888poker is running its first-ever Freezeout Series guaranteeing $665,000 across 24 freezeout events.

Freezeout means that once you have busted out of an event, you are not allowed to renter or rebuy into the tournament.

You just have one shot of making it to the top. This format is becoming increasingly more popular across the online poker industry, with 888poker just one of many operators to run these kinds of events and tournament series.

The Freezeout Series action kicks off this Sunday at 6pm GMT as three “Tune Up” events get underway, in total guaranteeing $85,000 on Sunday alone.

The schedule is packed with affordable events, most of which have a $16.50, $33 or $55 buy-in. There is a mix of 6, 8 and 9-Max variants, along with Progressive Knockout Tournaments (PKOs) and Deepstack events.

The $10,000 guaranteed Micro Main Event that takes place towards the end of the series on June 28 has the lowest buy-in at just $5.50.

The Mini Main guarantees $40,000 with a buy-in of $33, and topping the lot, the Main Event that takes place on June 29 has a $200,000 guarantee with a $109 buy-in.

A #Freezeout Tournament Series with $665K in GTDS and no re-buys

Top Line Info for the 888 Freezeout Series

In total $665,000 is guaranteed across the course of the series

Events run from June 21 to June 29

No rebuys allowed

$200,000 Main Event flights already underway on the site, having kicked off on June 14

Main Event, split into three: Micro, Mini and Main

Satellites underway already for 1 cent.

You can scroll to the bottom of this article to see the full Freezeout Series schedule.

Overlapping with the Freezeout Series is the WonderWorld Tournament

For players that bust out of the Freezeout Series, there is a phased tournament on 888poker running at the same time. Phased Day 1s to WonderWorld are running around the clock, before Day 2 of the tournament plays out on June 29. $100,000 is guaranteed.

Buy-ins start at just $1.

Trails of Fortune

And if freezeouts aren’t your thing, then don’t worry.

Throughout June and running into August there is $500,000 to be won via the Trails of Fortune promotion.

All you need to do is complete daily missions to gain tickets to the freerolls.

Or you can take your chances with two free spins on the “Hikers Loop Spinner” prize wheel, where tickets along with other prizes are being given away at random.

A freeroll ticket is up for grabs for every mission completed.

The Full Freezeout Series Schedule Below