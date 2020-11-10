The partypoker US Network is running a poll on Twitter and Discord for players to vote on how the schedule for the Players Choice Series should look. The series will take place next month on partypoker NJ in the state of New Jersey.

Players are being asked to vote on 8 events, with partypoker US requesting feedback on things such as game type, a preference for the number of players at a table, and whether some events should be structured as a progressive knockout or just vanilla No Limit Hold’em tournaments?

For all events, players can vote on buy-ins as well as the structure.

*Please note: the results of these polls will not be the 100% final schedule, we reserve the right to substitute so…

Players that want to make their voices heard have until November 11 to do so.

But we warned, as stated by Michael “Gags30” Gagliano on Twitter “the results of these polls will not be the 100% final schedule, we reserve the right to substitute some events if similar events are chosen multiple times, but we will be HIGHLY influenced by this vote so choose what you want to see.”

Gagliano has been playing poker professionally for over 11 years and has more than $6 million in tournament cashes both live and online. He represents partypoker NJ and Borgata Poker as a sponsored pro and is spearheading the poll.

To vote via Discord please go here.

A Players Choice event was first seen from partypoker NJ back in 2014 where it featured a $15,000 guarantee.

Recent Tournament Series on the partypoker US Network

Although the poll is only asking for feedback on 8 events, the series could easily run with 12. A guarantee between $200,000 to $300,000 could be expected from looking at what the operator has done in the past, although at this stage, it is all speculation.

For instance, partypoker US ran the October Series in the state last month with 11 events and $259,000 in guarantees.

The series will run on the partypoker US network that comprises of partypoker NJ, BetMGM and Borgata Poker and where the three online poker rooms share the same player pool.

Prior to that, the WPT Borgata Online Series played out in the market paying out over $900,000 in prize money.

The Main Event generated a prize pool of $432,700 which was the largest prize pool in the history of the partypoker US network.

In September partypoker NJ even outstripped PokerStars NJ for the first time ever, in terms of monthly revenue generated. At that time, partypoker NJ brought in $781,912, just enough to surpass PokerStars NJ which generated $767,272.

The Expansion of the partypoker US Network Beyond New Jersey

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the US regulated markets are likely to witness growth towards the end of 2020 and into 2021 as a second mini online poker boom is anticipated.

Elsewhere partypoker US is primed to enter the US market of Pennsylvania thanks to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approving Roar Digital, a joint venture between MGM and partypoker parent company GVC, as an Interactive Gaming Operator.

However, though approved, a soft launch for partypoker PA has not been scheduled yet.

Michigan is another US market where the company may soon launch online poker. Partypoker MI could be one of the first internet poker rooms to go live when Michigan launches its online gaming market later this year or early in 2021.

And, if the Wire Act case is settled favorably, Pennsylvania and Michigan may very well allow online poker operators to share their player pools with their operations in other US states that regulate online poker, a move which could prompt partypoker to launch poker rooms in Nevada and West Virginia.

The Players Choice Series is scheduled to run in New Jersey between December 13 to December 20, 2020.