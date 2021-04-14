Breaking: WSOP Online 2021 Domestic Bracelet Series Full Schedule Revealed

The full schedule for the domestic portion of the WSOP 2021 Online Bracelet Series taking place this summer on the WSOP.com platform for players in New Jersey and Nevada has been released.

As previously announced, the WSOP 2021 Online Bracelet Series will officially kick off on Thursday, July 1 spanning more than four weeks and culminating in a $500 NLH Grand Finale event on Sunday, August 1.

But in between, nearly three dozen tournaments will run, taking the total number of online gold bracelet events to 33 this year—an increase of two on last year’s schedule.

Throughout the festival, there will be one bracelet event running each day with the exception of Sunday, July 25 which will host two bracelet events in a day.

The schedule will include a number of new price points and offerings compared to the previous year. Buy-ins range from $333 and go up to $7777—the most expensive online bracelet event ever to be offered to US players.

The full schedule for the domestic WSOP 2021 online bracelets series

However, most event buy-ins will be between $400 and $1000, with the $500 price point being the most popular with eight in total.

The announcement of the online bracelet schedule comes just days after the organizers of the World Series of Poker revealed their intentions to host a full-fledged in-person live series this fall.

As per the press release, the 52nd Annual World Series of Poker will return at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, with the first event kicking off on September 30, subject to regulatory approvals. The live series will run until November 23.

Highlights of the Domestic WSOP 2021 Online Bracelet Series

This year’s online bracelet schedule on WSOP.com will have multiple themed weeks with various formats. For instance, the schedule will kick off with a Premiere Week featuring a slate of events with buy-ins priced between $500 and $2000.

One highlight of the Premiere Week is The Big 500 Kick-Off event which as the name suggests, will have an entry fee of $500. On Wednesday, July 7, the popular Lucky Seven’s carrying a buy-in of $777 will take place.

Premiere Week will be followed by Micro Madness Week which will feature events with buy-ins of $500 or less. Micro Madness Week starts on Friday, July 9 and runs through Monday, July 12.

There will also be a PLO Week for Omaha fans starting July 14 and running through July 21, featuring three Omaha events including Pot Limit Omaha Eight and various PLO side events to accompany the series. Of course, No Limit Hold’em bracelet events will also be part of this week—two of which will be freezeouts.

On Sunday, July 25, two bracelet events will run on the same day: A $7777 Lucky Seven’s High Roller and a $500 buy-in Big 500 Encore.

Finally, to wrap up the series, the WSOP will run a Championship Week, kicking off on July 26, with the first-ever PLO Championship priced at $1000 for the buy-in. It will be followed by a $3200 High Roller Championship.

The popular Summer Saver will also return as well as the traditional $1000 No Limit Hold’em Championship. Last year, the NLH Championship event attracted over 2100 entries for a prize pool of over $2 million—making it the largest online tournament in US regulated market history.

The series will conclude on Sunday, August 1 with a $1 million guaranteed Grand Finale—the only event to sport a guarantee. Indeed, it will be the largest guaranteed prize pool in the site’s history.

To help players qualify into these events, WSOP.com will be running qualifiers and satellites around the clock ahead of the start of the events.

WSOP 2020 Online Bracelet Series Smashed Multiple Records

The WSOP 2021 Online Bracelet Series will only be the second time that a full series dedicated to bracelet events will run.

Last year, the WSOP 2020 online series that ran in place of the live series was a phenomenal success, with both the US and international segments seeing unprecedented prize pools.

The domestic series for New Jersey and Nevada players ended up producing nearly $27 million in prize money across 31 bracelet events, making it by far the largest series ever held in the US regulated markets.

Indeed, the series smashed multiple records, including breaking WSOP’s own record for the largest prize pool in US regulated market history, as well as setting various records for the largest turnouts for WSOP online bracelet events.

Half a dozen bracelet events generated seven-figure prize pools—the most ever in any single online bracelet series.

The international segment on GGPoker also had an unprecedented outing, in fact, setting new standards in the industry. 54 bracelet events were hosted for the first time for players located outside the US. These produced a colossal prize pool that reached almost $150 million.

The $5K WSOP Online Main Event set a Guinness Record for the largest prize pool for a single online poker tournament. It attracted 5802 entries generating a prize pool of $27.5 million—more than the entire prize pool paid across the domestic series.

It is expected that online bracelets will return to GGPoker for players outside the US. The schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, the company states.

The first WSOP 2021 online bracelet event will kick off on Thursday, July 1 and run through Sunday, August 1.

The series will be played on the All-American Poker Network, currently available to players located in New Jersey and Nevada.

Although WSOP is anticipating a launch in Pennsylvania this summer, players in the Keystone State may have to wait for another year before they can participate in the online bracelet events.

“Poker deserves a big finish to 2021 and we’re looking to heat things up this summer,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP Executive Director. “We expect to offer great value tournaments as well as comprehensive satellites to qualify for Las Vegas in the Fall.”

WSOP 2021 Online Bracelet Series Domestic Portion Schedule