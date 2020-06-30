Players with small bankrolls that are hoping to play in the 2020 WSOP Online Bracelet Events on GGPoker got good news on Monday when the fast-growing online poker site announced its Silk Road promotion to accompany its WSOP bracelet events.

Silk Road is a series of micro stakes tournaments that award tickets directly into the WSOP bracelet events. The promotional series is scheduled to run from July 1 to August 31 and even includes a promotion of its own.

In addition to the low buy-in events, GGPoker is also hosting a Silk Road Leaderboard to promote the micro stakes series and give players some added incentive to play the series. The Silk Road Leaderboard promotion runs from July 1 – August 29 (note that this leaderboard promotion ends 2 days before the Silk Road series concludes) and the winner of the leaderboard will be awarded a $5000 WSOP Main Event ticket.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

If the eventual winner of the leaderboard already has a ticket to the Main Event, tournament dollars will be substituted. For those taking a strategic approach to trying to win the leaderboard, leaderboard points will be calculated as follows:

Leaderboard Point = f * sqrt(Prize pool / k) where:

k is the place of finish

f=2.0 (1st place)

f=1.5 (Final table)

f=1.0 (In the money)

f=0.5 (Bubble)

The schedule of events for the first week of Silk Road (July 1 – July 6) can be found below, and while all of the details have not been released, here is what we know so far:

Buy-ins range between $1.08 and $21.60

Tournament guarantees range between $1200 and $100,000 in tickets to WSOP events

events Most tournaments are No Limit Hold’em, but there are also several Pot Limit Omaha events

Event structures include turbos and hyper-turbos with 6-max and rebuy tournaments also on the schedule

If you already have tickets to the Main Event, you will be rewarded T$ instead

More Details Revealed Regarding 2020 WSOP Bracelet Events on GGPoker

Following on from the announcement on Friday of the scheduled WSOP Bracelet Events on both GGPoker and WSOP.com, GGPoker brand ambassador Daniel Negreanu took to Twitter to address some of the questions that players had.

Of all the topics covered in his video (which you can watch below), perhaps the one that has been talked about the most is the number of Day 1 flights for the 2020 WSOP Online Main Event on the GGPoker platform.

There was some confusion on Friday as to the total number of Day 1 starting flights. Originally it was reported that there would be 22 Day 1 flights, but the accuracy of that information was immediately questioned prompting the official word to be “multiple Day 1s” instead.

In the video, Negreanu informs his audience that the official number is yet to be determined, but he also provides some additional insight that really gets to the heart of the matter. According to Negreanu, no matter the number of Day 1 starting flights, each player is only eligible to enter a Day 1 for the Main Event a total of 3 times.

This still differs from the freezeout format that the live (land-based) WSOP Main Event has, but it also tempers the outrage some expressed thinking that players could enter the WSOP Main Event 22 times.

Other tidbits of information revealed by Negreanu include:

The rescheduling of the $10k Heads Up Championship to Sat Aug 8

There is still a chance that there will be a $10k Main Event at the Rio this fall

US players can travel to a non-restricted country to play the events without having a permanent residence outside the US

Some important news about the @GGPokerOfficial @wsop this summer!



-A scheduling change



-Some clarity on the main… https://t.co/tEy2CICYya— Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) June 29, 2020

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

GGPoker WSOP Silk Road Schedule [First Week]