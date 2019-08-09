Continuing its trend of hosting an online tournament series every month, WSOP.com has announced yet another series for its New Jersey and Nevada players.

The August Turbo Series will be the network’s sixth online tournament series this year, and it has been scheduled to run from August 10 to 18.

As the name suggests, the series will be featuring 22 fast-paced tournaments guaranteeing over $300,000 in prize pools with buy-ins ranging from $5 to a high roller priced at $1000.

Each of the events will be played as No Limit Hold’em with various novelty formats, including deepstacks, rebuys and add-ons, and knockouts.

The series starts on Sunday with a $100 buy-in Turbo Deepstack [Re-entry] offering a guarantee of $25,000. It is followed by two more events with guarantees of $10,000 and $5000. It culminates in a $215 buy-in Main Event on August 18 boasting $50,000 in guaranteed money.

With 22 events on the schedule, the series guarantees an average of approximately $13,636 per event. To understand how this series compares to the competition in the NJ market, PokerStarsNJ recently held its Summer Series which guaranteed $300,000 across 17 tournaments with each tournament averaging a little over $17,000.

The series eventually paid out $351,087 with as many as five tournaments overlaying including the $75,000 guaranteed Main Event. The $400 buy-in event drew 187 total entries falling short of its guarantee by just $4875.

WSOP .com August Reload Bonus

In addition to the series, WSOP.com is also running a special deposit reload bonus where players can double their deposit up to $500. To take advantage of this bonus, players must make a deposit a minimum of $10 using the code AUG500 before August 18. Players will be credited with $10 for every 100 APPs they earn, up to a maximum of $500.

Players will get 60 days to clear the bonus.

WSOP .com Leads the US Online Poker Market

WSOP.com/888 network operating under the Caesars license is the only network that continues to post revenue increases year-over-year thanks to the advent of shared liquidity in 2018 allowing the All American Poker Network (AAPN)—the only network to pool players in multiple states in the United States.

The WSOP/888 network has led the market every month since May 2018 except in the month of October which saw PokerStars through its Resorts partnership lead the market that month.

In June, the WSOP/888 rooms posted $862,000—the most revenue generated by any network in two years and the highest revenue for Caesars’ licensees since February 2016. On a yearly basis, it gained 20% over June 2018 and the network increased its market share to nearly 49% with its competitors Resorts and Borgata at 30% and 21% respectively.

During the same month, WSOP.com held nine online bracelet events as well as hosting WSOP Online Championships—the largest ever in the regulated US market. Nearly $10 million was awarded in those bracelet events creating multiple records and over $3.5 million was paid out in the online tournament series that featured 133 events.