New Jersey online poker players will get to play a third online tournament series within a span of 30 days as now Borgata and partypoker NJ schedules include their flagship online series, the Garden State Super Series (GSSS), from October 14.

The ninth edition of the GSSS includes 24 events, up from 17 held last March. Not only have the number of tournaments increased, but the guarantees have also been increased from $365,000 to $450,000, —an increase of 23%.

As a result of more tournaments in this edition, the average guarantee per event has slightly decreased from $21,470 to $18,750. The duration of the series will remain the same with eight days of play. Buy-ins start at $35, topping out at $1060 for the High Roller event.

For the first time, the shared network between Borgata Poker and partypoker NJ will be offering unlimited re-entries throughout the schedule. This means that players will have multiple chances to cash in the tournament, and prize pools are also expected to grow bigger.

The series will culminate with a $100,000 guaranteed Main Event. The Main Event takes place on October 21 at 5:30 pm local time. It will cost $320 to enter and will run alongside a $1060 buy-in High Roller boasting a $50,000 guaranteed prize pool. Also on the schedule is the GSSS #4: Purple Chip Bounty $20,000 guaranteed with a buy-in of $1060.

There will be events with smaller buy-ins as well, the cheapest starting at $35 held on October 14 and 16. There is also a $535 buy-in Mega Tuesday 6-Max boasting a $25,000 guaranteed prize pool. The series is mostly comprised of No Limit Hold’em six-max, turbo and bounty tournaments, but Omaha lovers will also find a 6-Max PLO tournament costing $55 buy-in and is scheduled to run on October 20.

Players will have plenty of opportunities to gain entry via satellites and qualifiers, with a large variety of qualifying events for just 25 cents. The satellites and qualifiers will be held online at BorgataPoker.com and NJ.partypoker.com. The first Micro Qualifier to $60,000 guaranteed tournament takes place on the first day of the series. Five seats are guaranteed to $215 tournament worth $1075.

There will be three qualifiers to the Main Event. First is GSSS #19 giving away 20 seats to the $320 buy-in Main Event for just $10. It will be held a day before the start of the tournament. On the day of the Main Event, Borgata will be running two qualifiers ($0.25 and $55) with each guaranteed to give away five seats.

In addition to the prize money, Borgata will be running a leaderboard promotion. All the players entering Events #1 to #24 will earn leaderboard points. Points will be based on their finishing position. Players who finish in top 300 position will receive an entry into the GSSS Leaderboard Invitational. Details for the invitational tournament have not been revealed yet.

In the spring edition of GSSS held in March this year, the combined prize pool for the series exceeded the original guarantee by almost $82,000, as it paid out $446,900 across 17 events. Eleven events exceeded their guarantees while six fell short with two of them shy just one entry and the other missed by just three. The Main Event drew 369 entries and surpassed the guarantee by $10,700.

What Other Online Poker Tournament Series Are Scheduled This Fall In New Jersey?

Currently, 888/WSOP.com is running its first-ever online World Series of Poker Circuit. This means that for the first time in the history of the WSOP circuit that players outside of Las Vegas are able to compete for an official WSOP Circuit ring from New Jersey thanks to the advent of the multi-state shared player pool between New Jersey, Nevada, and Delaware.

The series kicked off on September 18 and will run through September 30. Over $700,000 is guaranteed across 13 WSOP online ring events. The $525 buy-in Main Event boasts a $200,000 guarantee and is scheduled to take place on September 30.

Just before the WSOP Online Circuit series comes to an end, PokerStars will be hosting its New Jersey Championship of Online Poker (NJCOOP) from September 29. A total of $1,001,000 in tournament guarantees is spread across 47 events that will run for more than two weeks. The Main Event will carry a guaranteed prize pool of $150,000 and will cost $500 to enter. Three Platinum Passes will be given away including one to the winner of the $86 buy-in Moneymaker event. Two more passes will be given away on October 16 (via the all-in shootout freerolls) to the participants of the series.

New Jersey Online Tournament Series Fall 2018

Operator Series Dates Total Gtd Tournaments Avg Gtd WSOP/888 WSOP Online Circuit Series Sept 18 – Sept 30 $700,000 13 $53,846 PokerStars NJCOOP Sept 29 – Oct 15 $1,000,000 47 $21,276 BorgataPoker.com/NJ partypoker Garden State Super Series Oct 14 – Oct 21 $450,000 24 $18,750

