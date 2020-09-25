Pennsylvania Championship of Online Poker (PACOOP) is currently underway in the US regulated market of Pennsylvania. PACOOP has already paid out $580,000 across fifteen events, but there is still almost $1 million in prize money up for grabs.

In total $1.5 million is guaranteed to be given away, so that means there is tons of action still to be had.

The series now has an average guarantee per event of $30,000 providing great value to players in PA. And as shown in the graph below, PACOOP now has the highest average guarantee of any tournament series that has run in the state.

With the weekend approaching, here are some of the stand out events running on PokerStars PA.

There is $267,000 worth of guaranteed prize pools to be paid out over this Saturday and Sunday alone.

The Saturday Speedway that kicks off at 8pm guarantees $15,000 and has a buy-in of just $50. The Sunday Special that starts at 5pm the following day guarantees $100,000 for a buy-in of just $100. The affordable Sunday Supersonic has a buy-in of $75 and guarantees $12,000. A PKO event is also scheduled.

And that’s not all. Over the course of the weekend, four Phased Day 1 tournaments will play out for Event 49, which does not conclude until the end of the series. For a buy-in of $50, there is a $50,000 guaranteed payday.

Saturday 26 September and Sunday 27 September PACOOP Schedule

When What Buy-in GTE Sat, 26 Sept, 17:00 PACOOP Event 21 Deepstack $100 $35,000 Sat, 26 Sept,18.00 PACOOP Event 49 (Phase 1) $50 $50,000 Sat, 26 Sept, 20:00 PACOOP Event 22 Saturday Speedway $50 $15,000 Sat, 26 Sept, 21:30 PACOOP Event 49 (Phase 1) $50 $50,000 Sun, 27 Sept, 13:00 PACOOP Event 23 Marathon $100 $35,000 Sun, 27 Sept, 14:00 PACOOP Event 24 $100 $10,000 Sun, 27 Sept, 15:30 PACOOP Event 25 $150 $25,000 Sun, 27 Sept, 17:00 PACOOP Event 26 Sunday Special $100 $100,000 Sun, 27 Sept,18:00 PACOOP Event 49 (Phase 1) $50 $50,000 Sun, 27 Sept,19:00 PACOOP Event 27 Progressive Knockout $200 $35,000 Sun, 27 Sept, 20:00 PACOOP Event 49 (Phase 1) $50 $50,000 Sun, 27 Sept, 21:00 PACOOP Event 28 Sunday Supersonic $75 $12,000

PACOOP Lobby

PACOOP Promotions

Two promotions are running over on PokerStars PA to compliment PACOOP: The Main Event Depositor Freeroll and Second Chance Freerolls.

For players that deposit $30 or more using the promo code PACOOP before 13:59 ET on Sunday October 4, PokerStars PA is giving away 25 Main Event freeroll tickets as a thank you.

Deposit $30 or more before 2pm ET on Sunday October 4

Use promo code PACOOP

25 Main Event Tickets up for grabs

Main Event Depositor Freeroll Starts 2pm Sunday October 4

In addition, players that bust a PACOOP event without making the money will automatically be entered into a Second Chance Freeroll. $1250 in PACOOP satellite tickets are up for grabs.

These run every day at 16:50 ET, until October 3.

Bust any PACOOP event without cashing and you get automatically entered into the Second Chance Freeroll

For KO events, Second Chance Freeroll tickets are awarded to players not in the money from the regular prize pool.

PACOOP kicked off on September 19 and runs through October 5, 2020.