Cardex Comes to PokerStars MI as First Cash Game Promotion in Michigan

PokerStars MI introduces their first cash game promotion in the form of The Cardex Challenge. There is $5,000 on offer every day to both new and existing players just for playing cash games from now through the end of April.

Perhaps in response to the recent entry of the operator’s first competitor in Michigan online poker, they have also announced a huge Sunday tournament promotion. On April 11, all the Sunday Majors on PokerStars MI will be half the price to buy in, but will still have massive guarantees, with more than $125,000 in combined guarantees.

PokerStars MI: The global online poker giant now offers legal, regulated online poker in Michigan! : The global online poker giant now offers legal, regulated online poker in For more than a decade , PokerStars has led the industry with the best software, largest player pools and safest environment to play.

, PokerStars has led the industry with the best software, largest player pools and safest environment to play. Great Welcome package : $30 freeplay on your first deposit with code FREE30

: $30 freeplay on your first deposit with code Or a big first deposit bonus: huge 100% up to $600 deposit bonus with code STARS600

huge with code Home of the Sunday Special, MICOOP, Spin & Gos and more. GET YOUR FREE PLAY BONUS Sign up to PokerStars MI today »

PokerStars joined the poker game in Michigan in late January of this year, and enjoyed a monopoly position for almost all of their first two months of operation. During that time, they hosted a massive online series, MICOOP, that blew past the guarantees by more than 50%, even after they were doubled mid-way through the 2 week series.

With new competition in the market, PokerStars MI isn’t sitting on their laurels. They recently announced the upcoming Michigan Spring Championship of Online Poker (MISCOOP), as well as a huge reload bonus and Welcome Bonuses for new players. Now, they are adding their first big promotion for cash game players, The Cardex Challenge, and putting on a huge cut-price Sunday tournament schedule.

Win Up to $5,000 Daily in The Cardex Challenge

There is up to $5,000 on offer daily in the new Cardex Challenge. Opt-in through the Challenges area in your client to find out what your first card is.

Play any real money NL Hold’em cash game, and if you are dealt a matching card in the hole and win the hand, you move to the next step. Both the color and card must match, but suits aren’t important – for example, both the queen of diamonds and queen of hearts count towards a red queen on your Cardex.

Once you have hit the first card, the Cardex will automatically reveal the next card in your daily reel. Complete all five in a day, and collect your prize. You can win daily, so get started now.

The Cardex Challenge runs from April 5 through April 25, and is open to all real money verified players. There are no wagering requirements, and any real money cash game hand with at least three players is eligible for Cardex prizes.

Half Price Sunday

There is more than $125,000 up for grabs on Sunday, April 11, and players get a shot at it for half the normal price. Six Sunday majors are on offer for reduced prices, including the $60,000 guaranteed Half Price Sunday Special and the $25,000 guaranteed Half Price Sunday Marathon.

PokerStars MI Half Price Sunday Schedule

Tournament Time (ET) Half-price buy-in Guarantee Half Price Sunday Marathon 14:00 $50 $25,000 Half Price Sunday Warm-Up 16:00 $15 $7,500 Half Price Sunday Storm 17:00 $5 $3,500 Half Price Sunday Special 18:00 $50 $60,000 Half Price Sunday High Roller 19:00 $125 $25,000 Half Price Sunday Supersonic 22:00 $25.00 $5,000

MISCOOP 2021

All that just leads in to May, when the SCOOP brand comes to Michigan for the first time. With a range of buy-ins, and millions in guaranteed prize money, there is a place for every player to take a shot at big prizes.

The schedule for MISCOOP is not quite set yet, but the series will run from May 8 through May 25 and it looks to be huge. The first foray into a tournament series for PokerStars MI, MICOOP, collected more than 50% more than the posted guarantees, after doubling guarantees part-way through the series.

Michigan: A Growing Market

MISCOOP 2021 will come on the heels of the BetMGM Online Series Michigan, the first tournament series offer from BetMGM MI, PokerStars’ new competitor in Michigan. The Online Series from BetMGM will be shorter than MISCOOP, with smaller overall guarantees, but it will be the first chance to compare series from different operators in the Michigan market.

PokerStars saw huge growth in Michigan during their monopoly period, rocketing to over 500 concurrent cash game players at one point before stabilizing around 400 concurrent players. Their first tournament series was a massive success, outpacing even their own initial predictions, but now there is a new player in the game.

PokerStars latest moves seemed geared at retaining their current players in the face of that new competition, countering impressive welcome bonuses and other promotions from the newcomer. BetMGM hit the ground running with competitive welcome bonuses of 100% Deposit Match up to $600 plus $25 in welcome cash and tickets. Additionally, from April 11 through April 17, there will be an additional deposit bonus of $50 by using the code MIPOKERDEP50GET50 .

There are some big things upcoming in Michigan for poker players. The Cardex Challenge started April 5, and runs through April 25, while the Half Price Sunday runs on April 11. No matter where you play, there will be lots of poker action and lots of ways to win extra money in the next few weeks.