Sunday August 9 will see “888poker”: slash buy-ins on three of its popular tournaments by half.

$125,000 will be guaranteed on Sunday with buy-ins at half their usual price, so make sure you are getting a slice of this great value action. The Monsoon, Whale and Mega Deep have all had their buy-ins reduced by 50%, but all the guarantees remain the same.

$15K Sunday Sale Monsoon. Buy in now $27.50 down from $55.

$20K Sunday Sale Whale. Buy in now $160 down from $320.

$100K Sunday Sale Mega Deep. Buy in now $55 down from $109.

You must make a deposit at 888poker to get in on the half price sale.

A 1 cent satellite is currently underway, which you can access via the 888poker lobby if you want to try and get in on the action for even less up front cash.

Live streaming of the Sunday Sale will also return with David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall at the helm.

Coverage kicks off on YouTube and Facebook from 9pm GMT and 888poker ambassadors are expected to pop up from time to time.

888poker has also hinted that giveaways can be expected during the live-stream, so make sure you tune in. In addition, the password to the $500 Sunday Sale Live Stream Freeroll will also be revealed at some point during the stream that makes a return this weekend.

The freeroll kicks off at 10.30pm. The live streaming will cover the Sunday Sale events starting at 9pm GMT, so make sure you tune in then to keep an eye out for the password.

You can catch the last Sunday Sale stream from July below.

888poker has been running the Sunday Sales for the past few weeks and they are proving popular with players.

The #SundaySale is heating up the #888poker tables today 2/8 with up to 50% OFF in 3 tasty tournaments to whet your… https://t.co/Gq2Osbn3D9— 888poker (@888poker) August 02, 2020

This is also the final week the Trails of Fortune promotion is running. So if you are a player on 888poker and want to get involved, get in there quick.

FINAL week guys to catch a piece of our #TrailsOfFortune promo and snag a slice of the HALF A MILLION dollars 💸💸💸… https://t.co/5MxB1o9rDV— 888poker (@888poker) August 03, 2020

Wrapping up on the same day as the Sunday Sale, the Trails of Fortune has been giving away shares of $500,000 to players that complete missions to enter into three special freerolls.

The missions comprise of the Trek Challenge, Cliffside Path Challenge and Casino Adventure Challenge.

Trek Challenge will have you playing poker tournaments including BLAST games where buy-ins total $3. (Note, rebuys do not count towards this mission)

Win a hand at cash games or SNAP tables with KQ to complete the KQ Cliffside Path Challenge. Or just load up the casino client and place bets totaling $5 to complete the Casino Adventure Challenge.

Once the missions are complete, tickets will then be given away to the $30,000 888Summit, $1000 Cash Peaks Freeroll or $1000 Blast Heights Freeroll.

$30,000 888Summit

Day 1s run daily at 14:15, 18:15 and 23:15 GMT

Day 2 runs Sunday at 20:15 GMT and guarantees $30,000 per week

$1000 Cash Peaks Freeroll

Guarantees $1000 per and runs daily at 17:15 GMT

$1000 BLAST Heights Freeroll