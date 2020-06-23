888poker has now launched its online poker home game feature, Play with Friends, for mobile users across Android and Apple devices.

Easy to download, the 888poker app can put a home game in your pocket and can be downloaded easily from the iTunes App store or from Google Play.

Play with Friends allows you to play on the 888poker platform at a table with just your friends. 888poker has added the ability to play home games via the mobile app as a result of player requests.

Here 888poker Ambassador Kara Scott tells us more.

How To Join A Home Game on the 888poker Mobile App

Once you have received an invitation to join a home game on 888 via email or over social media, taking your seat in the game is easy. Just follow the directions below:

Open the 888poker App

Select “Play with Friends” from the dropdown menu

Enter the Game Name and Game Password that you received in the invitation in the popup screen that appears in the app

However if you would like to start your own home game and invite friends, you need to create your home game on the PC version first.

How To Set Up Play With Friends

Login to 888poker and click on the Play with Friends tab

If you don’t see the tab, click on “extra games” located at the top of the lobby

Click Create New Game and choose either Tournament or Cash Game

Configure your home game by selecting a name, password, starting time etc.

Click Create

Your 888poker Home Game will now appear in the lobby.

Below you can watch 888 Ambassador Chris Moorman talk you through it.

And don’t forget, once you are set up, you need to invite your friends.

You can do this via email or social.

How To Invite Friends to Play with Friends

Enter your email address on the confirmation page

Send the email and you’ll receive a unique message with your game details

Forward this message to your friends and contacts

Or

Copy and paste a link on Facebook, Twitter, Skype, Zoom, chats, or forums to invite your friends to play.

Freezeout Series Underway

Running until June 29, 888poker is guaranteeing $665,000 across 24 freezeout events as part of their new Freezeout Series.

The schedule is packed with events to suit all budgets, with most events having a $16.50, $33 or $55 buy-in.

The Micro Main Event that takes place on June 28 has the lowest buy-in at just $5.50 and guarantees $10,000. $40,000 is guaranteed as part of the The Mini Main and it features a buy-in of $33. The Main Event that takes place on June 29 has a $200,000 guarantee with a $109 buy-in.

In addition, there is a mix of 6, 8 and 9-Max variants, along with Progressive Knockout Tournaments (PKOs) and Deepstack events—so there is something to take everyone’s fancy.

Don’t Forget About Trails of Fortune

And don’t forget if freezeout tournaments aren’t for you, there is $500,000 up for grabs until August 9, 2020 as part of the Trails of Fortune promotion.

If you haven’t been playing our #TrailsOfFortune series, then you’ve been missing out! 🎯😝🎯



One way to get tickets… https://t.co/NumlyoJdAZ— 888poker (@888poker) June 19, 2020

Players must complete daily missions to be able to enter the 888Summit, BLAST Heights and Cash Peaks freerolls which run every day.

$30,000 888Summit

Day 1s run daily at 14:15, 18:15 and 23:15 (all GMT )

) Day 2 runs every Sunday at 20:15 GMT

Guarantees $30,000 per week

$1000 Cash Peaks Freeroll

Guarantees $1000 per day

Runs daily at 17:15 GMT

$1000 BLAST Heights Freeroll

Guarantees $1,000 per day

Runs daily at 16:15 GMT

But there is another way to gain entry into the freerolls. Players can take two free spins on the Hikers Loop Spinner prize wheel per day, where tickets along with other prizes are being given away at random.