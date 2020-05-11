One tournament that has consistently grown over the past few months is GGPoker’s signature tournament, GGMasters. The tournament has continuously made headlines throughout the online poker industry and rightly so.
Last Sunday, the $150 buy-in freezeout tournament pulled in its largest turnout since making its debut in January this year.
With a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool, it attracted 3938 players pushing the prize pool to a record $553,444.
Not only did the GGMasters generate its biggest prize pool, it also exceed its half-million guaranteed prize pool for just the second time.
$100 Million Guaranteed WSOP Super Circuit Series Off to a Great Start
The gigantic $100 million guaranteed series by GGPoker in partnership with WSOP is off to a splendid start.
Entering its second week of the four-week-long schedule, the WSOP Super Circuit Series has already awarded dozens of millions in prize money.
A staggering 595 tournaments are part of the series with buy-ins ranging from $33 to $25,000.
The schedule also includes 18 WSOP official Circuit Ring events boasting $28 million in prize money alone.
Tournaments designated as Ring events include a $100 buy-in Mini Main Event with $1 million in guaranteed prize money, a Main Event boasting a massive $5 million guarantee, a $2 million guaranteed Colossus event, and a staggering $10 million guaranteed High Roller Championship event.
Five of the 18 WSOP Circuit Rings have concluded and each of them smashed their guarantees.
WSOPC Ring Event #5: Big $500 which had multiple Day 1 flights drew nearly $3.5 million prize pool, surpassing its $2 million comfortably.
WSOPC Ring Event #2: Kick-off event, another tournament with multiple starting flights, attracted a record turnout, pulling in 28,921 entries for a total prize pool of $1.3 million.
In total, $8.2 million have been awarded across five WSOP Ring events that concluded.
GGPoker WSOP Ring Events Stats
|Date
|Event
|Buy-in
|GTD
|Entries
|Prize Pool
|GTD Surpassed
|May 3
|WSOPC Ring Event #1: Covid Charity
|$1,111
|$1,000,000
|1595
|$1,772,045
|77.2%
|Apr 28 – May 3
|WSOPC Ring Event #2: KICK-OFF (Phase Event)
|$50
|$500,000
|28,921
|$1,330,366
|166%
|May 5
|WSOPC Ring Event #3: Deepstack Bounty Hunters
|$210
|$500,000
|3669
|$733,800
|46.8%
|May 10
|WSOPC Ring Event #4: Monster Stack
|$200
|$500,000
|5155
|$948,520
|89.7%
There are still 13 WSOPC Ring Events remaining on the schedule, seven of which will be played this week with combined guarantees of $19 million between them.
The seven WSOPC Ring Event running this week are:
- WSOPC Ring Event #6: Deepstack Bounty Hunters $500K GTD
- WSOPC Ring Event #7: Monster Stack $500K GTD
- WSOPC Ring Event #8: High Roller Championship $10M GTD
- WSOPC Ring Event #9: Mini Main Event $1M GTD [Final Day on May 17]
- WSOPC Ring Event #10: PLO High Roller Championship $1M GTD
- WSOPC Ring Event #16: PLO Main Event $1M GTD [Day 1]
- WSOPC Ring Event #17: Main Event $5M GTD [Day 1]
Key Information About GGPoker/WSOP Super Circuit Online Series 2020
- Runs until May 31
- $100 million guaranteed across 595 tournaments
- Buy-ins range from $33 to $25,000
- 18 WSOP Official Circuit Ring Events included with total guarantees of $28 million
- $1000 Main Event boasting $5 million guaranteed
- $25,000 High Roller Championship with $10 million guaranteed
- Winners of the Main Event and WSOPC Leaderboard earns a seat to $1 million freeroll
See our in-depth coverage of the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series for additional information.
$500,000 Guaranteed GGMasters
The GGMasters runs every Sunday at 17:00 UTC. It comes for a very accessible buy-in of $150. There is no re-entry or rebuy allowed in this tournament, meaning every player gets a single shot to reach in the money.
On top of the $500,000 guaranteed prize pool, the tournament also has its own dedicated leaderboard, the winner of which can become a GGPoker ambassador, valued at $500,000. Players who finish in second through tenth place also get rewarded with a package of entries to play every GGMasters in 2021.
It is the operator’s most ambitious tournament offering and one of the most valuable online poker tournaments in the industry.
GGMasters Doubles in Size Despite Overlays
Since making its debut on January 5, the tournament has run on 19 occasions and has fallen short of its guarantees a majority of the time.
When a tournament falls short of its guarantee, the operator has to pay the difference between the guarantee and the amount it collects from buy-ins.
GGMasters has missed its guarantee 15 times, and as a result the operator had to contribute $476,756 in total, an average of over $25,000 per tournament.
Is the tournament overlaying due to a lack of player’s interest? No. The tournament has been designed to attract overlays which eventually helps it attract more players.
The inaugural GGMasters had just $250,000 in guaranteed prize money. It drew around 1600 players, causing an overlay of nearly $28,000. Now the tournament’s guarantee has doubled in size and so has the participation.
Interesting Facts and Key Statistics about GGMasters:
- Total Times Ran So Far: 19
- Total Prize Money Paid Out: $7,231,718
- Average Prize Pool: $380,617
- Biggest Prize Pool: $543,444 (May 10)
- Total Players Participated: 48,949
- Average Players per Tournament: 2576
- Biggest Turnout: 3938 (May 10)
- No. Of Times Overlayed: 16 (84.2%)
- Total Amount of Overlay: $476,756
- Average Overlay per Tournament: $25,092
- Biggest Overlay: $69,302 (April 5)