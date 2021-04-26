WSOP and GGPoker Extend Partnership With WSOP with Circuit Festivals and Online Bracelet Events

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has confirmed its overall plan for the international portion of the WSOP Online Bracelet Events.

The announcement cements the partnership between the WSOP and GGPoker, which is slated to host two WSOP Circuit Ring series and the international portion of the 2021 WSOP Online Bracelet Events.

Furthermore, it has also been confirmed that GGPoker will offer satellites for the WSOP Main Event in Las Vegas from August 1 until October 1. The usual partner for these international qualifiers has been 888poker throughout the last few years.

However, this appears to now change as GGPoker further rises to the top of the online poker industry.

“When GGPoker & WSOP partnered in 2020, we broke world records. Our plans for 2021 are to offer even more to our customers,” GGPoker Head of Poker Operations Steve Preiss said in the press release. He added, “With massive tournaments, WSOP gold bracelets & rings, and a route into the live WSOP Main Event in November, we hope players will love what we have in store for them.”

WSOP 2021: Key Dates

Series Location Start Date End Date Bracelet/Ring Events WSOP Super Circuit Series GGPoker May 1 May 30 18+2 Rings WSOP Online Domestic WSOP .com July 1 August 1 33 Bracelets WSOP Online International GGPoker August 1 September 12 33 Bracelets WSOP Las Vegas ME Satellites Both August 1 October 1 - WSOP Live 2021 Rio September 30 November 23 TBD WSOP Live Main Event Rio November 4 November 17 1 Bracelet WSOPE 2021 King’s Casino November 19 December 8 15 WSOP Winter Online Super Series GGPoker TBD TBD TBD

WSOP Super Circuit Online Series in May

The schedule for the domestic portion on the WSOP.com platform in Nevada and New Jersey was already confirmed earlier in April. More details about the international portion were hinted at and these have now been made available as well.

The WSOP once again partners up with GGPoker to host the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series from May 1 until May 30.

In total, 18 WSOP Circuit ring events will take place. This mirrors the overall details of the first WSOP Circuit on GGPoker back in May 2020.

While the number of ring events is identical, the average buy-in has decreased significantly. All buy-ins are below $1,000 and the flagship $525 Main Event on May 30 comes with a massive $5 million guarantee.

For the first time, two WSOP Circuit rings will be awarded to cash game players. The top nine players with the highest weighted big blind scores in No-Limit Hold’em and Pot-Limit Omaha/Pot-Limit Omaha-5 leaderboards in May will earn a seat in each nine-handed final. All finalists will earn cash prizes between $300 and $2,600, the two winners also receive the coveted WSOP Circuit ring.

International Bracelet Events and WSOP Main Event Satellites in August

First details about the international portion of the 2021 WSOP Online Bracelet Events have been revealed as well.

In 2020, GGPoker hosted 54 of them, and this number has been cut down significantly. Only 33 international tournaments are foreseen, which puts them in line with the already announced domestic schedule.

Whether or not GGPoker will aim to set another world record remains to be seen. The full details for the next installment of the online series are expected to be announced in the near future.

“The bar has been set with last year’s record-breaking series, but we’re hoping to raise it even higher this year,” said Gregory Chochon, Director of the World Series of Poker. “One of our goals is to provide as many people the chance to become champions as possible. However, we know not everyone can or is comfortable traveling yet, so continuing a robust online bracelet offering in 2021 is a must.”

GGPoker to Host Satellites to Las Vegas Main Event

Certainly, an intriguing part of the announcement was the fact that the operator is also slated to host online satellites for the $10,000 WSOP Main Event in Las Vegas.

The pinnacle live event of the annual poker calendar is currently foreseen to kick off on November 4 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. 888poker used to be the exclusive partner for these international qualifiers, however, the new deal further cements the cooperation between GGPoker and the WSOP.

They have also announced another edition of the WSOP Winter Online Super Circuit later in the year but no further details have been released yet. In late 2020, GGPoker held the namesake festival with $100 million in guarantees alongside the hybrid WSOP Main Event on their online poker platform.

While the partnership in early 2020 may have been seen as a surprise, GGPoker has definitely made the headlines throughout the past 12 months. The fastest-growing online poker site rises further to the top and becomes a contender to claim the throne. They just went toe-to-toe with market leader PokerStars in the busiest month in online poker history with their massive GG Spring Festival.

Only days after wrapping this up, the operator will provide another highlight for poker players from all over the world. The WSOP Super Circuit Online Series takes place from May 1 until May 30, followed by the International WSOP Online Bracelet Events from August 1 until September 12. Players will also have the chance to win their seat for the WSOP Main Event in Las Vegas on GGPoker as of August 1 as well.

The WSOP Circuit and Online Bracelet Schedule on GGPoker