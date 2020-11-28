888poker is bringing back in Sunday Sale, that will take place this weekend on November 29, 2020.

What’s great about the Sunday Sale is that guarantees remain the same, but buy-ins get slashed by half on fan-favorite Sunday tournaments.

$145,000 is guaranteed on Sunday with buy-ins halved on three of the events; the Monsoon, the Whale and the Mega Deep event.

The $100,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Mega Deep will run with a $55 buy-in instead of $109. The tournament will start at 19:00 GMT.

The $15,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Monsoon now has a buy-in of $27.50 instead of $55 and kicks off at 18:30 GMT.

Rounding off the sale is the $30,000 guaranteed Sunday Sale Whale, which has seen its guaranteed rise by $10,000. The tournament has a sticker price of $215 and will get underway at 20:00 GMT.

All three events are No Limit Hold’em and registration is currently open!

Last seen back in the summer, the Sunday Sale forms part of 888poker’s Made to Play campaign that celebrates the launch of its new Mobile App.

As part of the wider Made to Play celebrations, 888poker is giving away $1 million. It works out that $30,000 in freeroll prizes, happy hours, gift drops and prize wheel spins are all on offer each week until January 10, 2020.

Sunday Sale Tournaments

$100K Sunday Sale Mega Deep, buy-in now $55

$15K Sunday Sale Monsoon – buy-in now $27.50

$30K Sunday Sale Whale – buy-in now $215

In addition, 888poker is offering free tickets into the $100,000 guaranteed Mega Deep event.

A freeroll satellite is running today at 22:30 GMT (November 28) where the top 20 players each get a seat in the Mega Deep tourney.

Or players can try their luck at small buy-in satellites that are currently available for all the Sunday Sale tournaments. Some satellites start from as little as 1 cent.

100% Rakeback on All Satellites During Happy Hours This Sunday

In addition to the half price Sunday Majors, players can also take advantage of the special Happy Hours promotion that is currently running on Sundays ay 888poker.

During the hours of 14:00 -17:00 (GMT) the tournament fees that you pay when playing satellites can be recouped in the form of rewards as players will receive 100% rakeback on all satellites during Happy Hours on Sunday.

As a reminder, as part of the Made to Play promotion, 888poker is running special Happy Hours every day of the week.

Players can win BLAST tournament tickets and increased rewards in the form up to 100% rakeback in satellite tournaments and 50% rakeback at Snap, 888’s fast-fold poker game.

Happy Hour What’s Happening Day Time ( GMT ) BLAST Boost Play BLAST , get a BLAST ticket: up to 1 per hour Monday & Wednesday 16:00-18:00 Snap Back Get 50% rakeback in Snap fast-fold cash games Tuesday & Thursday 16:00-18:00 Satellite Special Get 100% rakeback on all satellites. Friday, Saturday & Sunday 14:00-17:00

The Sunday Sale runs this Sunday, November 29, 2020 on 888poker.