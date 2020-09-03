888poker has announced the addition of five new daily tournaments called The Classic, that will run as freezeouts throughout the day.

In total The Classic will guarantee $12,000 across the five tournaments. Each tournament is run as 8-max event with no re-entry and features reduced rake of under 10%.

The Classic tournaments have rake of 8%, except The $5 Classic which has 9% rake.*

Players are able to late register for tournaments up until 70 minutes after the tournament starts. All players start with 30 big blinds regardless of late reg.

The $50 buy-in Classic is the only tournament that will play out as a Progressive Knockout (PKO) tournament.

The Classic Features

5 events run daily

Reduced rake

8-max format

No re-buys

30 big blind starting stacks

Late registration for 70 minutes

The Classic Tournaments

Tournament Buy-in Guarantee The $10 Classic $10 $1000 GTD The $25 Classic $25 $2000 GTD The $5 Classic $5 $1000 GTD The $100 Classic $100 $5000 GTD The $50 PKO Classic $50 $3000 GTD

The Classic tournaments are currently live in the 888poker lobby.

888 Millions Superstorm

The Classic is not the only exciting development over on 888poker.

888 is guaranteeing $8 million spread across 480 tournaments via the Millions Superstorm online tournament series that kicks off on September 10.

The Millions Superstorm will run until October 11 and will have buy-ins ranging from $5.50 to $530.

The series will culminate with a $1 million guaranteed Main Event that if players were to buy-in directly has a $320 sticker price. Daily freerolls are running in the 888poker client giving away seats to the Main Event.

The Main Event is structured as a multi-flight tournament: Day 1 flights kicked-off on August 23 and run through the end of the series, meaning there will be at least 50 Day 1 flights.

A fun promotion is currently running on Twitter for players to get involved.

Reply to 888poker’s tweet with how many tournaments are in the Millions Superstorm (spoiler, the answer is in this article). Be sure to include hashtags #888poker, #8MillionsSuperstorm and with your 888 username to be in with a chance of winning a Blast ticket.

We’re giving away a whopping 50 x $5 buy-in #BLAST $1M tkts (one tkt per player)! 🚀🌧️💯



Reply with the answer to -… https://t.co/oh4KrFafIN— 888poker (@888poker) September 01, 2020

Players can now play The Classic and the Millions Superstorm on their Android mobile device whilst held in portrait thanks to the biggest update to its Android mobile app ever seen.

A redesigned portrait layout, multi-tabling support, an overhauled lobby and a new re-player are all now available on the 888poker mobile app.

The user experience has been totally overhauled with the lobby now redesigned and available in portrait.

Players can vertically scroll through games that are presented in a grid format. Players can also scroll through upcoming tournaments with filters to refine searches.

Other exciting features include an emoji-based chat system where players can throw virtual objects at each other. Playing four tables at once is also now supported, and buttons along the top of the window allow players to switch between tables.

A preview of the hole cards dealt, and an alert icon when action is on them are also available.

888poker USA

888poker has also been enjoying highs in the US these past few months.

In New Jersey this past July, the 888poker US platform generated $2.9 million in revenue, setting a new record-high for the 888 US platform which has been in operation there since 2013.

888 provides the online poker software that underpins several different brands including WSOP.com, the online poker brand of the World Series of Poker.