The big news coming from Pennsylvania is that the prestigious Pennsylvania Championship of Online Poker (PACOOP) is set to make a comeback this month as PokerStars unveils the dates for its second edition.

This year, PACOOP runs much earlier, kicking off on September 19 and running for over two weeks through October 5.

The guarantees and the full schedule for this year’s PACOOP are yet to be revealed but expect the total guarantees to be around $2 million.

The inaugural edition in November 2019 was a smash hit as the series generated a total prize pool of $1.55 million, surpassing its $1.225 million comfortably.

Over 12,000 entrants were registered across 50 tournaments that ran from November 30 to December 16, 2019.

The $300 buy-in Main Event boasting a $125,000 guaranteed prize pool was by far a resounding success. It attracted 640 total entries to build $179,200 in prize money.

New Jersey players can also expect to hear a similar announcement for their version of COOP series, the New Jersey Championship of Online Poker (NJCOOP) in the coming days.

No dates or details have been revealed yet, but expect NJCOOP to run in the Garden State around the same time as PACOOP.

The Vault Promotion Extended for PokerStars NJ and PokerStars PA

The all-new Vault promotion continues to run in both US markets offering over $200,000 in total prizes.

Over $175,000 in cash prizes is up for grabs for players in Pennsylvania while players in the neighboring state New Jersey can win a share of $40,000 in cash prizes.

All players have to opt-in, play real money games and earn Chests. Every Chest contains a 3-digit combination that can be used to unlock a special Chest. Upon collecting all three digits for a combination lock, players will receive a Special Chest, the value of which is based on players’ Stars Rewards level.

Once all three combinations have been entered successfully, players will get access to The Vault which contains an additional cash prize of up to $15,000.

The promotion was originally slated to end on August 30 but it has now been extended until September 13.

The Vault Overview:

Players must opt-in to become eligible for this promotion.

Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania players are eligible.

Players must play real money games and unlock special Vault Chests.

The promotion runs until September 13

More details about The Vault promotion can be found here.

Overlay Possibilities on the Weekend Tournaments

Both PokerStars NJ and PokerStars PA have an awesome line-up of Sunday Special tournaments with thousands in guarantees.

The guarantees in these tournaments across both markets have increased significantly this year following a renewed interest in online poker due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, the majority of these events’ guarantees are being surpassed only slightly and some even fall short of their guarantees, meaning the operator has to pay from its own pocket to cover the guarantee and players stand to reap the rewards.

For instance, the $100 buy-in Sunday Special tournament in Pennsylvania with $85,000 in guarantees, attracted 887 entrants last Sunday causing an overlay of close to $3600, while the Sunday Special tournament in New Jersey barely eclipsed its $35,000 guarantee.

The $10 buy-in Sunday Storm tournament in New Jersey continues to fall short of its guarantee, providing great value to the players.

So keep an eye on these events as they could prove to be of great value in the coming Sunday.

PokerStars PA vs PokerStars NJ Sunday Brand Tournaments Comparison 2020

Tournament Brand PokerStars PA PokerStars NJ Sunday Warm-Up $30 Buy-in, $10K GTD $50 Buy-in, $8.5K GTD Sunday Storm $10 Buy-in, $3.5K GTD $10 Buy-in, $5K GTD Sunday Special $100 Buy-in, $85K GTD $200 Buy-in, $35K GTD Sunday High Roller $250 Buy-in, $25K GTD $500 Buy-in, $8K GTD Sunday Supersonic $50 Buy-in, $7.5K GTD $75 Buy-in, $4K GTD

Also, watch out for those Monthly Stars Rewards freerolls with $2000 worth of prizes scheduled to take place in both markets on September 6.

$1 buy-in $1 Million Spin & Go Runs Every Saturday at PokerStars NJ

Players in New Jersey are up for a treat every Saturday as PokerStars runs a special Spin & Go powered by Fox Bet, offering players the chance to win $1 million for just a $1 buy-in.

Usually, the top prize for the $1 buy-in Spin & Go is $1000, but on Saturdays, the same buy-in offers a chance to play for a boosted prize – $1 million to the winner and $100,000 for the runners-up.

The $1 million Spin & Go promotion has been running every Saturday since mid-July. There is no end date for the promotion, so it is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.