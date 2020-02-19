The WSOP/888 network, the leading online poker network in New Jersey and the lone operator in Nevada is currently running a generous online tournament series, offering its NJ and NV players $1.5 million in guaranteed prizes with its ongoing Winter Online Championships series.
Having kicked off two Sundays ago (February 9), the Winter Online Championships series climaxes this Sunday, February 23, with a $200,000 guaranteed Main Event carrying a buy-in of $525.
Right after the series ends, WSOP.com runs another series: an online edition of the WSOP Circuit series, guaranteeing exactly $1 million across 13 ring events. It runs from February 25 to March 8. It is accompanied by a WSOP Freebuy series, with each freebuy tournament offering a shot to win a seat to the $300,000 guaranteed Online Circuit Main Event.
Winter Online Championships
- When: February 9 – 23
- Total Gtd: $1.5 million
- Tournaments: 47
- Main Event Gtd: $200,000
Winter Online Championships is WSOP.com’s second series this year. The series boasts $1.5 million in guarantees and already the series has paid out over $1.3 million across 30 completed tournaments.
Still, there is plenty of action remaining as 17 more tournaments are left in the series including a $200,000 guaranteed Main Event. It takes place this Sunday, February 23 with an entry fee of $525. Players can re-enter unlimited times.
For players with a small bankroll, WSOP.com is running a $50 buy-in Sunday Special Deepstack rebuy tournament, guaranteeing $30,000. It runs one hour ahead of the Main Event.
Although No Limit Hold’em makes up the bulk of the remaining schedule, there are also a couple of PLO tournaments scheduled. One of them runs on February 20 promising a guarantee of $10,000 for a buy-in of $50 and the other on the final day guaranteeing $40,000 for a buy-in of $500.
Highlights of the Winter Online Championships include:
- $1.5 million is guaranteed over 47 events
- Buy-ins range from $11 to $1000
- Over $1.3 million already paid out and there is still $595,000 to be paid out
- $200,000 is guaranteed for the $525 buy-in Main Event
- Mega Satellite into the Main Event runs on February 22 with 20 seats guaranteed
- Winner of the Main Event also takes home a championship belt
WSOP Online Circuit
- When: February 25 – March 8
- Total Gtd: $1 million
- Tournaments: 13
- Main Event Gtd: $300,000
WSOP Online Circuit series gets underway on February 25—just two days after the culmination of the Winter Online Championships series. It will be its fourth edition, boasting yet another $1 million guarantees across 13 ring events.
There is one ring event scheduled each day throughout the 13 days. Each of them carries a five-figure guaranteed prize pool ranging from $25,000 to $300,000 for the Main Event. The series comprises various structures including a knockout tournament, 6-handed, turbos and deep stacks. Buy-ins start at $200
The series standouts include event #6 – a monster stack tournament guaranteeing $150,000 for a buy-in of $320, allowing 2 additional re-entries. Players receive 20,000 starting stack with late registration available for 3 hours and 20 minutes.
There is another six-figure guaranteed tournament: Event #8: $100,000 NLH High Roller featuring $1000 buy-in. This one takes place on March 3.
The crown jewel of the series is the $300,000 guaranteed Main Event taking place on March 8. It has a buy-in of $525 and allows up to three re-entries. Satellites to the Main Event are already underway on WSOP.com with buy-ins starting at just $3.
The winner of each online circuit tournament receives an official WSOP ring just like in the traditional land-based WSOP Circuit events. Players also earn points towards qualifying for the $1 million-plus guaranteed WSOP Global Casino Championship (GGC) 2019-20 season scheduled to take place in August 2020 at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina.
WSOP Online Circuit series will also be accompanied by a freebuy series, giving away one seat into the $300,000 guaranteed Main Event for free. Players can even rebuy or add-on their chips for a minimal cost. It takes place from February 25 to March 7.
Highlights of the WSOP Online Circuit include:
- $1 million guaranteed across 13 ring events
- Buy-ins are on the higher side ranging from $200 to $1000
- Series concludes with a $300,000 guaranteed Main Event featuring $525 buy-in
- Each of the 13 events awards an official WSOP ring to the winner, along with the cash prize
- Players also earn points towards qualifying for the $1 million-plus prize pool Global Casino Championship
WSOP.com is not the only operator to have scheduled tournament series in New Jersey. PokerStars has also announced a first-ever Bounty Builder Series, a tournament series dedicated wholly to progressive knockout tournaments.
It kick-starts on February 20 and runs through March 1 with total guarantees of $300,000.
The operator will also be running the same series in Pennsylvania but with total guarantees of $500,000.