This Sunday, July 12, 2020, 888poker is slashing buy-ins for three of its popular Sunday tournaments.

Players can enter the Sunday Mega Deep, Sunday Whale and Sunday Monsoon for half of what they usually pay. In addition, players will be happy to discover that the guarantees for all the tournaments are remaining the same. Combined there is $135,000 in prize money guaranteed to be given away across the three tournaments with discounted buy-ins.

Players that don’t want to buy-in directly to the tournaments can try to win their way in via satellites that start at just 10 cents. Players can go to the 888poker tournament lobby to find the satellites that will get them into the half-prices events, and they are already running.

If you don’t want to just play on Sunday, you can also tune in to the action via the live stream (with commentary from 888poker commentators, David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall) from 9 pm GMT on Sunday via Facebook and YouTube. Other 888poker ambassadors may also make guests appearances, so be sure to tune in!

Special $500 Sunday Sale Stream Freeroll

For players that tune in to the live stream action over on 888poker’s Facebook and YouTube channel, a password will be given away to allow entry into a $500 Sunday Sale Stream Freeroll that will play out on the same day.

The $500 Sunday Sale Stream Freeroll kicks off on Sunday July 12 at 10.30 pm GMT.

That means as well the half price sale and great value tournaments that can be entered, there is also a chance to win a share of $500 for free.

Half Price Sunday Tournaments

Tournament Buy-in Time $100,000 Sunday Sale Mega Deep Now $55 was $109 Starts 16:30 GMT $20,000 Sunday Sale Whale Now $160 was $320 Starts at 17:30 GMT $15,000 Sunday Sale Monsoon Now $27.50 was $55 Starts at 17:30 GMT

Promo Trails of Fortune Still Running

Running until August 9, players can win a share of $500,000 via 888poker’s Trails of Fortune promotion.

Players must complete daily missions to gain tickets to the Trails of Fortune freerolls.

Alternatively, players can use two free spins on the “Hikers Loop Spinner” prize wheel, where tickets along with other prizes are being given away at random.

The daily missions consist of players completing:

The Tournament Trek Challenge – Play BLAST games where buy-ins total $3. (Note, rebuys do not count towards this mission).

games where buy-ins total $3. (Note, rebuys do not count towards this mission). The KQ Cliffside Path Challenge – This mission requires players to win a hand on cash games or SNAP tables with KQ.

tables with KQ. The Casino Adventure Challenge – This challenge requires players to fire up a casino game and place bets totaling $5.

Play With Friends

Players might have missed it, but 888poker has rolled out its Play With Friends home game feature for its mobile client.

Play With Friends is perfect for anyone who finds themselves stuck at home but wanted to play poker with their friends.

Check out what 888poker Ambassador Kara Scott has to say about the Play With Friends feature now available for mobile users on Android and Apple.