The first-ever knockout-exclusive tournament series on GGPoker is here.

Not too long after the Good Game Series of Poker (GGSOP) has ended, GGPoker has now announced the Bounty Hunters Series, a series dedicated wholly to the fan-favorite progressive knockout tournaments.

Kicking off this Sunday, October 11 and spanning for over two weeks, the inaugural Bounty Hunter Series guarantees an impressive $40 million in prize money.

The schedule is filled with approximately 350 progressive knockout tournaments and some 200 side events including special editions of GGPoker’s popular weekly tournaments such as GGMasters, the Super MILLION$, the Blade High Roller tournaments and the PLO High Rollers.

In total, the $40 million guaranteed prize money is spread across 556 tournaments.

Bounty Hunter Series Highlights

Buy-ins across the series range from $5.25 to $10,300 for the Super MILLION$ Bounty Hunters – the biggest bounty tournament ever to be offered by GGPoker.

Every day, there are two to three dozen tournaments scheduled, with some of the events piggybacking on the existing tournament schedule. Events such as the Six Shooter, Beat the Pros, PLO events are all part of the series.

There are daily Main Event editions scheduled to take place every day with guarantees ranging from $75,000 to $150,000. The Bounty King Main Event boasts $150,000 in guaranteed prize money for a buy-in of $315. Its respective High Roller Edition has a $3150 buy-in featuring the same guarantee.

On Sundays, the $210 buy-in Main Event comes for a boosted guarantee of half a million dollars.

Speed Racer PKO Tournament Format New at GGPoker

GGPoker is also launching a new tournament format dubbed Speed Racer in which players start with just 10 big blinds and except for the first level, the levels last two minutes each . These events are available in five different buy-ins ranging from $10.50 to $105. Most of these tournaments have a late registration period of just 20 minutes.

Each of these tournaments will be played in the progressive knockout format including the daily edition of the $25 buy-in GGMasters freezeout tournament.

In a progressive knockout tournament, 50% of the prize pool is allocated towards bounties while the remaining half goes to the regular prize pool. Players are awarded 50% of the bounty on the heads of the players they eliminate and the other half is added to their own bounty.

The format has grown to be incredibly popular across the industry as it allows players to make money right from the first hand and the money is distributed more widely across the field, making the tournament appealing to all types of players.

Also, what makes the series even more special is that GGPoker just like its competitor, partypoker, does not charge rake on the bounty portion of the buy-in, so the tournament fee is capped at 5%, making it one of the cheapest tournament offerings in the industry.

Accompanying the series is a leaderboard with $100,000 worth of prizes shared by the top 100 performers of the series.

The series comes hot on the heels of the Good Game Series of Poker (GGSOP) that paid out over $7.2 million.

GGPoker is also currently running a WPT Asia Online Series with total guarantees of 100 million in Hong Kong Dollars. However, the series is restricted to players from select Asian countries only. In November, GGPoker will be running the online edition of the Battle of Malta series.

The inaugural Bounty Hunters Series kicks off on October 11 and runs through October 25.