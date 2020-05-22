The Online Mini Series from the partypoker US network is currently underway for players in New Jersey and offers them the chance to get big tournament excitement for a small buy-in.

Just over $22,000 is guaranteed over the course of 16 events with buy-ins starting for as little as $0.25 —perfect if you are a recreational poker player looking to start out.

Scroll down to see the entire schedule.

There are a mix of game types running such as a PLO, Deepstack Bounty and 6-Max. The action kicks off each day at 11am and the last tournament runs at 1pm—so for those stuck in the house looking for something to do, this Mini Series might be right up your street.

The jewel in the Online Mini Series crown is the phased Main Event which guarantees $10,000 for a buy-in of just $20.

The phased Day 1s started Tuesday May 19 with Day 1s running daily until Saturday before Day 2 plays out on Sunday May 24 at 1pm ET to bring the series to a close.

The partypoker US network is made up of partypoker NJ, Borgata Poker and BetMGM NJ — who all share the same player pool in the state of New Jersey.

In addition to the Online Mini Series, there is plenty of other action happening on the network this week.

Sunday $35K Guaranteed

On Sunday May 24 as well as the Mini Series coming to a close with the hotly anticipated Main Event, a Sunday 35K guaranteed tournament will kick off at 5pm, with a buy-in of $215.

This tournament runs every Sunday night on the partypoker US network, and players can buy-in directly or use tournament dollars. Re-entry is allowed.

Key Information for the partypoker US network Sunday $35K Guaranteed

No Limit Hold’em with Re-entry

Buy-in $215

Guarantees $35,000

Starts every Sunday at 5pm

75,000 in starting chips

Blind levels 12/15 minutes

Late registration closes after the end of level 15

25K Phased Tournament

After the Mini Series wraps up, NJ fans are in for a treat as a phased tournament will kick off on Sunday May 24 and run through to May 31 where each Day 1 will allow unlimited re-entries. The tournament features a $20 buy-in and will guarantee $25,000.

In addition to unlimited re-entries, from Sunday until Sunday (May 24 to May 31) players can enter as many Day 1s as they like, however, players are only allowed to move forward with their biggest Day 1 stack—in what partypoker calls moving “your best stack forward.” The action kicks off each day at 8pm except for Day 1H.

Sunday Day 1H – which plays out on Sunday May 31 – will be the only phase to be played in a Turbo format and will kick off at 6pm. Once this has concluded, Day 2 will start on the same day at 8pm and play down to a winner.

Players that survive through the end of level 17 on each Day 1 will advance to Day 2.

Key Information About 25K Phased Tournament

Phased no-limit hold’em with unlimited re-entries during Day 1s

Entry into multiple Day 1s allowed

Survive through Level 17 to make Day 2

Those that advance to Day 2 in multiple Day 1 phases will bring their biggest Day 1 stack into Day 2

Buy-in $20

Guarantees $25,000

The addition of the Mini Series from partypoker US comes hot off the heels of the Online Series that guaranteed $338,000 across 21 events. The Series concluded on May 17, two days before the Mini Series got underway.

Prior to that partypoker US had successfully run the Spring Poker Open where $400,000 was guaranteed.

The Online Mini Series will run in New Jersey until May 24.

partypoker US Online Mini Series Full Schedule