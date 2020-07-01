A new month is upon us and with that comes a new promotion at both PokerStars PA and PokerStars NJ.

Half Price Sunday is the latest offering in the US from the worldwide leader in online poker, and it comes on the heels of the successful Summer Series which ran in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

We get you the important details on the new promotion, recap the top-line figures from the Summer Series in both states and reveal some other happenings at PokerStars US sites that you may not have known about.

Half Price Sundays Promo in Pennsylvania

This Sunday, PokerStars is cutting buy-ins by half on some of its popular Sunday tournaments in Pennsylvania. And since the guarantees are remaining the same, there is an opportunity to get some good value at the tables.

Below is a list of the half price tournaments this Sunday along with their guarantee and starting time (ET).

Half Price Sundays Schedule for Pennsylvania

Time Tournament Buy-in GTD 6:00 Half Price Sunday Warm Up $15 $10,000 17:00 Half Price Sunday Storm $5 $3500 18:00 Half Price Sunday Special $50 $85,000 19:00 Half Price Sunday High Roller $125 $25,000 22:00 Half Price Sunday Supersonic $25 $7500

To find these specially priced events, go to the PokerStars PA lobby; go to Tourney and then search for Half Price. Satellites are also running.

Tournament tickets previously won for Sunday tournaments can not be used for this special promotion.

Sign up to PokerStars PA today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

Check out our bonus code and promotional FAQ for players looking for more information on PokerStars PA.

Half Price Sundays Promo in New Jersey

As seen in Pennsylvania on July 5, PokerStars NJ is cutting lots of buy-ins to popular tournaments by half!

Here is a round up of the tournaments that have had their buy-ins slashed as part of the promotion.

Half Price Sundays Schedule for New Jersey

Time Tournament Buy-in GTD 6:00 Half Price Sunday Warm Up $25 $10,000 17:00 Half Price Sunday Storm $5 $5000 18:00 Half Price Sunday Special $100 $40,000 19:00 Half Price Sunday High Roller $250 $8000 22:00 Half Price Sunday Supersonic $37.50 $5000

Also like in Pennsylvania, guarantees are staying the same and regular tournament tickets will not be accepted for this special promotion.

For those looking for more info on PokerStars NJ, we have compiled a comprehensive FAQ to answer some of the most common questions about playing on PokerStars in New Jersey.

PokerStars PA Summer Series Results and More

The Summer Series ran until June 28 and guaranteed $750,000 across 38 tournaments. PokerStars PA ended up paying out over $1.2 million in prize money across the Summer Series.

The Main Event which guaranteed $75,000 ended up with a prize pool of $242,300 thanks to a massive turnout.

Here at pokerfuse we caught up with PokerStars PA Ambassador Jen Shahade ahead of the Summer Series, that has just taken place on PokerStars PA.

Below you can check out one of Shahade’s streams on Twitch as part of the Summer Series.

We’ve also spotted a new development over on PokerStars PA, which is the addition of new mixed games in the lobby.

Here you can see the new games on offer such as, Razz, 8-Game, HORSE, Stud Hi, Stud Hi/Lo, PL Badugi and PL 5-Card Draw.

Each of them have $20 buy-ins and their guarantees range from $500 to $2,000—catering to a wide variety of budgets.

Also, there is a rumor that PokerStars PA will be awarding a Champions belt. The rumor was first alluded too by Fox Bet President Matt Primeaux who also happens to be the President of PokerStars USA.

Maybe it would look something like this. Open to other ideas. https://t.co/nVIdZDIit1 https://t.co/iADmtAbh14— Matt Primeaux (@mattprimeaux) June 30, 2020

The tweet may not hold much water, but insiders here at pokerfuse think that PokerStars PA could very well offer a Bounty Builder Series Champion’s Belt in the near future.

Watch this space.

PokerStars NJ Summer Series Results and the Addition of Zoom

The Summer Series in New Jersey guaranteed $500,000 spread over 40 tournaments. Concluding last Sunday, the series paid out close to $640,000 with a Main Event prize pool of $97,400 thanks to stellar turnout.

Recently, Zoom games were added to the PokerStars NJ client.

Zoom is PokerStars’ fast-fold poker variant which is very popular in European markets.

Sign up to PokerStars NJ today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

This is the first time since the site opened in 2016 that this fast-fold variant has been seen.

It is still to be determined if Zoom games will arrive in Pennsylvania.

When we asked PokerStars PA Ambassador Jen Shahade about this she said: “I’m not sure what the future holds for Spin & Go Zoom games in PA, but PokerStars is continuously working on ways to be innovative and provide players with as much variation and excitement as possible.”