There is no shortage of big-sized online tournament series on GGPoker as the operator is now slated to host the Battle of Malta Online series on its platform starting this Sunday.

Considered “Europe’s largest poker festival,” the Battle of Malta for the first time is being held online and GGPoker is doing its best to offer a similar experience to those that have missed out on the prestigious live festival following its cancellation due to COVID-19.

Kicking off November 1 and running for three weeks, the inaugural Battle of Malta Online series guarantees an impressive $30 million across hundreds of tournaments, including 15 ring events.

Buy-ins for the ring events start at $55 and peak at $5250 for the High Roller Championship. Each of the ring events except for one features guarantees ranging from $200,000 to $3 million. In total, over $11 million is earmarked for these events.

Battle of Malta Online Series Specifics

A few of the ring events replicate the Battle of Malta signature live tournaments such as Siege of Malta, Road to Kings of Tallinn, Bounty for the Knight, The Revenge and so on.

Three of the ring events sport seven-figure guarantees. The Battle of Malta Main Event – costing $550 to enter – guarantees a staggering $3 million, $2 million more than the live event guaranteed last year.

The Mini Main Event running ahead of the Main guarantees $1 million for a buy-in of just $55 and the Battle of Siege with a buy-in of $215 promises $2 million in guaranteed prize money.

Each of these three events is structured as a phased event, meaning there will be plenty of Day 1 starting flights throughout the festival. The final table of these events will be live-streamed on Twitch with cards up coverage and commentary as seen in the WSOP online bracelet series.

The rest of the ring events schedule comprises single day events with a few of them structured as bounty tournaments.

The ring event festival kicks off on November 1 with the King’s Landing Opener, a tournament named after HBO’s popular TV Series Game of Thrones that had shot some of its scenes in Malta. This event guarantees $200,000 and comes for a buy-in of $110.

Another event: Battle of Malta #3: Kings of Tallinn Main Event on the same day guarantees half a million and this one comes for a buy-in of $215.

On November 12, event: Battle of Malta #8: Bounty for the Queen takes place with a guarantee of $300,000 and a buy-in of $315.

Finally, to cap off the series, The Revenge runs on November 22 promising another $500,000 guarantee for a buy-in of $315.

Along with the first-place prize, the winner of each of the 15 ring events will receive a coveted Battle of Malta 2020 winner’s ring. There is also a leaderboard accompanying the series, giving away €50,000 in live BoM tournament packages to the top 50 players.

Battle of Malta Online Series Overview:

Runs from November 1 to November 22

$30 million-guaranteed across the series

15 ring events with guarantees of over $11 million

Hundreds of side events with buy-ins starting at $5.50

€50,000 to be given away to the top 50 players in the leaderboard

The BoM festival is taking place on the GGPoker platform after the operator struck a deal with the organizers of the Battle of Malta last month.

“I’m genuinely excited to announce that the Battle of Malta 2020 will be hosted at GGPoker,” said John Scanlon, Director of Live Events & Sponsorships at GGPoker. “It’s an honor to be unveiled as the organizers’ preferred online partner, and I’m confident that this year’s Battle of Malta will be bigger and better than ever!”

The Battle of Malta is an annual live poker festival, held at Casino Malta every year since 2012. Last year, the Main Event attracted 4657 players to build a prize pool in excess of €2.2 million.

However, this year, with the coronavirus pandemic affecting live tournaments around the world, the Battle of Malta was canceled as was every other major live poker event.

The series comes hot on the heels of the $40 million guaranteed Bounty Hunter Series that concluded last Sunday.

Battle of Malta Online Ring Events Schedule