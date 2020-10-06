The Millions Superstorm from 888poker might be wrapping this weekend, but there is plenty of action playing out between now and then.

Buy-ins start at $5.50 and top out at $530 for the High Roller event.

With most of the events running with overlays that means there’s more value than ever before. For instance, there is $130,000 guaranteed today via the 888 Millions Main and Mini High Roller that kicks off at 6pm GMT.

But if you can’t get to tables tonight, then don’t worry as there are Main and Mini events running for the rest of the week. Check out the schedule below.

When ( GMT ) Tournament Buy-in GTE Every Tuesday at 6pm 888 Millions High Roller $530 $100,000 888 Millions Mini High Roller $55 $30,000 Every Wednesday at 6pm 888 Millions PKO $109 $50,000 888 Millions Mini PKO $22 $20,000 Every Thursday at 6pm 888 Millions PKO 8-Max $160 $50,000 888 Millions Mini PKO 8-Max $22 $20,000 Every Friday at 6pm 888 Millions DeepStack $55 $30,000 888 Millions Mini DeepStack $22 $20,000 Every Saturday at 6pm 888 Millions 6-Max $109 $30,000 888 Millions Mini 6-Max $22 $20,000

Sign up to 888 today to get a $88 FREE No Deposit Bonus »

Each day there is still $116,600 up for grabs across the daily schedule, where PKOs and Mega Deep tournaments pepper the schedule.

Daily events are still taking place.

Players will note that the 888 Millions Monsoon will not appear on Sunday October 11, as it will be replaced by the 888 Millions Mini Main Event that guarantees $75,000 that day.

Start Time GMT Tournament Buy-in GTD 1:15pm 888 Millions $16.50 PKO $16.50 $5000 2:15pm 888 Millions $44 PKO 8-Max $44 $5000 3:15pm 888 Millions $88 PKO 8-Max $88 $10,000 3:15pm 888 Millions $33 BIG Fish $33 $12,000 4:15pm 888 Millions Mega Deep $109 $12,000 4:15pm 888 Millions $22 PKO $22 $8000 5:00pm 888 Millions $7.50 PKO 8-Max $7.50 $600 5:30pm 888 Millions Monsoon $55 $12,000 6:00pm 888 Millions $16.50 BIG Fish $16.50 $15,000 6:30pm 888 Millions $33 BIG Fish $33 $12,000 6:31pm 888 Millions $5.50 BIG Fish $5.50 $7000 8:00pm 888 Millions $55 PKO 6-Max $55 $10,000 9:00pm 888 Millions $22 PKO $22 $8000

The Main Event that starts this Sunday, has a buy-in of $320. Day 1s of the multi-flight Main Event are currently underway. The event kicks off on October 11, playing into a second day on October 12. $1 million is guaranteed.

Players can watch out for challenges and promotions in the 888 client which will give away tickets into a Main Event freeroll. The challenges can be found in poker, casino and sports betting clients.

To win a freeroll ticket players must:

Place bets totaling $5 in casino games

Place bets totaling $5 on sports events

Win a cash game hand with QJ (minimum stakes of 2c/5c apply)

Play a poker tournament (including BLAST games) with buy-ins totaling $3

Don’t forget $8 million was guaranteed over the course of the online tournament series, in the most ambitious offering from 888poker to date.

Hey guys, there’s less than a week till the #888Millions Superstorm Main Event! 💸💸💸



Now’s your chance to bag a se… https://t.co/EQFPsUJTM6— 888poker (@888poker) October 05, 2020

You can check out the schedule of events that remain in the 888poker lobby.

Sign up to 888 today to get a $88 FREE No Deposit Bonus »

Final Live Stream on Sunday

888 has been laying on live commentary throughout the course of the series that has been streaming on YouTube and Facebook.

Only one live-stream remains.

Tune in on Sunday, October 11 at 5pm GMT for the 888 Millions Superstorm Main Event coverage. As always, David Tuchman and Nick Wealthall will be providing top-notch commentary from the booth.

To give you a taster of what to expect you can watch last Sunday’s “Sunday Special” live stream below.

In other exciting 888poker news, it looks like the brand might be expanding in the US to run in the newly regulated Pennsylvania market soon.

888 would power WSOP.com, meaning that a WSOP PA poker room could be coming to Pennsylvania any day now. This would be the second online poker to room to run in the state; with PokerStars PA being the first the enter the market when it first opened last year.

“[W]e’re looking to launch into Pennsylvania, WSOP Poker,” said Itai Pazner of 888 Holdings. “I can share that. Like poker everywhere else in the world in the markets that are regulated and available currently in the US, they’re also benefiting from the situation, and more and more people are returning to poker.”

Action for the 888 Millions Superstorm concludes on October 11, 2020.