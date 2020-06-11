PokerStars has scheduled an online tournament series in Pennsylvania filling out the summer calendar with an aptly named Summer Series.

The Summer Series runs from June 18 for eleven days, comprising 38 tournaments with total guarantees of $750,000.

Buy-ins start at $20 and go up to $500 for a High Roller event. The total buy-ins for all of the events amount to $3145 with an average of $83.

The series culminates with a Main Event boasting the biggest guaranteed prize money on the schedule: $150,000. This time around, the Main Event costs just $200 instead of the usual $300. The event is accompanied by a $50 buy-in Mini Main Event guaranteeing $25,000.

More Details About PokerStars’ Summer Series in Pennsylvania

The first-ever Summer Series in Pennsylvania kicks off on Thursday, June 18 with a total of five events guaranteeing $85,000 in combined prize money. This includes two kick-off events: a $100 buy-in Series Kick-Off guaranteeing $30,000 and a Mini Kick-Off promising a guarantee of $7500 costing just $20.

These events are followed up with the operator’s flagship tournament brand: $200 Thursday Thrill, a progressive knockout format, replacing the weekly tournament with a guarantee of $25,000 and a Mini version of it guaranteeing $12,500 for a buy-in of $30.

The rest of the schedule is more or less the same, with many of the events piggybacking on the regular weekly scheduled tournaments with boosted guarantees. A dozen out of 38 tournaments are played in progressive knockout format.

There are a few novelty formats also included in the schedule that are not usually seen in the weekly line-up such as the Escalating Antes where the antes progress every blind level. It takes place on June 19 for a buy-in of $50 and guarantees $10,000.

While No Limit Hold’em dominates the schedule, there are a few Omaha events peppered in including a $50 No Limit Omaha Hi/Lo event scheduled to take place on June 26 with a guarantee of $5000.

Curiously, a Zoom tournament is not included in the schedule.

For players with huge bankrolls, a $500 buy-in High Roller has been scheduled to take place on June 24 boasting a $35,000 guarantee.

Each of the events is expected to have low-cost satellites ahead of the series.

To accompany the series, PokerStars PA will be running Daily Second Chance Freerolls at 18:30 ET from June 19 to 27 and at 15:00 ET on June 28. Each of them will be giving away tickets to Summer Series events, worth $16,000 in total ticket giveaways.

These freerolls are open only to players who fail to reach the money from the regular Summer Series events.

Important Information About Summer Series in Pennsylvania:

Runs from : June 18 to 28 (11 days)

: June 18 to 28 (11 days) Total Guaranteed : $750,000

: $750,000 Total Tournaments : 38

: 38 Buy-ins Range : $20 – $500

: $20 – $500 Avg Buy-in : $83

: $83 Holdem Events : 33 (87%)

: 33 (87%) Omaha Events : 5 (13%)

: 5 (13%) No. of Progressive KO Events : 12 (32%)

: 12 (32%) Main Event Details : $150,000 guaranteed for a buy-in of $200

: $150,000 guaranteed for a buy-in of $200 Freerolls: Daily Second Chance Freerolls worth $16,000

Summer Series Marks the Operator’s Fifth Online Poker Tournament Series in Pennsylvania

The Summer Series will be the operator’s fifth online series since PokerStars made its debut in Pennsylvania in November 2019 and the fourth of this year.

In terms of total guarantees, it is the third biggest series and ranks only behind the COOP editions. PokerStars PA already ran Winter Series in late January with $675,000 in total guarantees, a Bounty Builder Series with total guarantees of $500,000 a month later, and a $2 million guaranteed PASCOOP in April.

PokerStars PA Online Tournament Series History

Series Total GTD Total Tournaments Avg GTD Buy-ins Range Main Event Series Duration PACOOP $1,225,000 50 $24,500 $30-$750 $300 buy-in, $125,000 GTD Nov 30 – Dec 16 (17 days) Winter Series $675,000 30 $22,500 $30-$500 $300 buy-in, $100,000 GTD Jan 25 – Feb 1 (8 days) Bounty Builder Series $500,000 32 $15,625 $10-$750 $300 buy-in, $100,000 GTD Feb 20 – Mar 1 (11 days) PASCOOP $2,000,000 100 $20,000 $5-$500 $300 buy-in, $200,000 GTD Apr 4 – Apr 20 (17 days) Summer Series $750,000 38 $19,737 $20-$500 $200 buy-in, $150,000 GTD June 18 – Jue 28 (11 days)

The operator did not schedule any tournament series in May, but it did create history by running Pennsyl-MANIA — the operator’s biggest online poker tournament in the US regulated market.

Boasting a record-breaking $250,000 guarantee, the $200 buy-in Pennsyl-MANIA event attracted 2774 total entries to more than double its guarantee for a final prize pool of $515,964.

PokerStars has also scheduled Summer Series in the New Jersey market, running on the same dates with total guarantees of $500,000. There, the series culminates in a $300 buy-in Main Event, boasting $75,000 in guarantees.

PokerStars Pennsylvania Summer Series Schedule