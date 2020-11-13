The World Series of Poker will crown a Main Event Champion in 2020, but like most things this year, it will play out very differently than it has in previous years.

The WSOP $10,000 No-Limit Hold-em World Championship (a.k.a. The Main Event) will be a hybrid event this year with play beginning online at WSOP.com for players in the United States and on GGPoker for international players.

Play for each leg will then move to live venues before the winners of each leg meet in person to compete heads up for the 2020 main Event title.

“There must be a World Champion in 2020,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker in a press release. “Poker’s history is too important. It’s a unique format for the Main Event, but this is a unique year. We want to keep players’ health and safety top of mind and still deliver a great televised showcase for the game we love.”

Consistent with previous years, the Main Event will remain a freezeout with each player only allowed one entry.

Be Part of history.

2020 WSOP Main Event to begin online on @WSOPcom and @GGPokerOfficial, live Finale tables and a… https://t.co/bJX4iMRJfb— WSOP (@WSOP) November 13, 2020

Each leg of the tournament will play down to nine remaining players before shifting to final tables that will play out in a live venue. From there, the two players that win their respective final tables will meet for a live heads up match to determine the 2020 Main Event Champion.

All live in-person play will be subject to “special COVID rules and procedures,” according to organizers.

In addition to the prize money won from each tournament, the World Series of Poker and GGPoker will combine to add an additional $1 million in prize money for the winner take all finale. The winner of the heads up match will also be crowned 2020 World Champion and take home the 2020 Main Event bracelet.

Again this year, coverage of the WSOP Main Event will air on ESPN with commentary from Lon McEachern and Norman Chad.

2020 World Series of Poker Main Event on WSOP .com

The WSOP.com leg of the 2020 Main Event will start on Sunday December 13 with players being allowed to participate from New Jersey and Nevada.

Sign up to WSOP.com today to get 7 $100 Freeroll Tickets and 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000 »

Organizers expect the tournament to take two full days before reaching the final nine. From there play will move to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Monday December 28 where the final nine players will compete until only one player remains. That player will then take on the survivor of the international leg in a heads up match on December 30 to determine the 2020 World Champion.

To make it easier on players’ bankrolls, satellite events allowing players to qualify for the Main Event will be available for as little $1. There will also be a string of weekly freerolls that will award a $10,000 seat to the Main Event.

In addition, select Caesars properties will offer special Main Event room rates at several resorts in Nevada and New Jersey.

2020 World Series of Poker Main Event on GGPoker

International players will get their shot at the 2020 Main Event starting Sunday November 29 when the first of 3 Day 1s kicks off. Players can also start their 202 Main Event journey on Saturday December 5 and Sunday December 6.

Sign up to GGPoker today and enjoy a generous Welcome Bonus! »

Day 2 is scheduled to take place on Monday December 7 when players will play down to the final 9. Play will then shift to a live final table at the King’s Casino in Rozvadov, Czech Republic where the remaining players will play until just one remains. That player will meet the winner of the US leg of the tournament to play for the bracelet and the $1 million in added prize money on December 30.

If travel restrictions or a casino shutdown prevents the live play from taking place, organizers reserve the right to continue the tournament online. And since players in some countries can legally participate without being 21 years of age, if the winner of the international leg of the tournament is not of legal age to play at the Rio, the date and/or location of the final heads up match may be changed.

Satellites for as little as $1 and weekly freerolls awarding a $10,000 Main Event entry are also planned for international players on GGPoker.

WSOP

“We’re very happy to continue to deepen our relationship with,” commented Steve Preiss, Head of Poker Operations for GGPoker. “It was a huge summer of record-setting action on GGPoker and we’re excited to offer players access to the biggest tournament of all.”