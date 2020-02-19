The WSOP/888 network, the leading online poker network in New Jersey and the lone operator in Nevada is currently running a generous online tournament series, offering its NJ and NV players $1.5 million in guaranteed prizes with its ongoing Winter Online Championships series.

Having kicked off two Sundays ago (February 9), the Winter Online Championships series climaxes this Sunday, February 23, with a $200,000 guaranteed Main Event carrying a buy-in of $525.

Right after the series ends, WSOP.com runs another series: an online edition of the WSOP Circuit series, guaranteeing exactly $1 million across 13 ring events. It runs from February 25 to March 8. It is accompanied by a WSOP Freebuy series, with each freebuy tournament offering a shot to win a seat to the $300,000 guaranteed Online Circuit Main Event.

Winter Online Championships

When: February 9 – 23

Total Gtd: $1.5 million

Tournaments: 47

Main Event Gtd: $200,000

Sign up to WSOP NV today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Sign up to WSOP NJ today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Winter Online Championships is WSOP.com’s second series this year. The series boasts $1.5 million in guarantees and already the series has paid out over $1.3 million across 30 completed tournaments.

Still, there is plenty of action remaining as 17 more tournaments are left in the series including a $200,000 guaranteed Main Event. It takes place this Sunday, February 23 with an entry fee of $525. Players can re-enter unlimited times.

For players with a small bankroll, WSOP.com is running a $50 buy-in Sunday Special Deepstack rebuy tournament, guaranteeing $30,000. It runs one hour ahead of the Main Event.

Although No Limit Hold’em makes up the bulk of the remaining schedule, there are also a couple of PLO tournaments scheduled. One of them runs on February 20 promising a guarantee of $10,000 for a buy-in of $50 and the other on the final day guaranteeing $40,000 for a buy-in of $500.

Highlights of the Winter Online Championships include:

$1.5 million is guaranteed over 47 events

Buy-ins range from $11 to $1000

Over $1.3 million already paid out and there is still $595,000 to be paid out

$200,000 is guaranteed for the $525 buy-in Main Event

Mega Satellite into the Main Event runs on February 22 with 20 seats guaranteed

Winner of the Main Event also takes home a championship belt

WSOP Online Circuit

When: February 25 – March 8

Total Gtd: $1 million

Tournaments: 13

Main Event Gtd: $300,000

WSOP Online Circuit series gets underway on February 25—just two days after the culmination of the Winter Online Championships series. It will be its fourth edition, boasting yet another $1 million guarantees across 13 ring events.

There is one ring event scheduled each day throughout the 13 days. Each of them carries a five-figure guaranteed prize pool ranging from $25,000 to $300,000 for the Main Event. The series comprises various structures including a knockout tournament, 6-handed, turbos and deep stacks. Buy-ins start at $200

The series standouts include event #6 – a monster stack tournament guaranteeing $150,000 for a buy-in of $320, allowing 2 additional re-entries. Players receive 20,000 starting stack with late registration available for 3 hours and 20 minutes.

There is another six-figure guaranteed tournament: Event #8: $100,000 NLH High Roller featuring $1000 buy-in. This one takes place on March 3.

Sign up to WSOP NV today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Sign up to WSOP NJ today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

The crown jewel of the series is the $300,000 guaranteed Main Event taking place on March 8. It has a buy-in of $525 and allows up to three re-entries. Satellites to the Main Event are already underway on WSOP.com with buy-ins starting at just $3.

The winner of each online circuit tournament receives an official WSOP ring just like in the traditional land-based WSOP Circuit events. Players also earn points towards qualifying for the $1 million-plus guaranteed WSOP Global Casino Championship (GGC) 2019-20 season scheduled to take place in August 2020 at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina.

WSOP Online Circuit series will also be accompanied by a freebuy series, giving away one seat into the $300,000 guaranteed Main Event for free. Players can even rebuy or add-on their chips for a minimal cost. It takes place from February 25 to March 7.

Highlights of the WSOP Online Circuit include:

$1 million guaranteed across 13 ring events

Buy-ins are on the higher side ranging from $200 to $1000

Series concludes with a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event featuring $525 buy-in

Each of the 13 events awards an official WSOP ring to the winner, along with the cash prize

ring to the winner, along with the cash prize Players also earn points towards qualifying for the $1 million-plus prize pool Global Casino Championship

WSOP.com is not the only operator to have scheduled tournament series in New Jersey. PokerStars has also announced a first-ever Bounty Builder Series, a tournament series dedicated wholly to progressive knockout tournaments.

It kick-starts on February 20 and runs through March 1 with total guarantees of $300,000.

The operator will also be running the same series in Pennsylvania but with total guarantees of $500,000.