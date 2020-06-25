PokerStars’ Summer Series in New Jersey is up and running and continues to run through this weekend.

Half a million dollars is guaranteed across a wide variety of 40 tournaments with buy-ins spread between $20 and $750.

Several tournament formats are part of the series including the fan-favorite progressive knockouts (PKO), a couple of Omaha events, a novelty event with Escalating Antes as well as a rebuy tournament.

Nearly two-thirds of the series have been completed and there are another 15 events to go including a $75,000 guaranteed Main Event.

The series so far has had quite a bit of success, with almost every tournament except for one exceeding its guarantee.

In total, $370,348 in prize money has been generated across 25 tournaments so far. These events attracted over 5000 entries.

The series started with a bang as the Kick-off event on Thursday, June 18 attracted nearly 300 entries to smash its $15,000 guarantee for a total prize pool of $26.9k. It’s companion event, Mini Kick-Off, registered 383 entries for a prize pool of $6.9k.

The $30 buy-in Mini Super Tuesday, boasting a $10,000 guarantee, drew the biggest turnout, pulling in 473 entries (310 unique players, 163 rebuys), to push its prize pool to nearly $13,000. The $750 buy-in High Roller tournament saw 40 total entrants, enough to exceed its $22,000 guarantee by $6000.

The only tournament that fell short of the guarantee was the $45,000 guaranteed Sunday Special tournament, attracting 239 entries to cause an overlay of an almost negligible amount of $500.

Daily Second Chance Freerolls Still Running

Players who bust out without reaching the money are eligible for daily second chance freerolls taking place every day until June 28. Each of these freerolls awards a $1600 prize pool worth of Summer Series tickets. In total, $16,000 is being given away throughout the series.

How to Qualify : Bust out of a Summer Series event without reaching in the money will qualify for a Summer Series Second Chance Freeroll.

: Bust out of a Summer Series event without reaching in the money will qualify for a Summer Series Second Chance Freeroll. When : Summer Series NJ Daily Second Chance Freerolls run daily at 18:30 ET until June 27 and at 15:00 ET on June 28.

: Summer Series NJ Daily Second Chance Freerolls run daily at 18:30 ET until June 27 and at 15:00 ET on June 28. Prizes: Each freeroll awards $1600 in series tickets including a ticket to the $300 buy-in Main Event.

Furthermore, the operator is also running a special $3 buy-in Spin & Go Summer Series edition, giving players a chance to turn $3 into a $300 Main Event ticket.

Summer Series NJ Events to Look Forward to This Weekend

Nearly a dozen events are scheduled to take place between Saturday and Sunday, with total combined guarantees of over $150,000.

Two Main Events take place this Sunday: a $300 buy-in Main Event boasting $75,000 guarantee and a $50 buy-in Mini Main promising $16,500 guaranteed prize money. They are both scheduled to run on June 28 at 17:00 and 18:00 ET respectively.

A couple of bounty tournaments are also scheduled with one of them guaranteeing $10,000 on Saturday and the other one on Sunday guaranteeing $15,000.

The series wraps up with a $100 buy-in event, guaranteeing $8500. It takes place on Sunday at 21:00 ET.

Highlight events over the weekend:

Summer Series 33, $100 buy-in NLHE [Progressive KO] , $10K Gtd on June 27 at 20:00 ET

, $10K Gtd on June 27 at 20:00 ET Summer Series 34, $50 buy-in PLO , $3.5K Gtd on June 27 at 21:00 ET

, $3.5K Gtd on June 27 at 21:00 ET Summer Series 36, $150 buy-in NLHE [Progressive KO] , $15K Gtd on June 28 at 14:00 ET

, $15K Gtd on June 28 at 14:00 ET Summer Series 37, $300 buy-in NLHE [Main Event] , $75K Gtd on June 28 at 17:00 ET

, $75K Gtd on June 28 at 17:00 ET Summer Series 38, $50 buy-in NLHE [Mini Main] , $16.5K Gtd on June 28 at 18:00 ET

, $16.5K Gtd on June 28 at 18:00 ET Summer Series 40, $100 buy-in NLHE [Series Wrap-Up], $8.5K Gtd on June 28 at 21:00 ET

Summer Series is the operator’s fourth online tournament series in New Jersey in just six months this year. It is the second biggest in terms of total guarantees.

PokerStars NJ Online Tournament Series 2020

Series Month Total GTD Total Tournaments Avg GTD Main Event GTD Winter Series Jan 18 – 26 $300,000 21 $14,286 $60,000 Bounty Builder Series Feb 20 – Mar 1 $300,000 32 $9,375 $65,000 NJSCOOP Apr 11 – 27 $1,200,000 96 $12,500 $100,000 Summer Series June 18 – 28 $500,000 40 $12,500 $75,000

Usually, online poker traffic during the summer period is one of the slowest times of the year, but with the pandemic outbreak, PokerStars NJ cash game traffic is currently averaging 160 concurrent seats— almost double compared with last year.

Online poker revenue in New Jersey is at its peak, with the last two months posting record-breaking figures as per data released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). In April, online poker rooms in the state generated more than $5 million —the highest amount of all time.

This was followed by another impressive month in May which saw over $4.5 million total revenues, $1.7 million of which coming from PokerStars.