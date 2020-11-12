888poker is celebrating the launch of its totally overhauled mobile app in style with $1 million in prizes.

The official release of the new 888poker mobile app took place at the end of October along with the release of its new marketing slogan Made To Play, and now players can join in with the company’s celebration.

$1 million is being given away from now until January 10, 2021 via loads of different methods including freerolls, happy hours and special gift drops.

Freerolls Awarding Over $30,000 Per Week in Prizes

Players can look out for around-the-clock celebratory freerolls with over $30,000 in prizes slated to be given away each week. To be eligible for the he freerolls, players must have previously made a real money deposit and wagered ay least $1.

The prizes that can be won in the special celebratory freerolls include cash, tickets for BLAST (888’s lottery-style spin and go tournaments) and bonuses for online casino games and sports wagering.

Make sure to keep an eye on the lobby as the hours, frequency, structure, and prize pools of the celebratory freerolls may vary.

Daily Happy Hours

Everyday of the week, 888poker is offering special Happy Hours during which players can win prizes that include BLAST tournament tickets and increased rewards in the form up to 100% rakeback in satellite tournaments and 50% rakeback at Snap, 888’s fast-fold poker game.

The schedule of days and times when each type of prize is available during Happy Hours can be found below.

Happy Hour What’s Happening Day Time ( GMT ) BLAST Boost Play BLAST , get a BLAST ticket: up to 1 per hour Monday & Wednesday 16:00-18:00 Snap Back Get 50% rakeback in Snap fast-fold cash games Tuesday & Thursday 16:00-18:00 Satellite Special Get 100% rakeback on all satellites. Friday, Saturday & Sunday 14:00-17:00

Gift Drops Every 5 Minutes

888poker is also rewarding players right at the tables during its celebration via Gift Drops with prizes worth up to $1000.

On an average of every 5 minutes, random prizes (which include poker tournament tickets and cash) will be distributed to players playing cash games, multi-table tournaments, BLAST games and/or Snap games.

The stakes at which these Gift Drops will be available will vary, and the prizes will be tailored to individual players. Note that Gift Drop prizes will not be immediately available and can take up to 72 hours to appear in the player’s account.

The Winner Spinner

There will also be a daily Winner Spinner promotion where players can win a random prize on a spin of the Winner Spinner Prize Wheel.

Winner Spinner prizes range from poker tournament tickets to free-play tickets in sports and casino, and a prize will be awarded with every spin.

Players get up to two free spins a day when using the new mobile app. Those playing exclusively from their PC, only one prize per day can be won through the Winner Spinner promotion.

As with the Gift Drop promotion, prizes awarded will depend on the gaming and deposit history of each player.

New 888poker Mobile App and Desktop Software

When it comes to the new mobile app, one of the most notable changes is that it is now available in portrait mode. This means players can play one-handed.

Finding your favorite games is easier too as players are now presented with an improved 888poker lobby, which can easily be scrolled through to show all the games available.

Views of upcoming tournaments can be streamlined with filters so that players can easily scroll through the games they want to play.

Players can also jump straight into games by setting a pre-defined stake range.

But 888poker is not content with just rolling out the update on the mobile app, as the new Poker 8 software is now available via desktop too.

Check out the sliders below. Whereas the previous layout felt dated, the new design is cleaner and feels much more modern.

Tournament lobbies have also been overhauled as you can see below with a color-coded dial displaying registration progress:

Green for registering

Red when registration is closed

Grey for when a tournament is complete

Key information such as the buy-in, the prize pool, the number of players registered and remaining are all displayed so players can quickly reference the information.

Players can also switch between a tournament summary, payouts, structure, current player ranking, and a list of the tournament tables.