Championships coincides with Borgata’s flagship live tournament series, Borgata Spring Poker Open that runs from April 2 to 19. There are 22 live events scheduled with total guarantees of over $3.5 million.

Two tournaments will be carrying $1 million guarantees. One is the kickoff event running from April 2 to 6. It costs a buy-in of $540+60 and players will get six starting flights to make it to Day 2.

The other tournament to boast seven-figure guarantee is the iconic Borgata Spring Poker Open Championship that will run from April 15-19 featuring two days of Day 1 starting flights. Players can enter this tournament for $2700.

BorgataPoker.com is running daily online satellites and qualifiers starting with just $5 buy-in. Qualifiers for the BSPO Championship event will run from April 4 through 14. It will just $45 buy-in and each of them will guarantee one seat to the $2700 Championship event.

Players looking for a chance to win a seat into the Borgata Spring Open Championship event can fill out the contest form here. Entry period ends on April 10. Registration for the BSPO events is currently available online here.

WSOP’s Spring Online Championships runs from March 31 to April 14.