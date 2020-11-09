Having kicked off on Sunday and spanning the next two weeks, the WSOP.com Fall Online Championships Series is a real treat for players in New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

The series features 37 distinct events with buy-ins ranging from $30 to $1000 for the High Roller event, and more than $1,000,000 is guaranteed to be payed out in prize money.

The highlight of the Fall Online Championships is, of course, the Main Event which takes place on November 22. The Main Event features a guaranteed prize pool of $175,000 as well as the Champion’s Belt for the winner so there is plenty to fight for.

Fall Online Championships Features a Variety of Different Formats

Spanning across 15 days, the Fall Online Championships Series on WSOP.com offers a few tournaments every day. Although the best and biggest events are traditionally reserved for the weekends, there is a lot of action to be had during weekdays as well.

A majority of tournaments are No Limit Hold’em, but there are different structures and formats thrown into the mix.

Players can choose between various turbo and deep stack events, knockout tournaments, and test their skills in 4-max, 6-max, and the usual 9-max format. In addition to NLH, there are a few Pot Limit Omaha tournaments scattered across the schedule as well for a nice change of pace.

Fall Online Championships Highlight Events

With almost 40 different tournaments, all of them offering decent guarantees, hardcore grinders will certainly be looking to get involved with as many of them as possible. For those who may not have the time or the bankroll to play as much, here are our picks for the few must-play events from 2020 WSOP.com Fall OC Series.

$100,000 Sunday Special Edition on November 8 and 15, featuring buy-ins of $215 and $320, respectively

$50,000 Special Tuesday Showdown on November 9 featuring a $500 buy-in

featuring a $500 buy-in $12,500 Turbo Deepstack on November 13 with a buy-in of just $50

with a buy-in of just $50 $12,500 Monster Stack (R&A) on November 16 featuring a buy-in of $50

featuring a buy-in of $50 $10,000 PLO 6-max on November 19 with a $50 buy-in

with a $50 buy-in $20,000 Deepstack Turbo on November 22 with a $100 buy-in

For those with deeper pockets and bigger bankrolls, there are also a couple of high roller events. The NLH High Roller is scheduled for November 17 and has a guarantee of $85,000 coupled with a buy-in of $1000. The PLO High Roller takes place on November 22 with a buy-in of $500 and a guarantee of $30,000.

Champion’s Belt up for Grabs in the Main Event

The Fall OC Main Event will take place on the last day of the series, November 22. Players wanting to get involved will need to pay the buy-in of $525 or earn their seat through satellites running on WSOP.com.

The guaranteed prize pool of $175,000 will likely be shattered if the recent past is any indicator. In addition to cash prizes, players will also fight it out for the special Champion’s Belt that will go to the last player standing in the Main Event. The belt will be sent to the winner after the completion of the tournament and they can expect to receive it within 10 to 12 weeks.

WSOP .com Offers 13th Tournament Series in 2020

Organizers of the online arm of the World Series of Poker in the United States (WSOP.com) have taken online tournaments to a new level in 2020.

With many people spending more time at home due to the global pandemic, WSOP.com has sought to provide its players with competitive online poker tournaments to keep them entertained and to help them keep their poker skills sharp for when the WSOP live events eventually return.

The Fall OC Series marks the 13th series of 2020 for WSOP.com, and with more than six weeks remaining in the year, we expect them to offer at least one more over the holiday season, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they get their total for 2020 up to 15.

WSOP .com Fall Online Championships Series Full Schedule