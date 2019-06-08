While thousands of players from around the world have flocked to Sin City to play the 50th anniversary of the World Series of Poker, east coast grinders should not feel left out as the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey has announced the full schedule of its upcoming premiere live tournament series.

Scheduled to return from July 9 (four days after the final starting flight of the WSOP Main Event Day 1), this year’s Borgata Summer Poker Open (BSPO) boasts $3.4 million in guarantees spread over 21 tournaments.

As already revealed by pokerfuse last month, the series will kick off with the traditional $600 buy-in Deepstack event featuring six Day 1 starting flights. The event boasts a massive $1 million guarantee and will run for five days (July 9-13).

Another event featuring a seven-figure guarantee is the marquee $2700 buy-in Summer Poker Championship event scheduled to run from July 21 to 25. It will once again feature two days of Day 1 starting flights. Day 2 and Day 3 will be played on July 23 and July 24 respectively. The final day of the event will be played on July 25 and it will be live-streamed on Borgata’s Twitch channel.

Other highlights include the $450 buy-in Almighty Stack event boasting $500,000 guarantee. The event runs from July 16 also featuring five starting flights with the final day to be played on July 20.

There will also be a Pot Limit Omaha event with a buy-in of $340, a $100,000 guaranteed Saturday Series Deepstack on July 20, as well as a Ladies event and a Seniors event.

Online qualifiers and satellites to the million guaranteed events will run on BorgataPoker.com from June 23 to July 21. Players can qualify for the land-based events for as low as $5.

The Borgata Summer Poker Open is the casino’s third of its five major live series held at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa every year. The recently concluded Borgata Spring Poker Open paid out more than $4.5 million across 21 tournaments. Each of the tournaments except for two surpassed their guarantees with ease. The $2700 Championship event attracted 505 total entries to amass a prize pool of $1.22 million.

Ahead of the BSPO in July, Borgata has scheduled two live tournament series. The first is the Deepstacks challenge featuring over $300,000 in guaranteed prize pools across 13 tournaments. The series runs for 13 days from June 10-22 hosting one tournament on each day. Buy-ins range from $120 to $400. Each of the tournaments carries a guarantee.

On June 29, the casino will host the Borgata Sportsbook Poker Open tournament to mark the opening of the new sports betting venue. Two new sportsbook bars dubbed as the Moneyline Bar & Book and Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge will be launched on June 29. As per the press release, Borgata spent more than $12 million in development of this project which the casino initially called a new “destination bar.” The construction of this new venue began in late January.

The Sportsbook Poker Open tournament will cost $300 to enter and it will feature $25,000 guaranteed prize pool.

Borgata Summer Poker Open runs from July 9 to July 26.