The partypoker US network has launched an aggressive new promotion “Bonus Tournament Dollars” to accompany the ongoing WPT Borgata Online series, giving away hundreds and thousands in tournament dollars to players who participate in the series.

Any player who enters three to five events will receive a $100 in bonus and $500 if they play between six to nine events.

Players who play every event in the WPT Borgata Online series will receive quite a generous amount of $1000.

The bonus amount is valid only on first entry into each event, so players’ second or subsequent re-entries do not count for eligibility. Satellites and qualifiers have also been excluded.

These tournament dollars cannot be withdrawn or used at cash tables but can be used for real money play in all tournaments including sit and go’s available on the partypoker US network.

The promotion is open to all New Jersey players on the partypoker US network, comprising partypoker NJ, Borgata Poker and BetMGM NJ online poker rooms all sharing the same player pool.

Players have until the end of the series to take full advantage of the promotion which concludes on September 21.

Bonus Tournament Dollars Promotion Offers Up to 35% Return on the Total Buy-ins

Indeed, the promotion is quite generous as players can receive up to 35% return on the total buy-ins spent in the series.

For instance, a player who plays ten tournaments will have to spend a minimum of $2894 (counting only one bullet per event). In return, the network will reward that player $1000, so almost a 35% return of the total buy-ins and rakeback equivalent to over 500%.

Even a player who only plays three events will receive about 15% of the total buy-ins spent (assuming they play all $215 buy-in events).

partypoker US Network Bonus Tournament Dollars

Event Entries Bonus Awarded 3-5 $100 6-9 $500 10+ $1,000

The promotion seeks to reward tournament grinders and also increase the participation in the first-ever WPT Borgata online series running in place of the Borgata Poker Open live tournament series that usually runs every year at Borgata Resorts & Casino in Atlantic City*, New Jersey.

But with the ongoing impact of the cronavirus, the live poker tournament scene has yet to return in the US, and organizers are moving their events online including the World Poker Tour.

The WPT Borgata Online series features over $275,000 in guaranteed prize money. Eleven events are part of the schedule including a $1060 buy-in WPT Online Borgata Series Main Event played as a Phase event.

The series kicked off last Sunday with a $100,000 guaranteed NLHE event. The $215 buy-in opening event attracted 495 entrants, falling just $1000 short of its guarantee to create an overlay. Event #2, a rebuy/add-on event, gathered nearly 100 entries to smash its $10k guarantee, adding $23,500 to the total prize pool.

Nine more events remain on the schedule, so players have enough opportunities to cash in as well as earn extra in tournament dollars.

In addition to the tournament dollars promotion, the partypoker US network is also offering an early-bird special promotion on the $535 buy-in Heads-Up event, running on September 19. The promotion offers full rakeback to those who register two days ahead of the start of the event.

However, the event is capped at 32 entries, and at the time of writing, each of them has been filled up, so keep an eye on the tournament lobby to see if any player opts to unregister.

Daily Login Promotion Spin the Wheel

Another promotion that is currently run by the network is the new Spin the Wheel – a daily login promotion. All players have to do is log in to earn a chance to win big prizes.

Every day they log in, players receive one free spin on The Wheel. The prizes may range from satellite tickets, cash bonuses, tournament dollars or even a seat to the WPT Borgata online series Main Event.

The promotion is valid until September 30 and all of the partypoker US network skins can take part in this promotion.

Did you spin the wheel on the @partypokerUS network today?? Every day through 9/20 you get one free spin of the whe… https://t.co/d5BpHtnuCs— Gags30 (@Gags30poker) September 15, 2020

Overview of the partypoker NJ Spin the Wheel Promotion: