Just over a month before the scheduled start of the 51st running of the World Series of Poker, organizers have announced that they have postponed the summer poker festival.

The WSOP was scheduled to kickoff Tuesday, May 26 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, but the Las Vegas strip remains dark as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic that caused Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak to order all gambling operations to close on March 17.

Organizers are now targeting the fall for the 51st running of the WSOP, but so far, no dates have been identified.

Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker, said the following in a press release announcing the postponement:

We are committed to running the World Series of Poker this year but need additional time to proceed on our traditional scale while prioritizing guest and staff well-being. In the interim, official WSOP competitions are expected to be played online this summer, and we will soon announce details of an expanded series of tournaments to be played on WSOP.com and through partnership with international operators, which will allow players to chase WSOP glory from their homes.

What Will the WSOP 2020 Schedule Look Like This Fall?

The previously announced 2020 WSOP Schedule will not just be shifted to sometime after Labor Day. Instead, the WSOP has indicated that it will revisit the schedule and changes are expected to be made.

However, the most prestigious WSOP event, the World Series of Poker Main Event, will be part of the fall schedule according to the press release.

In addition, it is expected that online events will play a prominent role on the schedule.

Prior to the postponement, the WSOP had announced that there would be a record 14 online bracelet events as part of the 2020 schedule.

In 2019, nearly $10 million was awarded in WSOP online bracelet events. That number was expected to be far greater in 2020 as the schedule contained a 56% increase in the number of online bracelet events.

With social distancing expected to still be a priority this fall, it is possible that even a contracted 2020 WSOP schedule could include a record number of online events. It is even possible that the series will include more than the originally announced 14 online events as a way of complying with health requirements.

WSOP GGPoker Spring Online Championships Series Starts in May

In what was obviously a reaction to the anticipated postponement of the live events this summer in Las Vegas, the WSOP inked a partnership with GGPoker, currently one of the fastest growing online poker platforms in the world, last week to expand its WSOP Super Circuit Online Series to the global dot-com market for the first time.

The schedule for the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series has still not yet been finalized, but the WSOP has stated that it expected the ground-breaking series to begin in early May, less than two weeks from now.

The series will have “hundreds of individual events,” including 18 headline events that will award WSOP Poker Circuit Rings to the winners.

There will also be two entries to the $1,000,000 freeroll World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship, an official WSOP bracelet event, awarded during the series: One will go to the winner of the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series Main Event, and the other will go to the winner of the Series Leaderboard points winner.

WSOP Spring Online Championships Series Running Now Through May 3

WSOP.com is in the midst of running a $4 million guaranteed online series, and while just over half of the events have taken place, there is still close to $2 million in guaranteed prize pools to be awarded, including the Main Event that carries a $300,000 guarantee.

In addition, there are Daily Warm-Up Turbo Deepstack events that guarantee $15,000. These event run at 2:30pm Monday – Saturday and 12:00pm on Sunday.

The WSOP Spring Online Championships Series is open to players in Nevada and New Jersey and the WSOP.com site indicates that the series is also open to players in Delaware.

Important Information for WSOP Spring Online Championships Series

Runs through May 3

Still almost $2 million in guaranteed prize pools available

available Buy-ins range from $10 to $1000

$300,000 guaranteed Main Event runs May 3 at 12:00pm

Open to players from all three states: Delaware, New Jersey and Nevada

Remaining WSOP Spring Online Championships Series Schedule