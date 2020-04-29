Online poker tournaments continue to be a popular form of entertainment as many people around the world are still confined to their homes as a way of reducing the spread of COVID-19.

One sign that online poker is still surging is that GGPoker met its $500,000 guaranteed GGMasters for the first time this past Sunday. A total of 3662 players played the tournament creating a prize pool of just over $500,000.

Success at the virtual felt was also seen at PokerStars as it hosted an anniversary edition of the Sunday Storm with a $1 million guaranteed prize pool that attracted 128,753 individual players.

PokerStars also saw it flagship online poker tournament, the Sunday Million, accumulate a $3 million prize pool for the fourth consecutive week. Normally, this event draws enough entries to create a $1 million prize pool.

Partypoker and 888poker experienced strong attendance at their Sunday majors too. The $215 buy-in million partypoker Million beat its $1 million guarantee for the seventh straight week while the half-priced Sunday Mega Deep tournament over at 888 exceeded its $100,000 guarantee.

GGMasters Sets Record for Most Entries

GGMasters reached its own high water mark on Sunday as it ran with a $500,000 guarantee for the fifth consecutive week but met that guarantee for the first time.

3662 players played the $150 buy-in freezeout tournament this past weekend to amass a total prize pool of $505,356, the most players to ever play the GGMasters and highest amount ever awarded for for the tournament.

GGMastes likely benefited from the running of the Good Game Series which had a total series guarantee of $50 million.

Yet, despite the success of the GGMasters this past Sunday, GGPoker has not raised its guarantee, something it has done every other time the tournament drew enough players to meet its guarantee.

WSOP Super Circuit Online Series Coming to GGPoker

GGPoker is set to get another boost in popularity as the result of its recent partnership with the World Series of Poker.

The previously unlikely partners have come together as the WSOP looks to provide a product for its fans and customers after it was forced to postpone the 2020 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

The unprecedented online poker tournament series boasts a total of $100 million in guaranteed prize pools across 595 individual events and will run from May 3 – May 31 on GGPoker.

The WSOP Super Circuit Online Series will award 18 WSOPC rings and two entries into the $1,000,000 freeroll World Series of Poker Global Casino Championship official bracelet event.

Satellite tournaments are running on GGPoker for players looking to get a shot at the WSOPC rings and the big cash prizes for a small buy-in.

GGMasters History

GGPoker first held the GGMasters on January 5, 2020. Then, the tournament had just a $250,000 guarantee and drew just over 1600 players.

However, GGPoker was not deterred by the nearly $28,000 overlay as it boosted the guarantee for the following week to $300,000.

Over the course of the next 9 weeks, GGPoker continued to contribute to the prize pool of the GGMasters in order to pay out the advertised minimum prize pool.

Then, as stay at home orders were first being issued in countries around the world trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, GGMasters met its guarantee for the first time on March 15.

After reaching that milestone, the guarantee received another bump, this time to $400,000.

It only took one week for the guarantee to be met again, and as it had done the week prior, GGPoker once again raised the guarantee by another $100,000, bringing it to its current level of $500,000.

In its short history, the guaranteed prize pool of the GGMasters has doubled, and the number of entries has more than doubled over its lifespan as well.