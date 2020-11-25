WSOP.com has announced the return of the WSOP Online Super Circuit Series that will guarantee just over $1.5 million across 18 ring events.

Cards will be in the air from 7pm on Friday November 27.

Action continues through to December 14, giving players in New Jersey and Nevada plenty of changes to win a WSOP Circuit Ring.

Totaling up all the guarantees, over $1.5 million is up for grabs during the series with a $200,000 Circuit Main Event scheduled for December 12. The buy-in for this stands at $525, but there is a MEGA Satellite on December 12 that will award at least 20 seats to the $200,000 Circuit Main Event, so players can try to win their way into the top event of the series.

Buy-ins start for the series start at $215 and go up to $1000 for the high roller.* Across the events, the lowest guarantee is $50,000 and the highest is $200,000 for the Main Event, creating a high value spread across the board of events.

There is also a mix of re-entry and freezeout tournaments.

The WSOP Super Circuit Series is the fourteenth stand alone online tournament series to run from the operator this year.

It comes hot off the heels of the Fall Online Championship from WSOP.com that guaranteed $1 million—the series has only just concluded.

The WSOP Super Circuit Series will conclude on December 14 with the Grand Finale High Roller.

WSOP Partnership with GGPoker Continues

This wont be the only offering from the World Series of Poker before the year is out.

The world’s most famous poker brand is working with GGPoker once again to allow international online poker players an opportunity to win WSOP gold. The road to the 2020 WSOP Main Event Championship must go through a GGPoker player.

The WSOP $10,000 No-Limit Hold-em World Championship will be a hybrid event this year as players battle for the iconic bracelet. Online play will be available for players in the United States via WSOP.com and international players can go to GGPoker before shifting to final tables that will play out in a live venue.

The survivors of each live final table will then meet in person to play heads up for the 2020 title, Main Event Bracelet and $1 million in added prize money.

“There must be a World Champion in 2020,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker in a press release at the time of the Main Event announcement.

“Poker’s history is too important. It’s a unique format for the Main Event, but this is a unique year. We want to keep players’ health and safety top of mind and still deliver a great televised showcase for the game we love.”

However with the coronavirus vaccine still months away, its is hard to see how this event will play out live.

WSOP Super Circuit Series 2020 Schedule