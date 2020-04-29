High stakes poker pro, Fedor Holz, has been spotted in a GGPoker video promoting the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series that the operator is running in conjunction with the World Series of Poker.

The series is slated to be the biggest in online history, guaranteeing $100 million in prize money.

Spotted at the 1 minute 32 second mark speaking in German, Holz joins the ranks of GGPoker Ambassadors who have been enlisted to help promote the $100 million guaranteed festival.

However, Holz is not patched up as a GGPoker Ambassador and no statement has been issued from the operator to indicate a signing has occured.

But what we do know is that Holz is no longer listed as a partypoker ambassador, after signing with them back in September 2017, and he appears in the video alongside prominent GGPoker Ambassadors.

GGPoker Ambassadors

If Holz were to join GGPoker, he would accompany esports and high stakes poker pro Bertrand ‘ElkY’ Grospellier, who joined GGPoker just a few weeks ago having made the move from partypoker himself.

“I am excited to join GGPoker, the most ambitious poker site,” ElkY said at the time. “With clear focus on software and making poker fun again, there has never been a better place to play online poker.”

ElkY joined the roster of ambassadors that include Daniel Negreanu — who made the move over from PokerStars, all-time money winner on the Global Poker Index Bryn Kenney, and Brazilian poker pro and ex PokerStars ambassador, Felipe Ramos.

If Holz does sign with GGPoker, it would continue the operators land-grab of prominent ambassadors. News broke just last week that former tennis world number 1 and former partypoker and PokerStars ambassador, Boris Becker, is now representing GGPoker.

Biggest Online Tournament In History

The WSOP Super Circuit Online Series from WSOP and GGPoker is slated to be the largest online poker tournament series in history, so its no wonder the operator is rallying its ambassadors to get people talking about the series.

The partnership between the WSOP and GGPoker is the first of its kind between the two operators.

$100 million is guaranteed across 600 tournaments that will run May 3 to 31.

“GGPoker is the first and only poker room to guarantee at least $100,000,000 in cash prizes in a single tournament series—our WSOP Super Circuit Online Series is a game-changer in the world of poker!” Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker said.

18 headline events that will award WSOP Poker Circuit Rings.

The Series will also give away two tickets to a the $1,000,000 freeroll World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship — which is an official WSOP bracelet event.

One of these tickets will be awarded to the Series’ Main Event winner and other to the Series Leaderboard points winner.

GGPoker players will also be able to qualify for WSOP Super Circuit events via satellites.

You can watch the video of the WSOP Super Circuit Series below and make your own mind up as to whether you think Fedor Holz will be joining GGPoker.